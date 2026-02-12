The WinePress News

Elusive1
28m

The USA has no business there. Why should we sacrifice American men and women and equipment --- and what tiny goodwill we have left in the world? Why?! Let Israel do what it wants. Quit trying to tie Iran's hands behind its back!

And "peace" talks are a pretense for the eyes of those that still buy it as real. We're told we're there at the ready. A "show" of force. Good grief

Time after time, event after event, we are being sold fakery. And sad to say, this "country" is baal. Just please, stop!

DoxieLover7
10m

We will get our asses kicked hard.

