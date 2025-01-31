The following report was published on July 11th, 2021, on winepressnews.com.

Published on March 10th, 2021, on the official Western Australian website, the government re-released an updated iteration of the Public Health Act 2016 (WA), which says “Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force] (No.2) 2021.”

According to the page on the official government website:

Guidance: An authorisation by the Chief Health Office under the s.197 and s.198 Public Health Act 2016 (WA) to authorise relevant Australian Defence Force employees to supply and administer the COVID-19 Vaccine. An authorisation by the Chief Health Office under the s. 197 and s.198 Public Health Act 2016 (WA) to authorise relevant Australian Defence Force employees to supply and administer the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Attached to the post is the official 29-page document, signed on the 5th of March of 2021, explaining the updated act. Additionally, pages from a brochure and project slides were also included.

The document can be downloaded and viewed here.

Dr. Andrew Robertson, Chief Health Officer for Western Australia, codified this on page one of the attached document:

I, Dr. Andrew Robertson, Chief Health Officer (WA), acting pursuant to sections 197 and 198 of the Public Health Act 2016 (WA) [the Act] that gives power, for the purposes of emergency management during a public health state of emergency, to

authorise a person to supply or administer a poison, hereby authorise the person(s) occupying the class of position in Column 1 of the attached Schedule to perform the statutory functions in Column 2 of the attached Schedule, subject to the

conditions, limitations or restrictions (if any) set out in Column 3 of the attached Schedule.

The Schedule and the mentioned columns can be located on page 2 of the document.

The entire document makes no further mention of the word ‘poison.’

A chart attached to the document, laying out the various distribution sites across the continent.

For more details concerning the Public Health Act of 2016, the legislature goes onto explain what legal rights the government can do in a time of a declared health emergency. The document can also be viewed here.

Under paragraph 183, “Powers in relation to drugs and vaccines,” at the end, it states “This section overrides the Poisons Act 1964, the Medicines and Poisons Act 2014 and the Misuse of Drugs Act 1981.”

The proceeding paragraph then clarifies what an emergency can do in relation to quarantines and/or other medical procedures:

(A) to remain in an area specified by the officer for any

period specified by the officer;

(b) to remain quarantined from other persons for any period,

and in any reasonable manner, specified by the officer;

(c) to undergo medical observation, medical examination or

medical treatment or to be vaccinated, as specified by

the officer;

(d) to undergo decontamination procedures within any

reasonable period, and in any reasonable manner,

specified by the officer.

According to the newly updated Authorization Act, first mentioned at the beginning of this report, it specifically mentions sections 197 and 198, related to the Covid vaccines.

In those sections of the 2016 Public Health Act, here is some of what the legislature states:

197. Chief Health Officer may authorise persons to administer,

manufacture, supply or prescribe poisons. (2) For the purposes of emergency management during a public

health state of emergency —

(a) the Chief Health Officer may authorise a person, or class

of persons, to administer, manufacture, supply or

prescribe a poison; and

(b) a person authorised under paragraph (a) may administer,

manufacture, supply or prescribe a poison. 198. Further provisions relating to authority to administer,

manufacture, supply or prescribe poisons. (1) In this section — authorisation means an authorisation given under section 197(2)(a); direction means a direction given under section 197(3). (2) An authorisation —

(a) is subject to any limitation in a declaration under

section 167(3)(b) or 169 or 170; and

(b) must state that it is given under section 197; and

(c) must generally describe the public health state of

emergency to which it relates; and

(d) must specify — (i) the person, or class of persons, to whom it

applies; and (ii) the poison, or class of poisons, to which it

applies; and (iii) the terms and conditions (if any) to which it is

subject. (4) Authorisations and directions, and variations and revocations of authorisations or directions —

(a) may be given orally or in writing; but

(b) if given orally, must be put in writing as soon as is

practicable. (5) A failure to put an authorisation or direction, or a variation of an authorisation or direction, in writing does not invalidate the

authorisation, direction or variation or anything done under the

authorisation or direction.

According to the Webster’s 1828 Dictionary definition of poison, it is defined as:

1. A substance which, when taken into the stomach,mixed with the blood or applied to the skin or flesh, proves fatal or deleterious by an action not mechanical; venom. The more active and virulent poisons destroy life in a short time; others are slow in their operation, others produce inflammation without proving fatal. In the application of poison, much depends on the quantity. 2. Any thing infectious, malignant, or noxious to health; as the poison of pestilential diseases. 3. That which taints or destroys moral purity or health; as the poison of evil example; the poison of sin.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Can you even begin to fathom that a government would actually and explicitly codify into law the legal right to administer poisons in the name of health, knowing that a poison does what a poison does?!

Proverbs 12:5 The thoughts of the righteous are right: but the counsels of the wicked are deceit. [6] The words of the wicked are to lie in wait for blood: but the mouth of the upright shall deliver them. [7] The wicked are overthrown, and are not: but the house of the righteous shall stand.

Moreover, the draconian government is now using that insane law to then justify the usage of the Covid vaccines. In other words, by their own definition and laws, the Covid “Vaccines” are POISONS!

Revelation 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

These people classify as all these things in the verse above, no doubt. But more specifically, the Greek word for ‘witchcraft’ and ‘sorcery’ is “pharmakeia,” which is where the word “pharmacy” gets its origins. The Covid death shots are in reality no new thing under the sun the Bible defined and condemned thousands of years ago: they are a murderous witchcraft poison.

If you are an Australian, under no circumstances can you take these shots. Not only will it eventually kill you, the government will have 100% blanket immunity – seeing as the person who took the jab “knew that it was a poison.”

