The following report was first published on January 24th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

In the final concluding segment at the World Economic Forum’s annual summit meeting in Davos, Switzerland, a number of reputable and acclaimed economic panelists discussed the current state of the world economy and where it’s going. One of the key talking points was the implementation of a global carbon tax, and by the sound of it, many of the guests are very anxious to implement these taxes and subsidies very soon.

Aired on January 19th, the segment titled “The Global Economic Outlook,” was described by the WEF; “With the global economy at a crossroads, policy-makers must balance the need for action on growth and inflation with structural imperatives on promoting human development and ensuring an orderly energy transition. What trade-offs and dilemmas will governments face as they seek to leverage the right economic tools and ensure sustainable, long-term growth?”

The talk featured a number of reputable figures to discuss the economy, including:

Tharman Shanmugaratnam President of Singapore, Office of the President of Singapore

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO)

Mohammed Al-Jadaan Minister of Finance, Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia

Francine Lacqua Editor-at-Large and Presenter, Bloomberg Television

David M. Rubenstein Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Christine Lagarde President, European Central Bank

Christian Lindner Federal Minister of Finance, Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany

A major topic of debate throughout was the transition to green economies and infrastructure. Shanmugaratnam explained that carbon taxes would essentially be a formality to aid in this transition.

“There is no realistic solution to the climate transition that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes. There’s no realistic or fair solution that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes; “And Ngozi and the WTO is coordinating this with several other international organizations. “It’s still early days. There’s a perception that it’s unjust, it’s unfair, it’ll lead to inflation. In fact, quite the contrary. If we don’t do this the countries that suffer the most ultimately are the developing countries, they’re going to be the worst affected by climate change. If we don’t do this, it’s ordinary vulnerable communities that will suffer the most. “What we need is a system of carbon taxes coupled with subsidies for vulnerable households and a stream of funding for the developing world, to allow them to engage in investments in mitigation and adaptation that allows them to keep growing, and that’s a real opportunity. It’s a fast solution and it’s the only realistic solution and we can’t keep ducking it.”

Shanmugaratnam then addressed the transition and subsidizing of green fuels. He continued by stating:

“Second, there’s a huge opportunity of redirecting subsidies the IMF has estimated that about $13 trillion is spent each year in fuel subsidies. That’s about five times more the amount of subsidies that goes into green technologies and green energy. “We’ve got to redirect those fuel subsidies to helping vulnerable households, to helping firms to adjust, and to spurring renewables and other green technologies. That’s a major redirection. It’s fair, it’s sustainable, and it’s realistic, it has to be achieved.”

Furthermore, the President of Singapore addressed a third issue that deals with social care and a growing elderly population, and how that whole system needs to be restructured, and circled back by bringing up the necessity of these carbon taxes. He went on to say:

The third issue that is maybe the most neglected, is preparing for an aging society with confidence; and that means rejigging in significant ways the social security systems and healthcare financing system.

“It’s not sustainable. Too many people who don’t need support are getting support, and too many people who need support the most in healthcare systems are not getting enough support, so there has to be reshaping of that curve of subsidies within healthcare to benefit those who needed the most. “There has to be more spending on preventive or preemptive healthcare spending to help people stay healthy for as long as they can, rather than wait for the very expensive occasions when they have to end up in [a] hospital, particularly for acute healthcare; “So fundamental reform to healthcare and fundamental reform to labor markets to allow people to stay engaged at work, if they wish for as long as possible. Those are very important shifts in social policy, so we have to get real. The challenges we face are different from the past. “We’re not going to address them by just tinkering around the edges with rearranging corporate taxes and the like; it requires raising taxes to take on the climate transition, it requires redirecting subsidies to be fair and to ensure that as we age no one is vulnerable, and we can actually sustain high quality healthcare systems and social security systems. It requires change […].”

After an interjection from Rubenstein, challenging the capability of implementing some of these policies because the U.S. economy is a mess and its policies are in disarray, the conversation switched back to WTO’s Ngozi, who still emphasized that this green transition must occur, and that carbon taxing is the way to do it.

“So how do we bring this together? If we have a common methodology or framework for a go global carbon pricing regime I think that will help; and then we can use some of those resources that would be raised to help finance the green transition in those vulnerable countries that don’t have the resources, […] I think developing countries need to get behind it. “[The] international financial institutions have all been working on this in parallel: the IMF, the World Bank, the WTO, the OECD, and finally we are coming together in one task force to try to see if we can put all our energies together and develop a common methodology or framework. “We know that not every country is going to have a carbon price tax. The U.S. will never do it, they will approach it through regulation and subsidies and other means, but once we have a common framework we can all measure what we’re doing against that, and more importantly, we can transfer some of the resources raised to help finance the green transition. “[…] It’s politically difficult to talk about raising taxes […], so that is why you don’t hear great enthusiasm when you talk about raising taxes or phasing out subsidies, but I think the world – we need to take some hard decisions.”

A little later in the conversation, the ECB’s Lagarde also brought up the carbon tax. She explained that “these agreements have been approved at the OECD level, they just need to be ratified, so it’s there, let’s get on with it and move,” she said.

To close out the discussion, Shanmugaratnam, still going on about carbon taxes, conceded that while taxation on anything is not popular, they still needed to be implemented, but in a much more subtle way to dampen the blowback they’ll receive. He noted,

“Our real challenge is political. It is unpopular to raise any taxes. You have to design taxes together with subsidies so as to make it acceptable and fair, and that’s the task of finance ministers, and we’ve got to coordinate this as much as best as possible globally, so there are no leakages; design taxes and subsidies so that we can get ahead on this, invest at a higher level and make it fair for ordinary people.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It should come as no surprise that these brazen statement spoken in broad daylight have received little to no coverage, as indicated by the panelists, the people would never go for this, so they have to say it and then implement covertly. More importantly, everything these liars spoke of in their discussion is coming to pass, right time and right on schedule; and the masses are none the wiser to it.

I don’t know if they are coming this year, but we do know that they are coming in short order, and these globalist psychos are getting more and more flamboyant about what’s going on, how they think, and where it’s all going.

Fast forward to 2025 and we are seeing the framework for this growing, as displayed at the latest BRICS summit in July; advocating for carbon markets and the IMF and United Nations as the head of international finances and taxes contradicting; the narrative that BRICS is in response to the globalist West.

In truth, as I have said many times before, and was highlighted on full display last week for all to see, you are the carbon they want to reduce:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

The prophecy of commanding to abstain from meats is playing out right before our eyes, and will get even more pronounced when they really start to drop the guillotine at some point, and actually make mandates and not threats.

The carbon tax or some form of subsidies and regulation is tantamount to the globalist agenda; and as the WEF’ers said, the U.S. is likely to never outright implement a straight tax, but will do some backdoor regulation to force this agenda. Trump 2.0 has already proven this with the GENIUS Act and the nefarious things that are buried in that bill.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

