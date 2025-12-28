The following report was first published on October 27th, 2022, on winepressnews.com

Top World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari says that scientists and the upper echelon of the ruling class around the world are preparing a “technological Noah’s ark” to protect themselves from the coming global collapse and catastrophe.

The WinePress has reported on some Harari’s statements before, most recently where Harari admitted in a TED talk that ‘they’ do not need most of the current population, calling them “useless.”

Last month in an interview with the Warwicks Economic Summit, Harari explained that when the expulsion of the “useless” class of people are ultimately removed, these elites will be looking to protect and hide themselves from the coming chaos. These remarks came as he warned how climate change is “the most pressing threat facing humanity.”

Technology is obviously the key. It created the problem in the first place. It’s also a key to the solution, but by itself, technology is never a solution, because every technology can be used for for good or for ill. It depends on how you [use] it, [and] on which interests you take into account. So yes, we need people to work on the technological aspects, but we need the politicians to direct it in the right way for the benefit of the greatest number of people and of the entire ecosystem. One of the biggest dangers in technological utopianism — [the belief] that, “Oh, the technology will solve it” — is a kind of Noah’s arc syndrome, like in the Bible with the flood, that yes, eventually they built an ark, but just for five people or something like that. Almost everybody drowned. There is a very big danger that with climate change, when people talk about what our future going to be like, there is no “us.” There is no “our future.” Humanity might divide into a majority – maybe – of people who would suffer tremendously, and a minority that will have the resources, the wealth, [and] the technology to protect themselves, and even flourish in some kind of technological Noah’s Ark. And this is extremely dangerous. Again I think one of the reasons that we don’t see enough urgency from leaders, from business elites, and so forth, is that in the back of their mind[s] they are counting on a technological Noah’s ark, and that’s very, very dangerous.

This is, however, not the first time Harari has made reference to Noah’s ark of sorts to deliver the ruling elite class from coming times of trouble.

In a separate interview he was apart of (not sure when and where at the time of this publication), Harari once again reaffirmed that the elites are building some sort of a Noah’s ark to hide and protect themselves.

You have a small elite that pushes things in its own interests, even if it doesn’t benefit the vast majority of the population. This has happened so many times previously in history and it’s probably going to happen again. One of the biggest dangers to the planet today is this technological utopia, because probably for the elite it will work, if bad comes to worst and when the flood comes, the scientists build a Noah’s ark for the elite, leaving the rest to drown, the rest of the people and then the rest of the people, and then the rest of the ecosystem. But they are likely to be able to construct this technological Noah’s ark, which is probably what most of the elite is counting on.

The list of controversial and wild statements made by this man are far too numerous to cover, but Harari is a true atheist in the truest sense of the word. Most professing atheists are just pretenders, from my observations, who are rightly disenfranchised with organized religion, and many of whom are just confused on what to believe because of all the sacrilegious hypocrisy; while another group are just a bunch of mischievous losers that have nothing to offer this world, and just want to pine away in excess and riot.

Harari truly believes that we are just apes that evolved from the same ooze the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sprung out of it. He believes that we have no greater purpose at all, but have the power to achieve immortality and cheat death – you know, “ye shall be gods knowing good and evil,” said Satan (Genesis 3:5).

Such foolish attempts to live forever with the power of AI and tokenization have discussed before and their prophesized doom.

Now, as for these “technological Noah’s arks,” the King James once again prophesizes this, depicting these same elites running like rats to save themselves for the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s wrath.

Isaiah 2:10 Enter into the rock, and hide thee in the dust, for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty. [11] The lofty looks of man shall be humbled, and the haughtiness of men shall be bowed down, and the LORD alone shall be exalted in that day. [12] For the day of the LORD of hosts shall be upon every one that is proud and lofty, and upon every one that is lifted up; and he shall be brought low: [17] And the loftiness of man shall be bowed down, and the haughtiness of men shall be made low: and the LORD alone shall be exalted in that day. [18] And the idols he shall utterly abolish. [19] And they shall go into the holes of the rocks, and into the caves of the earth, for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the earth. [20] In that day a man shall cast his idols of silver, and his idols of gold, which they made each one for himself to worship, to the moles and to the bats; [21] To go into the clefts of the rocks, and into the tops of the ragged rocks, for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the earth. [22] Cease ye from man, whose breath is in his nostrils: for wherein is he to be accounted of? Revelation 16:12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; [13] And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind. [14] And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places. [15] And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains; [16] And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb: [17] For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?

It’s worth reminding that such a flood as seen in the days of Noah will never happen again (Genesis 9:12-17); the next time will be fire.

2 Thessalonians 1:6 Seeing it is a righteous thing with God to recompense tribulation to them that trouble you; [7] And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, [8] In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: [9] Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power; [10] When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe (because our testimony among you was believed) in that day.

