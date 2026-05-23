We all know how much Trump loves the song YMCA by The Village People. He plays it all the time at his rallies and speeches, and typically does his corny dance.

YMCA used to be the “gay anthem” for the longest time, and the group itself specifically pandered to the sodomite community to sell records; and the YMCA was well-known for taking in a number of “homos” off of the streets because many of them were disproportionally homeless.

Apparently, Trump’s admiration for the song has helped him attract the gay vote, the President quipped at a rally in New York yesterday.

“They have that song. The gay national anthem if you remember. That’s why I did so well with the gay vote I think because of that song. I did great with the gay vote. Better than any Republican’s ever done by far.”

Malachi 3:15 And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered.

What a fascinating admission.

‘Oh, but he needs their votes in order to win. Sometimes you have to make concessions,’ MAGA will tell me.

As we have covered before, Trump and his administration are very much friendly to the LGTBQIA+ community, despite all the connotations given to the two political ideologies.

The New York Times posted an article last year called “Trump’s Big Gay Government” about how there are a ton of openly gay men in his administration and in his circles, at various political events and organizations, including having a ‘safe space’ at Mar-A-Lago and have for years.

Last month, while criticizing Iran, Trump condemned the country for allegedly killing gays in Iran by pushing them off rooftops. Not only that, but argued that U.S. intervention would be to protect gay rights in the country.

If you remember in March when he endorsed the self-proclaimed Ashkenazi Jew Jake Paul for political office, Paul and Trump did an interview where he again brought up defended gay rights in Iran and condemned the country for pushing those people off of buildings.

If you remember too, Trump had furries at Mar-A-Lago last year dancing out in the open, and he spoke at the event as well.

Charlie Kirk didn’t have a problem with drag and gays either: he openly condemned conservatives who didn’t defend LGTBQIA+ as not being a true Republican, truly MAGA, and even a good Christian.

Romans 1:26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: [27] And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

Never mind those details. When the Left does it it’s woke; when the right does it it’s “based.”

At that same NY rally, Trump commented on New York Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart’s on how good and shapely his legs looked.

This country is so fake and gay.

I wonder what’s in store for us this Pride Month coming up…

Proverbs 15:25 The LORD will destroy the house of the proud: but he will establish the border of the widow.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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