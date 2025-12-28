The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon's avatar
Lance Neil De Leon
20m

I read up a bit on this pervert. This guy's ambiguous (they say "complex") with his stands on topics like humanism.

When asked about his thoughts on elites (which should be called elitists):

"There is nothing inherently wrong with elites. If you have a heart attack, do you want an elite doctor to treat you, or do you prefer to pick somebody at random? When you board an airplane, do you want an elite pilot to fly it? Running a country is even more complicated than flying an airplane. Of course, it is a huge problem when elites lose touch with the rest of society and enrich themselves instead of serving the public. Nobody wants an elite doctor who enriches himself by pushing harmful drugs and conducting unnecessary operations. But the answer is to reform the elites rather than try to abolish them."

"..nothing inherently wrong.." Great discernment there.

The elitists are dust, just like all men. They may think they're superior or special but they will die like all the rest of us someday. If they firmly reject Christ and the King James Bible in their hardened heart of hearts, and are beyond salvation, then may the Lord destroy them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
34m

He's nuts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture