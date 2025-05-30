The White House, in collaboration with the Department of Human Health Services, headed by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently published the anticipated “MAHA Report” (Make America Healthy Again), which seeks to identify some of the salient issues plaguing America’s failed healthcare and food systems, and plans to rectify this moving forward.

The report was commissioned in February via executive order by President Donald Trump.

Per the White House,

During this administration, we will begin reversing the childhood chronic disease crisis by confronting its root causes—not just its symptoms. This means pursuing truth, embracing science, and enacting pro-growth policies and innovations to restore children’s health. Today’s children are tomorrow’s workforce, caregivers, and leaders—we can no longer afford to ignore this crisis.

To Make Our Children Healthy Again, we must begin with a shared understanding of the magnitude of the crisis and subsequently what’s likely driving it. This assessment provides that foundation—grounding future efforts in a common scientific basis that identifies four potential drivers behind the rise in childhood chronic disease that present the clearest opportunities for progress.

The report notes how Americans spend the most on healthcare annually and are yet the sickest by far, highlighting how childhood obesity and autism continue to climb annually.

The report lays out ten initiatives MAHA hopes to achieve:

Addressing the Replication Crisis: NIH should launch a coordinated initiative to confront the replication crisis, investing in reproducibility efforts to improve trust and reliability in basic science and interventions for childhood chronic disease. Post-Marketing Surveillance: NIH and FDA should build systems for real-world safety monitoring of pediatric drugs and create programs to independently replicate findings from industry-funded studies. Real-World Data Platform: Expand the NIH-CMS autism data initiative into a broader, secure system linking claims, EHRs, and environmental inputs to study childhood chronic diseases. AI-Powered Surveillance: Create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends. GRAS Oversight Reform: Fund independent studies evaluating the health impact of selfaffirmed GRAS food ingredients, prioritizing risks to children and informing transparent FDA rulemaking. Nutrition Trials: NIH should fund long-term trials comparing whole-food, reduced-carb, and low-UPF diets in children to assess effects on obesity and insulin resistance. Large-scale Lifestyle Interventions: Launch a coordinated national lifestyle-medicine initiative that embeds real-world randomized trials—covering integrated interventions in movement, diet, light exposure, and sleep timing—within existing cohorts and EHR networks. Drug Safety Research: Support studies on long-term neurodevelopmental and metabolic outcomes of commonly prescribed pediatric drugs, emphasizing real-world settings and meaningful endpoints. Alternative Testing Models: Invest in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), such as organon-a-chip, microphysiological systems, and computational biology, to complement animal testing with more predictive human-relevant models. Precision Toxicology: Launch a national initiative to map gene–environment interactions affecting childhood disease risk, especially for pollutants, endocrine disruptors, and pharmaceuticals.

Unfortunately, however, the report contains a number of errors after an investigative report by NOTUS found that the report cited studies that did not exist, had broken hyperlinks, misrepresented some of the findings, and falsely attributed authorship. “Seven of the cited sources don’t appear to exist at all,” NOTUS reported. Several doctors and researchers quoted told NOTUS that they did not write some of the studies attributed to them, or the evidence was used to reach a false conclusion.

Spread across the footnotes of the 73-page document, those missing papers are listed alongside dozens of citations with more mundane errors like broken links, missing or incorrect authors and wrong issue numbers. NOTUS also found serious issues with how the report interpreted some of the existing studies it cites.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has since acknowledged some of the errors and the report will be revised, referring to the problems as “formatting issues.” A press reporter asked if AI was used to formulate the study. Leavitt said she did not know. A number of online commentators say they believe AI or ChatGPT was used to help write the paper.

Vaccine Promotion

Aside from the error-laden report, the paper itself advocates for better vaccines with more testing, though acknowledges and goes into detail about some of the problems with modern vaccines and the side effects that they create.

In the subsection Growth of the Childhood Vaccine Schedule, the report says,

“Vaccines benefit children by protecting them from infectious diseases. But, as with any medicine, vaccines can have side effects that must be balanced against their benefits. Parents should be fully informed of the benefits and risks of vaccines. Many of them have concerns about the appropriate use of vaccines and their possible role in the growing childhood chronic disease crisis. “Our understanding of vaccine safety and any links to chronic disease would benefit from more rigorous clinical trial designs, including the use of true placebos, larger sample sizes, and longer follow-up periods. Many vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule involved small participant groups, had no inert placebo-controlled trials, and had limited safety monitoring, some lasting six months or less—raising concerns about the ability to detect rare or long-term adverse effects.”

Though the section went on to highlight issues with some of these vaccines and problems with the reporting systems such as VAERS, these general remarks are similar to those made by RFK Jr. in the past.

Contrary to popular belief and misinformation perpetuated by the mainstream media and left-leaning sources, RFK Jr. is not “anti-vaccine.” Quite the opposite: Bobby is very much in favor of vaccines, and has been on record a number of times over many years reiterating this.

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones.

On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

Over the course of several months I have said that MAHA (and MAGA itself) is a smokescreen and an “orange herring,” and this report typifies that and has proven itself to be one giant utter embarrassment; and those who follow my work know that I basically said that what we are getting now is what we could expect to happen.

I am not sure if this report was generated with AI, but I would not be surprised in the slightest. Everything at this point with the government is a literal joke.

Instead of solutions and action we get ‘we need more testing.’ Testing for what? We already know what the problems are; other countries have already done the leg work (hence why they ban a long myriad of chemicals in their nations); and even Kennedy’s own sources, The Kennedy Beacon, Children’s Health Defense, and many others associated with them have proven this as well for many years.

Instead, we get “AI-Powered Surveillance: [To] create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends.”

So now we’re going to have artificial intelligence tell people what to eat, how to eat, when you can eat, how to shop, what drugs to take, a detailed record and ledger of it all, replacement of doctors of nurses - that’s MAHA for you; and this is the new world disorder system of governance: AI runs and monitors people’s lives. Sure, the current medical system is brazenly corrupt and evil, but how is AI surveillance and regurgitated slop any better? Remember Stargate?

And the vaccines? That should not surprise you. Nothing was ever going to change. Instead, more money will be poured into big-pharma and big-ag and big-tech; and more children and animals will be harmed and maimed in the process; and more people will suffer and die from these “Golden Age” death shots…

Last year, prolific speaker and farmer Joel Salatin commented on the premise of MAHA, and he summed it up so well when he said, “Sounds great, more nanny state.” He pointed out that it sounded as if it would bring more regulation and government oversight - he was right, and you are seeing that now.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

