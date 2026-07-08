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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
42m

Another day, another flip flop.😳

Got am radio ("conservative") on

Scott Jennings, whoever he is, and guest journalist

Discussing this, and how good and wise it is, blah blah blah, and re: threats fm Iran re: assasinating djt.

I want to scream at the radio, but merely think it LOUDLY,

WHAT did djt etal recently do to their leader???!!!!

Imo they seek to fire up the base, give them reasons to be angry and to support djt and his disaster, yet sound moronic trying to do so.

Thanks Jacob

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Bee Blessed's avatar
Bee Blessed
43m

More propaganda and theater for the masses..🙄

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