Corruption emanating from the White House continues to get more blatant by the day. Last weekend, President Donald Trump gave Iran an ultimatum: open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours or the U.S. will bomb civilian infrastructure.

On Monday morning, Trump backed-off on those threats and provided an extended 5-day deadline. However, today he re-extended that deadline again, saying he is "pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days." Trump wrote that the new deadline imposed on Iran is April 6th at 8 p.m. ET.

But just moments before he posted his statement Monday morning, there was some noticeable high-volume trading that occurred, with some accounts netting millions of dollars in profit, indicating that there was clear evidence of insider trading.

As first reported by CNN and other agencies:

A trader made nearly $1 million since 2024 from dozens of well-timed Polymarket bets that correctly predicted US and Israeli military actions against Iran, according to an analysis shared with CNN. The bettor won a staggering 93% of their five-figure wagers about Iran, even though the events they predicted were unannounced military operations. The trader had a pattern of prescient bets, including hours before Israeli strikes in October 2024 during its tit-for-tat conflict with Iran, hours before US airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, and hours before the joint US-Israeli surprise attack in February, which started the current war. The findings from Bubblemaps, an analytics company that tracks blockchain transactions, highlight the rising concerns about the potential for insider trading on some prediction markets, where users can wager on everything from sports to elections to warfare. “All of this is strong signaling of insider activity, based on the amount they made, the markets they bet on, the timing of their trades, the success rates of these trades, and the fact that they are connected on-chain,” Bubblemaps CEO Nick Vaiman told CNN. “This is pretty suspicious in my book.” It isn’t clear whether the trader flagged by Bubblemaps is an insider, and the accounts they used are anonymous and can’t be publicly traced to a specific person. The bets were placed on Polymarket’s international site, which is out of the reach of US regulations. Polymarket didn’t respond to CNN’s multiple requests for comment.

Stephen Findeisen (a.k.a Coffeezilla) interviewed Vaiman this week discussing this mysterious trading and these predictive-based markets.

Rtr. Col. Douglas MacGregor, despite trying to give Trump the benefit of the doubt with many of Trump’s decisions, this time visually and tonally was upset at what is taking place, and implored the MAGA base to take a real good long look at this and realize that they have been heavily deceived by this President and administration, and the entire basis and narrative surrounding this war in Iran.

This latest news was a headline that got some attention before it was passed-up by other news. Yet evidence of blatant insider trading has been on-going for weeks since the start of this war on Iran.

On March 1st, Tech Crunch reported:

On Polymarket, $529 million was traded on contracts tied to the timing of the attack, according to Bloomberg. An analysis by analytics firm Bubblemaps SA found that six newly created accounts made a profit of $1 million by correctly betting that the U.S. would strike Iran by February 28 — behavior that could indicate insider trading. The bets might merely reflect broader speculation about U.S. intentions in Iran, but Bubblemaps CEO Nicolas Vaiman said the circulation of information “involving war or conflict,” coupled with Polymarket’s anonymity, “can create incentives for informed participants to act early.”

This sort of theft and racketeering has been on-going with the Trump administration and his family, as seen on the day he took office when he and his family launched memecoins that rug-pulled almost immediately. Or in the case of his tariff policies, when he would threaten hefty tariffs in a Truth Social post, and then rescind the threat and the stock market would rebound. When Trump lifted his Liberation Day tariffs in April of last year, Trump joked with Charles Schwab that he made $2.5 billion that day alone after Trump posted that it was a great time to buy the markets, before he announced he was pulling back the tariffs.

And after his tariff policy was struck down by the Supreme Court, his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his family are profiting from it because his son’s investment bank was taking side bets that those tariffs would be struck down in the first place.

And as we’ve seen with the Iran War, Trump on a daily basis contradicts what he said the previous day, this confusing and confuddled mess of statements.

Here's a post that documented his ever-contradicting statements in the month of March:

Mar 3: "We won the war."

Mar 7: "We defeated Iran."

Mar 9: "We must attack Iran."

Mar 9: "The war is ending almost completely, and very beautifully."

Mar 11: "We must attack Iran."

Mar 12: "We did win, but we haven't won completely yet."

Mar 13: "We won the war."

Mar 14: "Please help us."

Mar 15: "If you don't help us, I will certainly remember it."

Mar 16: "Actually, we don't need any help at all."

Mar 16: "I was just testing to see who's listening to me."

Mar 16: "If NATO doesn't help, they will suffer something very bad."

Mar 17: "We neither need nor want NATO's help."

Mar 17: "I don't need Congressional approval to withdraw from NATO."

Mar 18: "Our allies must cooperate in reopening the Strait of Hormuz."

Mar 19: "US allies need to get a grip – step up and help open the Strait of Hormuz."

Mar 20: "NATO are cowards."

Mar 20: "The strait will open itself"

Mar 21: "Allies must open the Strait of Hormuz. We don't use it, we don't need to open it."

Mar 22: "This is the last time. I will give Iran 48 hours. Open the strait"

Mar 22: "Iran is Dead now"

Mar 23: "Having productive talks with Iran; postponing energy grid attacks for 5 days."

Mar 23: "I cannot tell you who we are negotiating with in Iran because Israel will kill them"

Mar 24: "Jared sent them a 15 point plan they will never accept so everyone calm down"

Mar 24: "They are giving us a bonus gift too"

Mar 24: "They wanna talk to JD"

His latest statements include his timed civilian infrastructure attacks being pushed back another ten days (which could mean anything), and blasting NATO allies for doing nothing to help them, after previously saying he doesn’t need their help, all while sending more troops to the region.

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city. James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

This is not “Don Tsu Art of the Deal and Art of War:” this is, by biblical definition, the words and actions of a FOOL and an UNSTABLE man.

Having said that, all of this, judging by the evidence set before us, is designed to constantly front-run the markets and to allow himself and his buddies to insider trade out in the open. I’ve said repeatedly all throughout 2025 and now into 2026 that the Trump administration, and all those in ‘the club,’ siphoning what liquidity is left from the markets and the ordinary people before the plug is pulled and the economy is allowed to collapse.

Predictive-based markets such as Polymarket allow traders to trade (gamble) on just about anything. Will Jerome Powell cut interest rates today? Will Trump bomb Iran this weekend?

Last year, the New York Stock Exchange’s parent, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), invested $2 billion into Polymarket.

Kalshi is another prediction-based platform that has gained in popularity this past year, and partnered with CNN in December to become the official prediction market partner; so it is a bit ironic that CNN is reporting on Polymarket’s insider trading.

Earlier this month, Polymarket founder Shane Coplan actually tried to argue that Polymarket is beneficial to those in the Middle East and Iran because they can look at trading volumes to determine whether or not if they should hide in their bomb shelter.

“You know, I get hit up by people in the Middle East saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking at Polymarket to decide whether we sleep near the bomb shelter. We check it every day.’ Everyone’s relying on this.”

This is dystopic levels of greed: attempting to frame gambling and insider trading as an early warning system for people in a war zone is so cartoonishly evil, this inconceivable level of boastfulness. Unreal.

As far as I am concerned, prediction-based markets are legalized insider trading.

In January, The WinePress reported on comments from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong who said that insider trading should be knowledge open to the public and tried framing that as a benefit.

“I actually had a really interesting conversation with one of the folks that was nominated to be CFTC commissioner about this. And he asked me, he said, ‘Do you think we should allow insider trading in prediction markets?’ And I said, ‘It’s not as clear cut question, right? “Because if your goal is for the 99% of people trying to get signal about what’s going to happen in the world, like is the Suez Canal going to be reopened or whatever, you actually want insider trading. You want, you know, some admirable admiral sitting on a ship in the Suez Canal who has really good information to be trading so you get better higher quality signal out of them. Right? “Now, if you want to preserve the integrity of those markets, maybe you don't want insider trading, secondsright? So, there might be like a decentralization test that has to go in here, but it’s it’s not it’s not a clear-cut answer.”

Even BlackRock CEO and World Economic Forum co-chair Larry Fink was a bit dumbfounded that Armstrong so nonchalantly said this out loud at a public forum.

Again, we have entered a world of unfettered, dystopic covetousness. Insider trading is nothing new, but the way it is now being normalized, manufactured crises and wars with those on the inside marking side bets before they do something, is now being described as a benefit to us all — you couldn’t make this up if you tried!

All of this dystopic greed was prophesized to occur in the end times and we are witnessing it.

James 5:1 Go to now, ye rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. [2] Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are motheaten. [3] Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days. [4] Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth. [5] Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in a day of slaughter. [6] Ye have condemned and killed the just; and he doth not resist you. Micah 3:11 The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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