The following report was first published on May 16th, 2023, on winepressneews.com. Some minor edits have been made. Due to the nature of this report, reader discretion is advised.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has come under fire for recommending toddlers to masturbate, and to question and discuss different gender identities.

The 68-page document titled “Standards for sexuality education in Europe: a framework for policy makers, educational and health authorities and specialists,” was originally published in 2010 but has now come under renewed scrutiny by some lawmakers and advocates asking the WHO to rescind such guidance, Daily Mail reports.

The guidance on sex-ed encourages to teach children under four about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation,” and that they should also learn skills to “gain an awareness of gender identity.”

4 to 6-year-olds are also encouraged to “to talk about sexual matters” and “consolidate their gender identity.”

“From birth, babies learn the value and pleasure of bodily contact, warmth and intimacy. Soon after that, they learn what is ‘clean’ and what is ‘dirty.’ In other words, they are engaging in sexuality education.”

Laura Anne Jones, the Tory shadow minister for education in Wales, said the WHO needs to “rescind the advice immediately.”

“We must stop this pushing of harmful gender ideology into sex education in Wales and the UK, with immediate effect,” she said, calling for the Welsh government to ‘distance themselves’ from the ‘frankly disturbing’ WHO guidance.

Tanya Carter, of the campaign group Safe Schools Alliance, also issued a statement urging the WHO to be held to account.

“We find it extremely concerning that the UN and WHO are promoting an approach that is experimental, unscientific, and appears to be aligned to the work of unethical individuals and organizations, including those promoting the acceptance of pedophilia.

“We call upon them to revise their standards to align with a safeguarding-first approach that protects children while allowing them to develop a healthy and age-appropriate understanding of sex.”

But the WHO stood by their guidance when asked by the Daily Mail about their recommendations.

“Our guidelines reflect established psychological facts based on decades of research,” a spokesperson for the WHO said.

The WHO also published a short video accompanying the report:

Last month the United Nations (UN) came under fire for advocating for the decriminalization underage sex and trafficking, along with normalizing pedophilia.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Revelation 2:14 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. [15] So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitans, which thing I hate. [16] Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth. 1 Thessalonians 4:3 For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication: [4] That every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honour; [5] Not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God:

This, and among many other reasons, is why the WHO and UN are satanic, abominable organizations that need to be defunded, dismantled and destroyed. These global institutions, in the name of “equity and inclusivity,” exist to destroy nations, cultures and populations from the top on down. That’s it.

Spain, among many examples, is openly legalizing and calling for all sorts of abominations.

Proverbs 26:7 The legs of the lame are not equal: so is a parable in the mouth of fools.

Everything that the Bible calls good and holy, these satanic groups seek to uproot and pervert. If you look at the culture nowadays all throughout Western and Westernized society, it’s worse than a jungle. The jungle at least has some unspoken, instinctual rules and pecking order; but what we have now is wholly corrupt and abominable; evil beasts and dogs, as the scriptures would call them.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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