The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
7h

If they say it benefits us I am no longer buying it, because they always say the benefits of something while never mentioning the detriments of those things.

Slowly they are putting a choke hold on all of us, and when the moment is right they will tighten the noose completely. Too many lies and biases coming from the news sources; both those that we know are bad, and the ones we think are good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave's avatar
Dave
7h

Yeah. The 1-2 trillion in savings was not even close.

I suspect Musk is just angling in the White House for AI and robotic contracts.

I’m not down with the transhumanist/technocratic future the billionaire want!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture