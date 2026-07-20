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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
9h

You can't even birth a child in a hospital anymore...between jabs and chips! 😡😡🤬🤬🤬

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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
9h

Smfh

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