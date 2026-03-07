The following report is set to appear in the latest edition of the monthly publication. Revive The Table. You can preorder a physical copy on the website.

We discussed repeatedly the process of tokenization and the digitalization of everything. Many people have expressed fears of a cashless society, and rightly so, as this would represent the loss of personal autonomy, replacing money and currency with digital, trackable, traceable, permissioned pieces of code. Back in the first issue of RTT, we partially dissected a Trump administration document on tokenization, and in it the paper laid-out a future economy where they refer to tokens and stablecoins as “ money-like payments products.” They can’t even call them actual money because they are not.

As a reminder: a “token,” as defined by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - nicknamed the “central bank of central banks” - “are entries in a database that are recorded digitally and that can contain information and functionality within the token themselves. Digital tokens can represent financial or real assets.” A token collects information about that underlying digital money or asset: ownership, dates of purchase/sale, transaction dates, and so forth.

As terrible as this, tokenization isn’t just about shifting to a cashless economy, but a paperless economy.

Again, revisiting what we have covered in previous editions of RTT, World Economic Forum co-chair and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, a huge advocate of tokenization, explicitly revealed that the process will ultimately lead to no paper records, with everything recorded and existing digitally on blockchains. In his 2025 “Annual Chairman’s Letter to Investors” titled, “The Democratization of Investing.” In it was a dedicated section to tokenization and digital IDs. He (in part) described of tokenization:

What exactly is tokenization? It’s turning real-world assets—stocks, bonds, real estate—into digital tokens tradable online. Each token certifies your ownership of a specific asset, much like a digital deed. Unlike traditional paper certificates, these tokens live securely on a blockchain, enabling instant buying, selling, and transferring without cumbersome paperwork or waiting periods.

He and BlackRock COO Rob Goldstein would later write a similar column for the Rothschild-affiliated The Economist magazine about tokenization and the paperless economy.

“Tokenization involves recording ownership on digital ledgers. It makes it possible for almost any asset, from real estate to corporate debt or currency, to exist on a single digital record that participants can independently verify. “Tokenizing assets brings two broad benefits. First, it offers the potential to settle transactions instantaneously. Today’s markets operate on different settlement timelines, exposing buyers and sellers to the risk that one side might not fulfil its obligations. “Second, private-market assets still rely heavily on paper—manual processes, bespoke settlements and records that haven’t kept up with the rest of finance. Tokenization can replace paper with code, reducing the frictions that make assets costly and slow to trade. It can turn large, unlisted holdings such as real estate or infrastructure into smaller, more accessible units, broadening participation in markets long dominated by large institutions.”

BlackRock let the bunny out of the hat. It’s not just a cashless economy but a paperless one. Besides the phasing-out of paper fiat and coin currencies all around the world, paper contracts and records are now being erased and replaced with tokenized contracts via digital IDs.

We are already seeing many countries adopt the paperless route.

In 2021, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, unveiled its Dubai Paperless Strategy, with 43 participating government bodies removing all of their physical paper transactions. Digital Dubai — a public-private group that facilitates the city’s advancement and efficiency to “make Dubai the happiest city on earth through technology innovation” — said they nearly completed its government transactions digitalization objectives (98.86%) among the participating governing bodies.”

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, said at the time:

“The roadmap set by the Dubai Paperless Strategy has led to many notable achievements, from entirely re-engineering operations to promoting the widespread use of digital identity and electronic signature services. “The strategy has helped create an integrated and interconnected network, popularised the use of government resource planning systems, and fuelled the development of digital legislation. All of these accomplishments have collectively ensured the strategy’s success, setting the stage for the impressive levels of performance we have witnessed in a relatively limited period of time. “Over time, the strategy will foster a deep restructuring of internal work cultures and customers’ perspectives, encouraging the ubiquitous use of paperless transactions and processes. This in itself is an important goal that drives Dubai’s comprehensive digital transformation.”

Jamaica in 2023, the first country to debut a fully functioning CBDC (Jam-Dex), announced plans for a total phase-out of cash and paper records. Prime Minister Andrew Holness remarked:

“We have established the National Identification System (NIS). We have put in place our digital currency. We have given directions to our Ministries to digitalize their operations; most of our Ministries are now moving from paper-based systems to digital systems. […] Our banking consumers are seeing it, as well, because the banks are moving very rapidly to digital. “Digital is the way, and so every Jamaican must become digital in their thinking, and that means you must have access to the Internet.”

That same year, Australia — which according to some financial academics is referred to as “functionally cashless” in 2025 — signed a bill into law that allows for digital ID checks and digital signatures as legal proof for documentation. An Australian paper wrote at the time: “One of the last vestiges of centuries of paper and ink has finally fallen, after federal attorney-general Mark Dreyfus wrote into law the permanent ability to use digital execution, electronic signatures and video witnessing to create statutory declarations.” Dreyfus said in a statement, “The Bill also enables people to digitally execute a statutory declaration using the online platform myGov and the myGovID digital ID.” While Aussies could still use the paper-based method (for now), the move was a subtle transition into this new paperless-record world.

The list goes on. In 2024, Mastercard posted an article called “Embracing a Paperless Future: The shift from paper to digital payment confirmations in Europe.” They claimed, just like some of the aforementioned countries, that this is about combating ‘climate change’ and making the world more sustainable. Right… “By pursuing a paperless future for transaction confirmations, Europe aims to reduce paper waste,” said the company. “Moreover, the implementation of digital records enhances security and accessibility, ensuring that transaction histories are easy retrievable and less susceptible to loss or damage.”

In 2024, the East Asia Forum declared: “Paperless trade and digital standards would go a long way in ensuring transparent and secure trade transactions, particularly benefiting countries where trade still involves piles of paper, stamps and handwritten signatures.”

In 2025, President Donald Trump, with the aid of Elon Musk, signed a pair of executive orders that modernized the Treasury Department by eliminating all cash and check payments, claiming these methods were part of the ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ the pair claimed they were eliminating.

The transition isn’t limited to the financial sphere but to everything else.

In January, Yuval Noah Harari, a prolific transhumanist and recurring speaker at the World Economic Forum, made some startling claims (as he always does) about AI, warning that it “is not just another tool. It is an agent.” He warned that anything with words will be consumed by AI.

“Therefore, anything made of words will be taken over by AI. If laws are made of words, then AI will take over the legal system. If books are just combinations of words, then AI will take over books. “If religion is built from words, then AI will take over religion. This is particularly true of religions based on books, like Islam, Christianity or Judaism. Judaism calls itself the religion of the book, and it grants ultimate authority, not to humans, but to words in books. Humans have authority in Judaism, not because of our experiences, but only because we learn words in books. “Now, no human can read and remember all the words in all the Jewish books, but AI can easily do that. What happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the Holy Book is an AI? However, some people may say, can we really reduce human spirituality to just words in books? Does thinking mean only putting language tokens in order? “[…] But these are just words. The Bible says, in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was made flesh. The Tao Te Ching says, the truth that can be expressed in words is not the absolute truth. Throughout history, people have always struggled with the tension between word and flesh, between the truth that can be expressed in words and the absolute truth, which is beyond words.”

Harari even went on to claim that, in time, AI will takeover the words in people’s minds. “AIs will soon be the origin of maybe most of the words in our minds. AIs will mass produce thoughts by assembling words, symbols, images, and other language tokens into new combinations.”

Already, for example, we have seen these AI companies pirate entire libraries of books, music and movies to train their algorithms, from Meta, to Microsoft, to OpenAI, to Anthropic, and other start-ups.

An Australian author writing for The Guardian warned:

“[We] will lose the wondrous, astonishing, illuminating outputs of human creative toil that delight us by exploring who we are and what we can be. We won’t know ourselves any more. The rule of law will be rendered dust. Colony indeed. “Tech companies have valorised the ethos “move fast and break things”, in this case, the law and all it binds. To “train” AI, they started by “scraping” the internet for publicly available text, a lot of which is rubbish. They quickly realised that to get high-quality writing, thinking and words they would have to steal our books. Books, as everyone knows, are property. They are written, often over years, licensed for production to publishers and the rental returns to authors are called royalties. No one will write them if they can be immediately stolen. “[…] This is a battle for the mind and soul of our nation – let’s imagine and create a future worth having.”

We are indeed in a war of words. These big-tech oligarchs, globalist parties and central banks would love nothing more for everything to become digitized and tokenized in the so-called “trivergance” of AI, the Internet of Things and the Internet of Bodies, combined with blockchain.

It is a quasi-new age of digital book burning. Remember the book Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury? The 1953 book is a dystopian novel that takes place in a future America where books have been outlawed and the “firemen” come by to burn any books that are found to exist. Society had become illiterate because of it, and literature and words were replaced with television, sports and the many vanities of a cosmopolitan society; as books were seen as sources of confusion and depression. The main character of the story was able to steal and hide a book from being burned, the Bible, and eventually escapes the manhunt after him and finds a society that has memorized a number of books in the event society collapses, and the main character realized that he learned to memorize parts of the book of Ecclesiastes. The group then stands from a distance as they watch the city get nuked into oblivion.

Taken from the book:

“Oh, they don’t miss me,” she said. “I’m antisocial, they say. I don’t mix. It’s so strange. I’m very social indeed. It all depends on what you mean by social, doesn’t it? Social to me means talking to you about things like this.” She rattled some chestnuts that had fallen off the tree in the front yard.

“Or talking about how strange the world is. Being with people is nice. But I don’t think it’s social to get a bunch of people together and then not let them talk, do you? An hour of TV class, an hour of basketball or baseball or running, another hour of transcription history or painting pictures, and more sports, but do you know, we never ask questions, or at least most don’t; they just run the answers at you, bing, bing, bing, and us sitting there for four more hours of film-teacher.

That’s not social to me at all. It’s a lot of funnels and lot of water poured down the spout and out the bottom, and them telling us it’s wine when it’s not. They run us so ragged by the end of the day we can’t do anything but go to bed or head for a Fun Park to bully people around, break windowpanes in the Window Smasher place or wreck cars in the Car Wrecker place with the big steel ball. Or go out in the cars and race on the streets, trying to see how close you can get to lampposts, playing ‘chicken’ and ‘knock hubcaps.’

I guess I’m everything they say I am, all right. I haven’t any friends. That’s supposed to prove I’m abnormal. But everyone I know is either shouting or dancing around like wild or beating up one another. Do you notice how people hurt each other nowadays?”

Or quotes such as these:

“Cram them full of noncombustible data, chock them so damned full of ‘facts’ they feel stuffed, but absolutely ‘brilliant’ with information. Then they’ll feel they’re thinking, they’ll get a sense of motion without moving. And they’ll be happy, because facts of that sort don’t change. Don’t give them any slippery stuff like philosophy or sociology to tie things up with. That way lies melancholy.” […] “We bombard people with sensation. That substitutes for thinking.”

Oh, how familiar those words resonate today?!

So, I say all of this to say that all of us, I included, need to strive more than ever to detach from the digital chains that oppress us. The internet has had its benefits and uses, and will continue to use within our capacity; but we also understand that our time is limited online before it is absolutely unusable lest we sell our souls to it.

This push to go paperless is part of the broader “You’ll own nothing and be happy” agenda infamously coined by the World Economic Forum. If they can take away paper money, paper records, paper books, they truly own everything and us nothing.

Proverbs 8:18 Riches and honour are with me; yea, durable riches and righteousness. [19] My fruit is better than gold, yea, than fine gold; and my revenue than choice silver. Proverbs 16:16 How much better is it to get wisdom than gold! and to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver!

There is no new thing under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9-11); and, “That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past” (Ecclesiastes 3:15). I reckon that in not-so distant future paper and books will become even more precious and valuable just as they were for centuries before. The digital age has cheapened everything and that knowledge is not tangible. We’ve seen how quickly people have become addicted to AI chatbots, relying upon them for everything, dumbing themselves down in the process (scientifically proven); and when there is an outage, they panic and are unable to function because they have no knowledge and have been made functionally illiterate.

I believe it is imperative, more than ever, to make sure you have and preserve and read many books. If that means downloading and printing off documents and books then do that. I do. Do what Solomon did:

Ecclesiastes 12:9 And moreover, because the preacher was wise, he still taught the people knowledge; yea, he gave good heed, and sought out, and set in order many proverbs. [10] The preacher sought to find out acceptable words: and that which was written was upright, even words of truth. [11] The words of the wise are as goads, and as nails fastened by the masters of assemblies, which are given from one shepherd. [12] And further, by these, my son, be admonished: of making many books there is no end; and much study is a weariness of the flesh.

And above all else, ESPECIALLY make sure you have multiple physical copies of the scriptures, the King James Bible; that tops everything else, never go without that; it is your birthright (1 Peter 1:23-25) and the only way to know truth and the Lord’s will (John 14:22-24).

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. As the world descends into a world of digital chains and tokenized slavery, paper and written words, and the wisdom and knowledge of them, are true durable riches and wealth that cannot be compared to.

