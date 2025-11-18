The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

Bassehound
2h

AI, The technocrats god.

“Want a religion that actually makes sense?

For many of us, it is difficult to believe in religion because it requires faith rather than logic. The Church of AI is the perfect alternative to faith-based religions because we were founded on logic rather than belief.”

Home - Church of AI

https://church-of-ai.com/

“In 2015, Levandowski established a religious organisation called Way of the Future with the stated intention of creating a god with "Christian morals" through artificial intelligence.[35] He dissolved the organization in 2021.”

Anthony Levandowski - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Levandowski

20 Jan 2021

Trump pardons Anthony Levandowski on the advice of Peter Thiel | Vox

https://www.vox.com/recode/2021/1/20/22240187/anthony-levandowski-donald-trump-pardon-uber-google-peter-thiel

Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
4h

Richelous. They don't care about the customers. It's about CONTROL.

