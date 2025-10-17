The following report was first published on winepressnews.com on January 23rd, 2024.

A panelist during last week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) summit meeting in Davos, Switzerland, indicated that coffee is a major CO2 emitter and therefore insinuated that that too needs to be decarbonized.

This was during the segment titled “Putting a Price on Nature,” on January 17th. The WEF said, “Gross domestic product has more than doubled in the past three decades while natural capital has declined by nearly 40% within the same time frame. With more than half of the world’s GDP reliant on nature and its services, what is required to better connect ecology to economics, and conservation with development outcomes? Can the value of nature be quantified as a measure of economic performance?”

About midway through the discussion, Hubert Keller, Senior Managing Partner, Bank Lombard Odier & Co. Ltd in Switzerland, was asked about his perspective on “natural capital,” and investment and risk management practices in regard to investing in nature. He would go on to describe these “nature assets” as being destroyed by “economic activity.” “Nature is probably going to become a very significant asset class,” he added.

Later, he was asked by the moderator to elaborate on a coffee example he gave before going live, after the host joked about how all of them had their morning coffee before coming on stage. Keller made the case that the coffee industry generates a massive amount of carbon emissions, and therefore implied that this must then be reduced.

“Coffee is really interesting because you have the nature dimension of coffee, and then you have the economic of coffee or the value chain side of coffee. “On the nature side, basically, the coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tons of CO2 per ton of coffee. So, we should all know that this is every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere. “And one of the reasons is because more of the coffee plantation[s] or most of the coffee is produced through monoculture, *cough*, and monoculture is also effected by climate change. The quality of these nature assets are deteriorating quite rapidly. “[…] So, there is a great nature asset opportunity around coffee.”

He went on to explain how in order to both reduce emissions and profit from it, he explained the process of essentially reforming the nature industry by consolidating it and leasing out the land and the credits, and converting these to regenerative practices that can be mitigated and reduce carbon. Watch the full take below:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As far as I am concerned “coffee” is just a placeholder for anything, as these people and globalists have routinely explained that carbon pricing is an asset; and since everything has carbon in it, then it allows them to put an arbitrary price tag on it. Simply put, the carbon in whatever it is must be reduced and subsidized. As we have examined before, you and I ARE the “carbon” they want to reduce. Thus, by restructuring the markets to be priced in carbon, people are just viewed as commodities; and in order to reduce these economic dilemmas while still making money, the size of the population needs to be reduced, allowing for less demand and more consolidation of asset classes.

Proverbs 28:19 He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain persons shall have poverty enough.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE