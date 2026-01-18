The following report is by CoinTelegraph (excerpts):

JPM Coin Heads To The Canton Network

JPMorgan announced plans to issue its US dollar-denominated deposit token, JPM Coin (JPMD), natively on the Canton Network, marking another step by Wall Street toward production-ready blockchain infrastructure.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, JPM Coin, described as the first bank-issued, US dollar-denominated deposit token for institutional clients, represents a digital claim on JPMorgan’s dollar deposits and is designed to facilitate faster, more secure movement of regulated money on public blockchains.

“This collaboration brings to life the vision of regulated digital cash that can move at the speed of markets,” said Yuval Rooz, co-founder and CEO of Digital Asset.

Morgan Stanley Enters Crypto ETF Race

US investment bank Morgan Stanley is entering the cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund market, with proposed products offering exposure to Bitcoin and Solana, following the strong debut of spot crypto ETFs in the United States.

If approved, the funds could be made available to more than 19 million clients within Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division, significantly expanding access to crypto-linked investment products.

The 12 spot US Bitcoin ETFs have amassed more than 1.3 million BTC, valued at nearly $120 billion. Source: Bitbo

Barclays Invests In Stablecoin Infrastructure

London-based banking giant Barclays has made its first investment in a stablecoin-focused company, signaling traditional finance’s growing interest in digital dollar infrastructure.

The bank announced an undisclosed investment in Ubyx, a US-based stablecoin clearing platform that connects regulated issuers with financial institutions to facilitate settlement and interoperability. The move also marks a notable shift for Barclays, which in recent years has publicly emphasized the risks associated with digital assets.

“This investment aligns with Barclays’ approach to explore opportunities based on new forms of digital money, such as stablecoins,” the bank said in a statement.

Bank Of America Wealth Advisers Cleared To Recommend Bitcoin ETFs

US investors may soon receive recommendations to buy Bitcoin ETFs from Bank of America’s private bank and Merrill Edge platforms, adding to evidence of Bitcoin’s growing integration into traditional finance.

The bank’s chief investment office has approved coverage of four U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, including products offered by Bitwise, Fidelity, BlackRock and Grayscale. Collectively, the funds manage more than $100 billion in Bitcoin assets.

The move comes roughly a month after Bank of America reportedly advised wealth management clients to allocate 1% to 4% of their portfolios to digital assets.

“For investors with a strong interest in thematic innovation and comfort with elevated volatility, a modest allocation of 1% to 4% in digital assets could be appropriate,” Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Bank of America Private Bank, told Yahoo.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Tokenization is going to steadily become more mainstream this year. The banks in particular will find this advantageous because, for the reasons I have explained before, it is a last ditch effort to keep the dying dollar alive just a little bit longer while backstopping the debt. These banks are awash with bad debt, most of them are quietly insolvent, and rapidly moving into stablecoins and other cryptos will help mitigate some of their over-exposure to bad debt and toxic loans.

Ultimately, the long play is the tokenization of everything in the end of financial freedom; and we are about to turn the corner. The Genius Act officially goes live this month and so the time is now, the race is on…

