The World Health Organization (WHO) recently funded a paper published in the journal Vaccines that calls for real-time AI to monitor and censor content and posts that go against vaccination.

The study - Research Priorities for Zoonotic and Pandemic Influenza Vaccines: Evidence and Recommendations from the WHO Public Health Research Agenda for Influenza (2024 Update) - was published on November 29th, 2025, and says in the abstract:

Zoonotic influenza viruses, including highly pathogenic avian influenza and swine-origin variants, continue to cause sporadic human infections with, in some cases, high case fatality rates and potential for sustained human-to-human transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored both the possibilities of rapid vaccine innovation and the persistent challenges in equitable access and public trust. This paper synthesizes the vaccine-related priorities from the 2024 update of the World Health Organization Public Health Research Agenda for Influenza, integrating evidence from systematic literature reviews commissioned, expert consultations, and analysis of lessons learned from recent health emergencies, to outline a research and policy roadmap for zoonotic and pandemic influenza vaccine preparedness. Key research priorities identified include development of broadly protective animal and human vaccines; improved understanding of correlates of protection; rapid and scalable manufacturing platforms; predictive modelling for strain selection; and targeted communication strategies to strengthen uptake. Experts have considered that implementing these priorities will require One Health integration, sustained investment, harmonized regulatory frameworks, and proactive community engagement to ensure that advances in vaccine science translate into timely, equitable public health protection.

In order to promote vaccine effectiveness and uptick, the WHO endorses AI to scour online messaging to ensure “anti-vax” content spreads, while promoting information and doctors that promote their agenda.

The paper states:

Vaccine effectiveness is contingent on public acceptance, making risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) an integral component of preparedness. The research agenda calls for the design of tailored communication strategies that address local sociocultural contexts, linguistic diversity, and trust dynamics. Digital epidemiology tools, such as AI-driven infodemic monitoring systems like VaccineLies and CoVaxLies, offer real-time insight into misinformation trends, enabling proactive countermeasures. The engagement of high-exposure occupational groups as trusted messengers is recommended to improve uptake, particularly in rural and high-risk settings. All messaging should align with WHO’s six communication principles, ensuring information is Accessible, Actionable, Credible, Relevant, Timely, and Understandable, to strengthen public trust in vaccination programmes. Beyond monitoring misinformation, participatory communication models that involve local leaders, healthcare workers, and veterinarians have shown measurable improvements in vaccine uptake and trust. Evidence-based behavioural interventions can complement these approaches to counter misinformation.

The WHO has for years increased its sponsored messaging in an attempt to defame and deride anyone who challenges taking a vaccine. Dr. Peter Hotez, MD, has been one of those figures promoting the WHO’s agenda.

In a tweet published several years ago this month, Hotez, quoted by the WHO, stated:

“During the COVID pandemic in the United States, 200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives because they refused a COVID vaccine. Even after vaccines became widely available. And now the anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world, even into low- and middle-income countries.

“Anti-science now kills more people than gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation or cyber attacks. And now its become a political movement. In the U.S. its linked to far extremism on the far-right, same in Germany. So this is a new face of anti-science aggression. And so we need political solutions to address this issue.”

Hotez has faced plenty of criticism for his many claims that he has struggled to substantiate, with claims that the internet is owned by anti-vax lobbies, or that he himself is not maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This was showcased when Joe Rogan challenged him to defend his positions and Hotez was shown to be a paid mouthpiece - a debate that was published before 2020.

On December 24th, 2022, Bill Gates - a heavy investor in the WHO - told Al Jazeera that in order to be prepared for the “next pandemic,” increased censorship must be there. The host brought up the “misinformation and disinformation” that was heavily spread, especially about Gates himself. She said, “you yourself were the target of some bizarre right-wing conspiracy theories, and when it came to the vaccine of course, […] and how did you deal with it?”

Bill giggly answered by saying:

“It was quite a surprise, you know, it was people looking for simple explanations, looking for you know one bad actor to simplify the surprise of what was going on. “The digital channels definitely amplified that, [which] let people resonate with strange ideas. It’s tragic that that probably prevented some people from using masks or taking the vaccine when they needed it. It did lead to polarization and even more death than we had to experience. “You know, finding people who you trust and making sure they’re speaking out, and that’s something we need to put more effort into; you know, who do you trust? “[…] I hope the younger generation can take these digital tools and shape them to be more of a force for good. “You know I believe that the ability to communicate worldwide there’s huge benefits that flow out of that, and now we have to moderate some of the insanity that you know prevents people from helping themselves.”

In September, Gates sat next to Donald and Melania Trump at a big-tech investor dinner at the White House, where he once again lauded the rollout of new vaccines and AI systems around the world, while praising Trump for Operation Warp Speed. He said in part:

“[…] Innovation and innovating in health in areas like vaccines or gene editing. And the President and I are talking about taking American innovation to the next level to cure and even eradicate some of these diseases. “[Trump] mentioned polio, which is one that we’re close. We don’t need new science on that one. For some, like HIV and sickle cell, we do need new science. “But the US has the seeds that in the same way that Warp Speed took those seeds and put them together, I think something fantastic can be done.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

This isn’t “science,” and it never was. It’s all about obedience; and these killers will not rest until they have everyone vaxxed to death, literally.

Yet Trump sits next to and praises the man who has been a token mascot for crimes against mankind, and is part of the deep state cabal he was supposed to “drain” from “the swamp.”

Silly me, I forgot again: 4D chess.

