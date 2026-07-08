Courtesy: © Umit Bektas, Reuters

The Iran war is now ‘hot’ again and the memorandum of understanding (MOU) is effectively over at this point — at least for now, that is, until Trump pivots and TACOs again like he regularly does, pulling petals off the flowerhead again: ‘I love Iran, I love them not, I love Iran, I love them not.’

Who is surprised? Well, you shouldn’t be. I said this was not going to last long the week Trump signed the MOU, but you certainly didn’t need me to tell you that. Obviously this was just a pause.

And that is not just me surmising: Trump admitted out of his mouth at the time that the U.S. was weeks away from running out of oil, and the world was on the verge of a “global depression.”

He wasn’t lying (that time), we are running out of oil from the National Strategic Reserve; a big reason why the price of oil was going down was because he, and other nations, were emptying that Reserve and exporting it to the rest of the world to keep the price down; but that cannot last forever.

Furthermore, Vice President JD Vance recently admitted last week that the whole purpose of this ‘pause’ in the war with the MOU was to “refill the world’s oil economy” and “refill some stocks,” and then “to see where the hand is.”

So, no, this administration was clearly never serious about peace. They needed a pause to reassess and reevaluate their tactics, same for Iran, same for Israel, and then reengage and restart this “war,” a war that is more or less intentioned on redrawing the world map, establishing new trade routes and alliances while ripping-up old ones, while plunging the world deeper and deeper into a calculated energy despotism fulfilling the globalist “climate” goals.

No way the administration has had time to restock the reserves, no way. The U.S. will continue to silo-off more oil until this administration physically can’t.

But this falls right in line with Trump’s executive order to open the floodgates to so-called “regenerative” agriculture, which the USDA admits is about seizing more land to grow crops for biofuels and ethanol; again, conveniently falling in line with the globalist green agenda…

Just today it was reported by the U.S. Energy Information Agency that the U.S. had record exports of oil and gas in April.

U.S. petroleum exports reached a record in April as disruptions to international crude oil and refined product flows through the Strait of Hormuz increased global demand for U.S. exports. Exports increased to 13.6 million barrels per day (b/d) in April, 15% more than the previous record set in March. Crude oil exports made up the largest share of total petroleum exports, averaging 5.6 million b/d in April, 21% more than the previous record set in December 2023. Propane made up the second-largest share, with exports exceeding the 2.0 million b/d mark for the first time in monthly data, and distillate fuel oil made up the third-largest share, increasing to 1.6 million b/d, the most since July 2017. U.S. exports of finished petroleum products—which is mostly made up of distillate fuel oil, motor gasoline, jet fuel, and petroleum coke—were the highest since December 2024, despite relatively average exports of motor gasoline. Exports of jet fuel, unfinished oils, and naphtha each reached record highs in March and remained high in April but slightly below their record levels. Our more recent weekly estimates suggest crude oil, distillate fuel, jet fuel, and propane exports remained above five-year (2021–2025) seasonal highs in May and June.

And that was just in April… we’re in July now…

But you can predictably expect more energy price distortions moving forward, because if the war were to ‘end’ again, the Strait of Hormuz will never truly be opened ever again, at least not for quite some time; and what insurance companies want to insure American and NATO-affiliated vessels trying to get through?

Trump also threatened to reinstate the blockade (on top of the blockade).

As I said in the intro, we are already getting yet another change in the narrative with this war from Trump.

Per CNBC:

Trump, in a flurry of remarks during numerous press events on his final day at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, also signaled the U.S. would reimpose its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Later, he seemed to downplay the nuclear threat posed by Iran, while ruling out the need for any U.S. troops on the ground in the country.

“We’ve already got the nuclear material because it’s so far underground, nobody’s going to be able to get it except us, because we have the equipment that can get it,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, referring to the aftermath of U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites last year.

The nuclear assessment marked a pivot from his justification for the Iran war, which he began Feb. 28. Trump has cited his concern that Iran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon for continuing the conflict.

Trump was asked how the U.S. plans to achieve its nuclear goals with Iran in light of the apparent collapse of their ceasefire deal.

In response, he suggested that the U.S. was under no pressure to collect Iran’s nuclear material — even though a key component of the deal was an agreement to “resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched material” in Iran.

When asked if that means the U.S. has no plans to put boots on the ground in Iran, Trump said, “Why would I go in now?” “I go in when they’re completely, either eliminated ... or an agreement’s made,” he added.

The president’s strident new comments on attacking versus negotiating with Iran followed a series of strikes in the Middle East this week, despite the U.S. signing a temporary ceasefire deal with Iran last month.

“I think it’s over,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question about the status of that deal during an appearance with NATO chief Mark Rutte. “I don’t want to deal with them anymore … as far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” Trump said, referring to Iran.

Oh, so now it’s not about nuclear?

This guy continues to change the story over and over again. We’ve seen this phenomenon play out every day since this conflict began.

Naturally, Iran is threatening nuclear themselves.

But just to prove how incoherent the man is, he said during his spiel: “We had 111 missiles shot from the Islamic Republic of Japan.”

Oi vey.

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city. James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

Oh, and Trump told Zelensky the U.S. would help Ukraine make Patriot Missiles… for a war that Trump said he was going to end in “24 hours” when he took office.

So, it’s more of the same. An endless war, energy distortions, shortages, higher prices, and so on.

Wait, what’s that? You’re complaining? You don’t like this war and its effects? Well, that’s because you were raised with a silver spoon in your mouth. Or at least that’s what Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, and if you don’t like it, “Send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran,” she says.

That’s how much these people hate you.

This plastic woman (28) married a 60-year-old millionaire real estate developer and had two children with him, who she herself was born into wealth, openly said on Fox that “this generation, my generation, Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths,” and said, “Send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran.”

If you’re broke, just be a gold digger and marry into wealth; if you’re homeless, just buy a home; and if neither, you are just slothful and not generating positive GDP per capita growth for the state’s usury traps, so you then are relegated to being fuel for the fires of endless wars.

Princess before and after plastic surgery. Yikes 😬 - Seriously, who looks at the person on the right and says, ‘Ah yeah, baby, you’re so hot!’

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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