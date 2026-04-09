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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2h

...next, Jacob, they'll be charging us for the effects of gravity, and rationing it!...imagination boggles!...🙏➕🙏...

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
2h

The earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof.

What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul?

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