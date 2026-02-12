Avi Ohayon/ GPO

At the behest of Israeli interests, war with Iran appears quite imminent following a heavy naval presence in the region, and after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited President Donald Trump and other White House officials this week.

Trump 2.0 has been President for roughly 13 months, and Bibi’s latest trip to the U.S. marks the seventh time he has visited Trump, while Trump has flown to Israel once last year.

Before arriving in the U.S., Netanyahu told Israeli press: “I am now leaving for the United States for my seventh trip to meet with President Trump since he was elected for a second term. This, of course, does not include his unforgettable visit to Israel and his speech in the Knesset.”

He added: “I will present the President with our views regarding the essential principles of the negotiations — principles that, in our eyes, are vital not only for Israel but for anyone in the world who desires peace and security in the Middle East.”

Bibi later met with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss “regional issues.”

In a post on Truth Social by Trump, he wrote:

“I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue.”

“If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also said this week in Maine that “President Trump has been clear to Iran, he wants a negotiated settlement. I think it would be a wise choice for them to take him up on that deal. The world saw America’s capabilities, peace through strength deterrence in action.”

"...Peace through strength, deterrence in action. We were out of Iran before Iran even knew we were there. No other country can do that," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets at Blair House in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their delegations, February 11, 2026. (Avi Ohayon / GPO)

Before boarding his flight back to Israel, Netanyahu had a few remarks after the meeting with Trump. The Times of Israel reported:

Before boarding Wing of Zion to fly back to Israel after meeting US President Donald Trump yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the US president believes the Iranians could be forced to accept “a good deal.” “I have just concluded a short but important visit to Washington, during which I spoke with our great friend, President Trump,” says Netanyahu on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “We have a close, genuine, and open relationship.” Netanyahu says that the talks focused on Iran but also covered other issues. “The president believes the Iranians already understand who they are dealing with,” he says. “[Trump] thinks the conditions he is setting, combined with their understanding that they made a mistake last time by not reaching an agreement, could lead them to accept terms that would make it possible to achieve a good deal.” The prime minister says that he himself does “not hide my general skepticism about the possibility of reaching any agreement with Iran.” He says that he made it clear to the White House that any agreement “must include the components that are important to us, to Israel, and in my view also to the entire international community — not only the nuclear issue, but also ballistic missiles and Iran’s regional proxies.” The “excellent conversation” also dealt with Gaza, says Netanyahu. “This was another conversation with a great friend of Israel — a president like no other.”

But words are one thing. The U.S. has continued to mobilize forces in the region.

Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis highlighted that war with Iran is imminent as it is clear the U.S. Navy is being positioned to unleash a constant, heavy barrage of missile attacks against Iran. He concludes that these so-called “negotiations” are only a formality and a distraction — especially considering the U.S. murdered a number of Iranian officials that were in the middle of negotiating talks with the U.S. the last time America attacked them last year.

Of course, absent from the American media is Iran’s capabilities of fighting back, with legitimate potential that Iran could strike a number of nearby American bases and attack its naval fleet.

As The WP covered last summer, Iran was able to absorb most of Israel’s missile strikes while Israel’s Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and THAAD missile defense systems were unable to strike down all of Iran’s counter missiles, and thus sustained some damage. Social media and Israeli press were quick to mitigate posts and videos highlighting the damage.

Iran has currently undergone violent riots and protests as its government attempts to suppress dissent, while the country’s currency continues to inflate. U.S. officials have taken credit for this in destroying Iran’s economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently admitted during a congressional hearing that,

“We created a dollar shortage in the country. It came to a swift conclusion. I would say the culmination came in December, when one of the largest banks in Iran went under after a bank run. The central bank had to print money. The Iranian currency went into free fall, inflation exploded, and as a result, we’ve seen the Iranian people out on the streets.”

Geopolitical Economy Report highlighted Bessent’s other identical remarks and the ramifications this has had on Iran’s currency and economy.

With the country in turmoil, it is evident that Israeli leaders see this as the opportune time to strike.

Meanwhile, yesterday video footage captured Iranians burning an effigy of the god Moloch.

The bull-man idol sat on a throne with an inverted pentagram and 666 etched in it, with pictures of the Israeli and American flags and a picture of Donald Trump. On the idol’s chest is inscribed ‘BAAL’ in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. On its left side was an obelisk.

Other burnings have apparently taken place inside Iran.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Oh, the irony! Say what you will about Iran and their problems, but at least some of them are taking to the streets to burn these satanic idols, while it is evident beyond any shadow of a doubt that the U.S., Europe and Israel, ARE Baal worshippers.

There is no such thing as the Star of David. No, it is the star of their god Moloch.

Acts 7:42 Then God turned, and gave them up to worship the host of heaven; as it is written in the book of the prophets, O ye house of Israel, have ye offered to me slain beasts and sacrifices by the space of forty years in the wilderness? [43] Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.

This is how we would expect to find a godless, Christ-rejecting Israel in the latter days (Romans 11 couldn’t be any clearer).

Romans 11:1 I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. [2] God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew. Wot ye not what the scripture saith of Elias? how he maketh intercession to God against Israel, saying, [3] Lord, they have killed thy prophets, and digged down thine altars; and I am left alone, and they seek my life. [4] But what saith the answer of God unto him? I have reserved to myself seven thousand men, who have not bowed the knee to the image of Baal. […] [25] For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in. [26] And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: [27] For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins. [28] As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes: but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers' sakes.

I could say a ton more on this, but I will tarry for now, though I have been planning for a while to do a scriptural study into Israel in the end-times (I am long overdue for a thorough one that clearly explains why we are seeing and experiencing what we are).

Remember Venezuela, you know, the country we just attacked and is no longer talked about anymore? In a surprise to no one here, oil shipments are now making their way to Israel.

Clearly we are about to attack Iran, there is no question about it.

Gerald Celente of The Trends Journal says it best, “When all else fails they take you to war.” Every manner of distraction is being deployed to cover up what is going on: more wars (that too is a distraction), a crumbling economy, the new tokenized financial system, pre-crime surveillance, the AI panopticon, etc.

All wars are banker wars, never forget that.

The question is when will this attack occur? I suspect probably very soon after the market closes.

The threat of Russia and China getting involved is real. One Iranian professor warned that an attack on Iran is an assault on BRICS.

