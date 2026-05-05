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Bob's avatar
Bob
1h

I read about this years ago

This is where I really do not understand why the people of the world have not stood up against all of the alphabet groups across the world

There has to be a tipping point where people wake up? You would think so anyway

So many things that are so wrong in society today but the people refuse to stand up against anything

I dont understand anything anymore

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David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
1h

Absolutely disgusting; telling and talking to these young kids about that stuff, bad enough that kids learn it on their own and do it, but to encourage it; they should be put in jail as predators

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