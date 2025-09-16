The following report was first published on January 20th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

John Scott, Head of Sustainability, Zurich Insurance Group, recently indicated that people’s growing issues with paying for basic necessities is actually in some ways good as it helps with achieving harmony in meeting global decarbonization goals.

Scott explained this during a forum discussing the World Economic Forum’s recently published Global Risks Report 2024, on January 10th.

The WinePress reported on the official report the day it came out, noting that some of the main tenets include more environmentalist panic, economic woe, namely for the low- and middle-class, international division and war; and specifically this so-called war on “truth,” the WEF wrote, adding, “As polarization grows and technological risks remain unchecked, ‘truth’ will come under pressure.”

During a Q&A session discussing the findings in the report, Scott was asked about collaboration in tackling climate change and how it’s not keeping pace with the Paris Agreement, and was asked, “how do you see real collaboration that keeps up with the pace of the risks happening, given everything else that we are talking about with climate change?”

Scott had this to say:

“[…] I think it’s just a reality that the world just doesn’t get organized by International cooperation anymore, you know it’s fragmented, it’s in flux. “[…] You know we talked about the cost of living crisis, you know some people’s, most people’s electricity bills are so high that they’re desperately trying to find some way of getting off the grid or removing themselves from the cost of purchasing electricity, so I think it’s these kind of things that you know it gives us some hope and optimism actually, that we can deal with some of these global risks when we see the global cooperation at an international level not really working so well.”

For context, earlier in the conversation Scott reminded viewers of the settled agreement to lower the earth’s temperature by 1.5 degrees, and emphasized “individual and collective action.” Scott listed a number of suggestions as New Year’s resolutions:

“Perhaps some of you have changed your diet, maybe you’ve moved away from meat, maybe you [go] to a lower carbon diet. Some of you maybe been making choices about your travel for the coming year, reducing your carbon footprint that way. Maybe some of you have even thought about buying an electric vehicle. “You know all of these individually are just drops in the ocean, but with critical mass this really starts moving the needle in terms of decarbonization, so consumer behavior [is] a very interesting risk mitigation.”

Scott is certainly not the first to openly posit the idea of a fractured and struggling society aiding in meeting climate goals. The WinePress has reported on a number of such examples before.

One such paragon of this was when Bloomberg published an article last year titled, “South Africa Beats Climate Goal As Blackouts Slash Emissions.” Crispian Olver, the executive director of South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission, said in an interview at the time, “It’s unintentional. We reckon we are well within the range of meeting the 2030 target.”

Another example came in 2023 when Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said during a speech, “Hunger, a price worth paying for country’s progress.”

“Don’t you Egyptians dare say you would rather eat than build and progress. If the price of the nation’s progress and prosperity is to go hungry and thirsty, then let us not eat or drink. “Don’t undermine the cause of our nation and make us the world’s laughing stock. Stand fast and transform the cruel circumstances we are going through into a gift. The harder you stand fast, the sooner it [the economic crises] will pass.”

Moreover, in 2022, Lee White, the environmental minister of the tiny coastal African nation of Gabon, outright said more people need to die in order to meet these climate change goals.

“With everything that’s happened in the last year in the Horn of Africa and Pakistan – those places really count. “But with the once-in-a-500-year drought in Europe, fires in France, and the New York subway becoming Niagara Falls, we might be at a point where things are getting bad enough that developed nations start taking the climate more seriously. “It’s a horrible thing to say but until more people in developed nations are dying because of the climate crisis, it’s not going to change.”

Again, if you have not figured it out by now, you are the carbon they want to reduce.

1 Samuel 24:13 “As saith the proverb of the ancients, Wickedness proceedeth from the wicked: but mine hand shall not be upon thee.”

