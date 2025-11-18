The following report is a press release published by Walmart on October 14th.

Walmart is ushering in the next generation of retail by combining its huge assortment, everyday low prices and delivery speed with the power of AI. Today, the company announced a new partnership with OpenAI that will start with allowing customers and members to soon shop Walmart through ChatGPT using Instant Checkout. Whether planning meals, restocking household essentials, or finding something new, customers can simply chat and buy, and Walmart will handle the rest.

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multi-media, personalized and contextual. We are running towards that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc.

At the center of this transformation are the everyday moments that define how people shop. This is agentic commerce in action: where AI shifts from reactive to proactive, from static to dynamic. It learns, plans and predicts, helping customers anticipate their needs before they do.

“We’re excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler. It’s just one way AI will help people every day under our work together,” - Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI

Today, Walmart and Sam’s Club leverage AI across every part of the business. It’s not just about moving fast; it’s about moving smarter and with purpose. From enhancing the product catalog to reduce fashion production timelines by up to 18 weeks, to ensuring a more seamless shopping journey and cutting customer care resolution times by up to 40%, the company is applying AI so every shopping experience is more convenient and more rewarding.

Walmart also is empowering its associates with AI tools and training, including promoting AI literacy across its workforce as one of the first partners to embrace OpenAI Certifications and rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to teams across the company.

As Walmart defines what’s next for retail, its approach remains the same: people-led and tech-powered, helping people save money and live better.

The future of retail isn’t about replacing human connection with machines, it’s about using AI to remove friction and make everyday moments easier, smarter and more delightful.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We’ve covered it many times before that AI will become the new god of the masses of which everything will operate under. The AI will begin to track habits and recommend purchases for people, and eventually will automatically make purchases for people after the smart refrigerator that scans all the items in it connects to a person’s digital ID to make said purchases, based on the wallet holder’s social credit score.

This is what the World Economic Forum (WEF) once prophesized in a short essay describing life by 2030:

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now. When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time. For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.

Sounds crazy, but this is the future sooner than people realize.

Proverbs 12:24 The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.

Meanwhile, Walmart, along with Amazon and other corporations, banks and entities such as BlackRock are launching their own stablecoins - news that came out weeks before Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July to launch the creation of digital dollar stablecoins.

Forbes wrote:

Stablecoins could divert significant transaction volume—and core deposits—away from banks as retailers, fintechs, and Big Techs issue branded stablecoins that lead consumers to move cash into stablecoins for convenience, rewards, or programmability. In this scenario, stablecoins become functional equivalents of bank deposits—but without the FDIC insurance, relationship ties, or regulatory protections banks provide. For banks who act, the GENIUS Act, and Amazon and Walmart stablecoins, aren’t threats--they’re a blueprint.

Indeed, and all of it is converging into one where everything is tracked and becomes a token.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).



