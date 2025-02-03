Courtesy: AFP

The following report was written by Timofey Bordachev, program director of the Valdai Club; first published in Russian newspaper ‘Vzglyad’ and was translated and edited by the RT team.

There are two major fears for Western European elites when dealing with the new American administration. Surprisingly, the most serious challenge isn’t the potential decision by the Trump administration to pursue a military confrontation with Russia through Ukraine while cutting financial spending. The root of their anxiety lies elsewhere.

It is naïve to believe that the inauguration of a new American president signifies a revolutionary shift in Washington’s domestic or foreign policies. Most of the loudly proclaimed goals will either prove unattainable or be spun as victories despite their failures. Nevertheless, even the stated objectives of President Donald Trump’s team are enough to provoke strong emotions in Western Europe, the region most humiliatingly dependent on America and, at the same time, the most parasitic actor in contemporary global politics.

For decades, ‘the old world’ has been stuck in a state of strategic ambiguity. Its military and political backbone was shattered during the Second World War. First, the crushing victory of Russian arms destroyed the last vestiges of continental militarism. Second, the consistent post-war American policy ensured that Western Europe was systematically stripped of its ability to determine its own place in global affairs. Britain, the only major Western European power that avoided defeat, retained some fighting spirit, but its material resources have long been too limited to act independently, leaving it tethered to American power.

For countries such as Germany and Italy, the process was straightforward: they were defeated and placed under direct external control by the US. In other states, Washington relied on fostering political and economic elites that would serve its interests. Over time, this policy has reached its logical extreme: Western European leaders today are little more than middle managers in America’s system of global influence. There are no genuine statesmen left in power across the region.

In exchange for this subservience, local elites and societies gained privileged access to the benefits of globalization. They acquired everything they needed without significant struggle or competition. This arrangement has created a unique paradox: while America’s global dominance is rooted in strength, Western Europe’s position in the world is defined by its weakness.

The region’s politicians frequently talk about overcoming this weakness, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading the charge. However, the reality is that these aspirations are little more than empty rhetoric. The Trump administration’s demands for them to increase defense spending only serve to expose this dynamic.

For years, Western European leaders have proclaimed their commitment to strengthening their militaries and preparing for a potential confrontation with Russia. Germany, France, and the UK have all declared their intention to ramp up military spending and bolster infrastructure in Eastern Europe. Against this backdrop, it’s puzzling to see these elites express concern over Washington’s calls to allocate 5% of GDP to defense. If they are truly committed to confronting Russia, shouldn’t they welcome these demands? Or are their declarations of intent simply hollow?

Moreover, these same people often criticize the US for disregarding international law and undermining global institutions. Yet history reveals Western Europe’s own selective adherence to these principles. In 1999, European powers played a leading role in NATO’s illegal aggression against sovereign Yugoslavia. French forces alone carried out more bombing sorties against Serbia than their American counterparts. In 2011, Western European nations blatantly violated a UN Security Council resolution on Libya to ensure the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi. And let’s not forget their enthusiastic participation in sanctions against Russia, which lack any basis in international law.

In light of this, complaints about Washington’s actions ring hollow. Whether it’s a disregard for international agreements or the issue of human rights, Western European powers have consistently acted in their own interests while lecturing others.

So what do these elites truly fear when it comes to their relationship with Washington? First and foremost, they fear losing their privileged position. Their greatest anxiety is that America might one day withdraw entirely from Europe, leaving them to face their own challenges without external support. This scenario has been actively discussed in political and expert circles. Yet even this fear seems baseless. Without an American presence, who exactly threatens them? Certainly not Russia, which has no interest in military offensives against major Western European states. And for countries such as Germany, France, and Britain, the fate of the Baltic nations is of little concern.

The truth is, this elite dependence on the United States has become a source of stagnation. After centuries of dynamic and turbulent history, Western Europe has turned into a passive player on the world stage, a ‘black hole’ of international politics. Its leaders fear any change to their accustomed way of life, as it would require actual responsibility and decision-making – qualities they have long abandoned in favor of dependency on Washington.

Two potential scenarios could disrupt this status quo. The first is the continuation of a US-led military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine at all costs. American political resources are likely sufficient to compel European nations to further deplete their financial and military reserves in support of Kiev. However, this scenario could eventually force direct negotiations between Russia and the US, potentially leading to a lasting peace agreement that secures Russia’s interests.

The second and more profound issue is Western Europe’s unwillingness to change. Its elites cling to their parasitic relationship with Washington, resisting any meaningful reforms or strategic shifts. This paralysis leaves the region trapped in its current state, unable to define its own future or play a meaningful role in global affairs.

In the end, Western Europe’s decline is not the result of external threats but of internal weakness and complacency. It is this reality that transforms the place into a geopolitical ‘black hole,’ incapable of independent action and resigned to irrelevance on the world stage.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I mention this article to give you a different perspective, a vision that is much different than the propaganda we are force-fed here in the United States and in the West.

The European Union at this point is nothing more than a failed state, I’d say. Its member states’ economies are in ruinous heaps and will only get worse, the people by the day continue to grow more and more restless, as more nationalistic parties fight to or are claiming power, a movement that is shifting away from the unipolar world dominated by the United States.

Ecclesiastes 9:17 The words of wise men are heard in quiet more than the cry of him that ruleth among fools.

-Problem is Americans especially can’t shut their mouths and cannot hear anything over their mad ramblings; ruled and governed by fools, freaks and maniacs, and Europe is certainly no better.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE