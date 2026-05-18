Welp, another false revival came and went.

Over the weekend was the touted White House-sponsored Rededicate 250 event, a moment on May 17th where the Trump administration and a number of other big name pastors and priests and professing Christian speakers would rededicate the United States to God.

What was supposed to be a big event turned out to be lukewarm at best.

For context, Donald Trump declared the first-ever national Sabbath for all Americans, not just Jews and adherents to Judaism, beginning on May 15th, as per the Freedom 250 festivities this year

It then culminated into another event on Sunday, May 17th, with the Rededicate 250 event in Washington D.C.

I covered this in great detail last week, the ramifications and the deeper meaning to it all; how this ecumenical event featuring Jews, Catholics and Evangelicals is very much in line with the Talmudic and Kabbalistic 7 Noahide Laws, so I am not going to repeat myself: go read that post for more details.

As referenced in the White House statement and Chabad.org, “Rededicate 250” or Shabbat 250,” is an ecumenical event featuring Jews, Catholics and Evangelicals, that took place on May 17th following the conclusion of the Sabbath at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

According to the official government Freedom 250 website:

The National Mall will be the scene of a historic gathering as Americans of every background across the country prepare for the nation’s 250th birthday with Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God. From morning fellowship in front of the U.S. Capitol to an evening filled with music anchored at the main stage on 12th Street, Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250. This is more than an event — it is a once in a lifetime national moment.

There will be three pillars during the event:

Pillar I — The Miracles that Made Us: A reflection on God’s providence throughout 250 years, honoring the faith that inspired America’s founders and has carried us forward in every generation since.

Pillar II — The Miracles Still in Our Midst: Personal testimonies of God’s healing in our lives and in our land.

Pillar III — A New Birth of Faith and Freedom: A collective expression of gratitude for 250 years of freedom — and a unified moment of rededication asking for God’s blessing, guidance, and grace for the next 250.

Featured politicians include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and others.

The faith speakers are many, of which includes Paula White, Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office.

Along with White, some of the speakers from that Easter prayer breakfast will also be in attendance, including Reverend Franklin Graham, Catholic Bishop Robert Barron, and Southern Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress.

Also speaking will be Timothy Dolan, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of New York; televangelist Jentezen Franklin; Jonathan Falwell (son of televangelist Jerry Falwell); Gordon P. Robertson, Chancellor of Regent University and President of Christian Broadcasting Network; Lorenzo Sewell, a Detroit pastor that held prayer at Trump’s Inauguration in 2025; Lou Engles, a prominent pastor and author in the New Apostolic Reformation (Seven Mountain Mandate); Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, Senior Rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel in New York City; Jonathan Roumie, the Catholic actor who portrays Jesus in the show The Chosen, and portrayed the hippie Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 movie Jesus Revolution; Sadie Robertson Huff, author and speaker from the hit show Duck Dynasty; and many others.

But as far as I am concerned, it was a flop.

There was hardly any talk of it online, the White House hardly published anything official on is website or socials, the livestream views were not that great relative to how big the event was touted, and the crowd (relatively speaking) was nothing overly impressive.

The event was roughly eight hours long, and occasionally the crew would pan the camera to the audience to show who was there.

An hour into the event, the speakers and musical guests were on stage and the crowd was not even fully there:

Then look at who was in attendance:

That’s not revival, that’s just more Trump MAGA worship. It eventually filled in as the show progressed, but it still isn’t saying much, in my opinion.

But even then, the front and middle rows dissipated a couple of hours before it was over:

Wow, that’s some “dedication” to this “rededication…”

Trump himself, the great “Christian” that he is, the big proponent of Noahide Laws and the man who declared a national Sabbath in the first place, didn’t even show up. Instead, he was out golfing. Then again, why would he be there? Mark Levin said that Trump is the country’s “first Jewish President” after all.

Instead, the organizers replayed an old clip of Trump reading a chapter out of 2 Chronicles 7:14 — a prerecorded clip that was part of the America Reads The Bible event where people all over the country would record themselves reading portions of the entire Bible. Honestly, and I could be wrong, but I think these prerecorded messages are just AI. The lighting is off, Trump’s body is stiff, the Bible under his hands looks undetailed and lacks text, and the audio sounds off and glitchy.

The rest of the event went on about as we’d expect it to go.

Rabbi Meir Yaakov Soloveichik lectured the crowd about why “Anti-Semitism is utterly un-American.”

Then you had MAGA radio host Eric Metaxas telling a cheering audience this:

“It’s hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand. It’s extraordinary. We only had to wait two hundred years.”

Ah yes, that’s how we rededicate this country: gotta build that military Baalroom.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, who spoke and prayed at Trump’s Inauguration, claimed “Jesus was a politician” and that the Founding Fathers believed “the church should be leading the state.”

No and no.

Hey “pastor,” did you read this verse?

John 18:36 Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence. [37] Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, Thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice.

But the truth of scripture never bothered these people. This is more of that 7 Seven Mountain Mandate, dominion theology, Christian nationalist garbage that wants an ecumenical, technocratic antichrist church-state.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also spoke there.

— You know, the guy that just went viral for saying Congress needs to insider trade the stock market so they can feed their families?

I’m sure there was a lot more that was said worth mentioning, but all those people there are charlatans and shills, false prophets and heretics anyway; every time they speak it’s almost always a load of nonsense.

The American empire is at an end. There is no revival. All that was was just a poor man’s Baal worship.

Jeremiah 23:11 For both prophet and priest are profane; yea, in my house have I found their wickedness, saith the LORD. [12] Wherefore their way shall be unto them as slippery ways in the darkness: they shall be driven on, and fall therein: for I will bring evil upon them, even the year of their visitation, saith the LORD. [13] And I have seen folly in the prophets of Samaria; they prophesied in Baal, and caused my people Israel to err. [14] I have seen also in the prophets of Jerusalem an horrible thing: they commit adultery, and walk in lies: they strengthen also the hands of evildoers, that none doth return from his wickedness: they are all of them unto me as Sodom, and the inhabitants thereof as Gomorrah. [16] Thus saith the LORD of hosts, Hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you: they make you vain: they speak a vision of their own heart, and not out of the mouth of the LORD. [17] They say still unto them that despise me, The LORD hath said, Ye shall have peace; and they say unto every one that walketh after the imagination of his own heart, No evil shall come upon you. [18] For who hath stood in the counsel of the LORD, and hath perceived and heard his word? who hath marked his word, and heard it? [33] And when this people, or the prophet, or a priest, shall ask thee, saying, What is the burden of the LORD? thou shalt then say unto them, What burden? I will even forsake you, saith the LORD. [34] And as for the prophet, and the priest, and the people, that shall say, The burden of the LORD, I will even punish that man and his house. [35] Thus shall ye say every one to his neighbour, and every one to his brother, What hath the LORD answered? and, What hath the LORD spoken? [36] And the burden of the LORD shall ye mention no more: for every man's word shall be his burden; for ye have perverted the words of the living God, of the LORD of hosts our God. [37] Thus shalt thou say to the prophet, What hath the LORD answered thee? and, What hath the LORD spoken?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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