Courtesy: Walmart

Earlier this month, supermarket and grocery giant Walmart announced that by the end of this year, every store will feature AI-powered digital shelf labels (DSLs), opening the doorway for dynamic price changes based on demand and other factors.

In a press release — “How the Shelf Got Smarter and Our Jobs Got Easier” — Walmart explained the upcoming changes.

Walmart stores carry tens of thousands of items, and every single one needs to have a clear, accurate shelf price. Between new inventory, Rollbacks and markdowns, pricing updates stack up fast and can take hours, if not days, to complete. Before DSLs, that meant walking up and down aisles swapping out paper tags by hand. Now, associates manage planned price changes through a centralized Walmart system, making it easier to keep shelf prices accurate and aligned with what customers see at checkout. Price updates are still people led and support Walmart’s Everyday Low Price (EDLP) promise. Associates review and push approved changes through a secure system, typically outside of shopping hours, so prices remain stable and consistent during the day. That means customers see clear, consistent prices at the shelf that match what they are charged at the register. This builds customer trust. It’s important to remember that prices are the same for all customers in any given store and are consistent regardless of demand, time of day or who is shopping. DSLs simply modernize how prices are displayed at the shelf. With more than 120,000 items in a store and thousands of weekly price updates including rollbacks and temporary price adjustments for competitive advantage, even small efficiencies matter. What once took multiple associates days to complete can now be done in minutes, freeing up time to be spent with customers, keeping shelves organized and easy to shop and making sure products are in stock. Digital shelf labels are a modern replacement for paper tags, but their impact goes beyond efficiency. They help ensure errors do not occur, cut down on paper waste and remove friction from everyday tasks while keeping pricing transparent and consistent. Worth highlighting, DSLs operate on a closed system and do not interact with shoppers or collect any information about them. Some have wondered what these labels can do. Once you see how simple they are, it clicks: there’s nothing like a camera or microphone in them, they just display prices.

Walmart has already introduced DSLs in many of its stores already after trials in 2024, the company said in a separate press release at the time, noting that they planned to implement this in all locations in 2026.

The company did not say if this would affect Sam’s Club.

Kroger is also using DSLs.

This change, of course, has many concerned.

INC. explains how this can be a problem.

Of course, sometimes friction is a good thing. The fact that companies had to print labels and have employees walk through the store changing them meant that they had to be intentional about changing prices. There was a real cost associated with changing prices, which meant companies couldn’t just change them at a whim.

DSLs remove all of that. Technically, a price can change at 9 a.m., change again at 2 p.m., and change again before the dinner rush. There is no incremental cost to changing prices because it can be done with the press of a button that updates both the label and the checkout lanes at the same time. There’s no one in the cereal aisle with a stack of paper tags to tip you off that something is happening.

Walmart hasn’t said it plans to do this. But the capability is now there, and once you can do something, it’s almost always just a matter of time before someone decides to make it happen.

There’s a name for what happens when a retailer can adjust prices based on time of day, demand, inventory levels, or whatever signal the algorithm is watching: dynamic pricing. You already experience it when you book a flight, reserve a hotel room, or even buy gasoline. The price you see is the price for right now, and right now changes constantly.

Some legislators are working to get DSLs banned. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) told CNBC:

“With food costs rising each month, it’s more important than ever that any new technologies implemented in grocery stores are helping to lower costs, not raise them. That is why I’ve introduced the Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act, legislation that is intended as a preventative measure to put common-sense guardrails in place at large retail stores and protect consumers.”

His bill doesn’t outright ban DSLs, but limits how and where they can be used depending on the size and scale of the location.

Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR) is sponsoring legislation in Congress that would ban DSLs.

“There needs to be laws and enforcement to protect consumers — and until then, I’d like to see them banned outright.

“Without proper regulations, it is not so hard to see corporations using the loopholes to raise prices on consumers. The idea exists. It is only a matter of time before a billionaire in a boardroom implements the idea,” Hoyle added.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We’ve heard talk of a frictionless economy. This is one of the many aspects of that. In other words, it is about cutting out labor, cash and paper. I wrote a paper several weeks ago warning that we are entering into a tokenized, paperless world. It’s not just about going cashless but a move to remove paper records.

It’s twofold. Company’s and bank’s insatiable, unfettered and dystopic greed, doing whatever they can to cut costs and clip coins in the name of “efficiency.” And by extension, now that you companies have retroactively updating price tags, then what do they do with all those extra employees? They all can’t stand and greet you at the door. No, they’re getting laid-off and replaced with robots and AI.

The second part is control and leverage. As INC. explained, when it is written or printed on paper then the price is fixed and takes longer to change.

We already know that this WILL lead to massive price spikes and manipulation. For example, we are entering into climate lockdowns around the world because of the war in Iran, and the worsening effects here in the U.S. have not really been felt yet. But imagine Walmart and others start raising prices in relation to the functioning price of oil and LNG. Or suppose “bird flu” is spreading and then the price of eggs, meat and dairy constantly fluctuate, and this is then used to deter people from eating meat. This is not outside the realm of possibilities, in my judgment.

This is why I emphasized why having paper is so important and why there is a clear push to get the masses away from paper records and paper money. It’s all connected.

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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