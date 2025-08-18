Last week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced another reshuffling of its leadership in Davos, Switzerland, as it appointed two new co-chairs, one of them being BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

In April, The WinePress reported that founder Klaus Schwab - infamous for his remarks and blueprints regarding the 4th Industrial Revolution, the Great Reset, and Agenda 2030 (You’ll Own Nothing And Be Happy) - was essentially forced to step down from his own institution after allegations arose that the Schwab family was involved in fraud and misconduct, per a whistleblower, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In his place, the WEF’s Board unanimously appointed Vice Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe as Chairman ad interim. He, the former CEO of Nestlé, was the Founder and Chairman of the 2030 Water Resources Group, a public-private partnership incorporated as part of the World Bank, among a number of other large corporations he sat on the board of, including Exxon Mobil.

The man has drawn heavy criticism in years past when he articulated that water is not a human right, it should commodified and exclusively sold instead.

In a blog post published on Friday, August 15th, the WEF announced that its investigation into Schwab’s affairs has come to an end and found no wrongdoing.

“Following a thorough review of all facts, the Board has concluded that, while the organization must evolve toward a more institutional model, there is no evidence of material wrongdoing by Klaus Schwab. Nor is there any evidence of any misconduct by Hilde Schwab, who has supported the Forum for over five decades without any remuneration. “The Board deeply regrets the public scrutiny that preceded the completion of the investigation, and the undue pressure this has placed on Klaus and Hilde Schwab. With the facts now clearly established, we will move forward with clarity, stronger governance and renewed focus on our mission.”

Following this, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe “has stepped down from his role as interim Chairman.”

“The Board of Trustees has selected André Hoffmann and Larry Fink as the interim Co-Chairs of the World Economic Forum.”

André Hoffmann

Larry Fink

The WEF added:

“This moment marks a pivotal transition for the World Economic Forum. The Board will now focus its attention on institutionalizing the Forum as a resilient International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. This next chapter will be guided by the original mission developed by Klaus Schwab: Bringing together government, business and civil society to improve the state of the world. “To that end, the Board is committed to further strengthening the Forum’s governance, reinforcing its core values as an impartial and trusted platform for global cooperation, and accelerating its strategic efforts to enhance the impact of global collaboration for a better future. “We remain steadfast in our dedication to the Forum’s mission and to the principles that have guided its work for over five decades.”

In a separate statement issued by Hoffman and Fink, the two wrote:

“We are honored to take on this leadership role on an interim basis at a pivotal time for the World Economic Forum. As the organization moves into a new chapter, we look ahead with clarity, purpose, and confidence in the Forum’s enduring mission. “The world is more fragmented and complex than ever, but the need for a platform that brings together business, government, and civil society has never been greater. We believe the Forum can serve as a unique catalyst for cooperation, one that fosters trust, identifies shared goals, and turns dialogue into action. “We remain optimistic. The Forum has an opportunity to help drive international collaboration in a way that not only generates prosperity but distributes it more broadly. This renewed vision can promote open markets and national priorities side by side, while advancing the interests of workers and stakeholders globally. “We look forward to helping shape a more resilient and prosperous future, and to reinventing and strengthening the Forum as an indispensable institution for public-private cooperation.”

Hoffman is a Swiss billionaire and great-grandson of Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, who founded the drug company Roche, which he is the current vice-chairman of. He is a member of the Club of Rome, a member of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco, California, and a member of the board of SystemIQ, a company that intends to “drive positive disruption in economic systems.” Moreover, he has served as International Vice-president of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) from 2007 to 2017.

Larry Fink is much more well-known as he heads BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager that oversees $12.5 trillion in its portfolio - a number that continues to rapidly rise each year. BlackRock has massive amounts of control and leverage over thousands of companies across all sectors.

BlackRock is thoroughly embedded in the U.S. government regardless of whether the administration is Republican or Democrat.

Trump has had a good relationship with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Prior to becoming President for the first time, Fink had helped manage Trump’s finances, and after a 2017 meeting with his administration, Fink acknowledged his relationship with Trump, noting: “In every meeting we had, he talked about doing more… I didn’t think ‘doing more’ meant [being] the president.” Three years later, Trump called upon Fink once again to oversee the stimulus distribution programs alongside former majority BlackRock shareholder, Bank of America. “I do believe it’s going to continue to bring opportunities for us,” Fink stated during a 2020 earnings call, referring to government assignments.

Trump said during that 2017 meeting:

“Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017 – Source

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, Fink said that it didn’t matter who won and not much was going to change. “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This “pivotal transition” means that the knob on advancing Agenda 2030, the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the 4th Industrial Revolution, is about to be turned up past 11.

We’ve seen how Trump 2.0 operates. They are not even trying to hide anymore that he and his administration are as deep state as they get. Trump 1.0 was just as deep state, but the propaganda and marketing teams worked around the clock to present Trump as this last bastion of hope, and that he really cared about the United States and the people. The illusion is gone now.

Not just the U.S. but many Western nations are heavily influenced or even directly governed by BlackRock officials, such as the case with Germany.

Psalm 28:3 Draw me not away with the wicked, and with the workers of iniquity, which speak peace to their neighbours, but mischief is in their hearts. [4] Give them according to their deeds, and according to the wickedness of their endeavours: give them after the work of their hands; render to them their desert. [5] Because they regard not the works of the LORD, nor the operation of his hands, he shall destroy them, and not build them up.

