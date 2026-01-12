The following report is a press release from Walmart, published on January 11th, 2026.

Today, Walmart Inc. and Google share plans to launch a new experience that pairs the intelligence of Google’s Gemini with Walmart and Sam’s Club’s unmatched assortment, value and convenience, to make shopping more intuitive, reliable and perfectly aligned with the rhythms of everyday life. The new experience — built by Walmart and accessible directly within Gemini using the Universal Commerce Protocol — addresses several key customer needs:

Great items, at great prices: Gemini will automatically include Walmart and Sam’s Club in-store and online products when it’s relevant. For example, when a customer asks for advice on camping equipment for the spring season, it will return items from the retailer’s large inventory of products. And since people talk back-and-forth with Gemini, there are more opportunities to show relevant products and services throughout the conversation

Personalization and familiarity: When customers discover items in Gemini, Walmart helps them move from inspiration to purchase in a seamless, trusted experience — all within the familiar Walmart and Sam’s environments they know and love. When customers link their accounts, Walmart will recommend complementary items based on their past online and in-store purchases, combine their order with other items they’ve put in their Walmart or Sam’s Club carts, and provide all the benefits of their Walmart+ and Sam’s Club memberships.

Fast delivery: Customers and members can get in-store and club items delivered right where and when they want it, with hundreds of thousands of locally curated products delivered in under three hours and as fast as 30 minutes.

“The transition from traditional web or app search to agent-led commerce represents the next great evolution in retail. We aren’t just watching the shift, we are driving it,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. and incoming President and CEO of Walmart Inc. “We want to help customers get what they need and want, when and where they want it. Partnering with Google to bring the Walmart experience directly into Gemini is another step toward creating seamless shopping experiences for customers and members that are more intuitive and personal than ever before.”

“AI can improve every step of the consumer journey, from discovery to delivery. Walmart is an innovator in retail and we are excited to partner with them on a new open standard to make agentic commerce a reality. Customers will soon be able to experience everything they love about Walmart directly in the Gemini app,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

You may recall I reported on Walmart’s partnership with OpenAI to allow customers to make purchases with ChatGPT.

Again, what Walmart is doing with, OpenAI and Google, is what the World Economic Forum (WEF) once prophesized in a short essay describing life by 2030:

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now. When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time. For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.

Sounds crazy, but this is the future sooner than people realize.

Proverbs 12:24 The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.

Meanwhile, Walmart, along with Amazon and other corporations, banks and entities such as BlackRock are launching their own stablecoins - news that came out weeks before Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July to launch the creation of digital dollar stablecoins.

Forbes wrote:

Stablecoins could divert significant transaction volume—and core deposits—away from banks as retailers, fintechs, and Big Techs issue branded stablecoins that lead consumers to move cash into stablecoins for convenience, rewards, or programmability. In this scenario, stablecoins become functional equivalents of bank deposits—but without the FDIC insurance, relationship ties, or regulatory protections banks provide. For banks who act, the GENIUS Act, and Amazon and Walmart stablecoins, aren’t threats--they’re a blueprint.

Indeed, and all of it is converging into one where everything is tracked and becomes a token.

