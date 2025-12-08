The following report was first published on June 6th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently came out and said that he and the WHO will start to become more aggressive against “anti-vaxxers.”

Tedros made these statements while the WHO’s recently amended International Health Regulations (IHR) were being debated.

During an event titled “Celebrating 50 years of immunization progress,” Tedros said:

“You know the serious challenge that’s posed by anti-vaxxers, and I think we need to strategize to really push back, because vaccines work, vaccines affect adults and we have science [and] evidence on our side. “I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. I think they used Covid as an opportunity, and you know all the havoc they are creating.”

Tedros also pledged to insure that more unvaccinated children become vaccinated.

“More than 14 million children in 2022 did not receive a single dose of vaccine; working together with partners like GAVI [the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization] and UNICEF, we aim to halve that number by 2030.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

And yet this paid-off puppet has actually stated on camera that he did not receive his first dose of the Covid vaccine.

“You know, still I feel like I know where I belong: in a poor country called Ethiopia, in a poor continent called Africa, and wanted to wait until Africa and other countries, in other regions, low-income countries, start vaccination. So I was protesting, in other words, because we’re failing,” he said in 2021 for a documentary.

Watch it here.

Of course, fact-checkers say this is being taken out of context and Tedros did eventually get vaccinated. Yeah, sure, whatever you say…

This latest speech further reinforces that the recently passed IHR amendments and the vote on the pandemic treaty is building up for the WHO and other nations to relaunch a massive vaccination campaign of some kind…

Psalm 35:20 For they speak not peace: but they devise deceitful matters against them that are quiet in the land.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE