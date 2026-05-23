The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Time's avatar
Te Time
18m

Trump biggest troll there is. lol

Reply
Share
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
31m

Trump is gay

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture