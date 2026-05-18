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tutt22's avatar
tutt22
3h

Everyone needs to realize when they say god, they are referring to Lucifer.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
42m

This stuff seems so artificial and manufactured because it is! 🤮

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