The following report is by The Tehran Times.

In an interview with the weekly Argumenty i Fakty, Patrushev said Russia is working to build a “multipolar world order on the oceans” in response to Western hegemony.

“We will tap into the potential of BRICS, which should now be given a full-fledged strategic maritime dimension,” he said, TRT World reported.

He added that the first BRICS naval exercise, dubbed “Will for Peace 2026,” was held in January in the South Atlantic and involved Russia, China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

According to Patrushev, participating navies practiced coordinating efforts to protect trade routes, which he said are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

“The Maritime Security Belt 2026 exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, where Russia, China, and Iran sent their ships, proved to be relevant,” he added.

The Maritime Security Belt is set to be hosted by Iran in mid-February in the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, one of the world’s most strategically important chokepoints, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The joint naval drills were first launched in 2019 at the initiative of Iran’s navy and have been held seven times since then.

The announcement by Patrushev comes as Iran’s IRGC Navy conducted a large-scale live-fire drill in the Persian Gulf.

The commander of the IRGC Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, described the first phase of the drill - codenamed “Smart Control of the Hormuz Strait” - as a success. In remarks to the Tehran Times, he said Iran is using its islands as core military assets in the maneuvers.

“The Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are impregnable fortresses and unsinkable aircraft carriers that represent the national honor of Iranians,” Tangsiri said. “The mission to defend these islands and the entirety of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has been entrusted to the IRGC Navy.”

This second engagement with Iran will not be like the 12-day missile exchange we saw between Iran and Israel last year. If everything continues down the path that things are appearing that they are, Russia and China — founding members of BRICS (of which Iran was admitted two years ago) — are not going to sit idly by and watch Iran be destroyed, or at least I don’t think so. We’ll see what happens when it happens, but it appears that they are about to get a significantly larger war.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [18] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

It is important to remember that the Strait of Hormuz is a very important trade route in the world. If that is cut off, it would send world economies, none more so than the United States’ into a tailspin; oil and commodities would spike in price overnight.

This comes as there are supposedly ongoing negotiations to create a settlement. I think we understand that these are just formalities, nothing will come of it, it’s more theater on the world stage. The U.S. is increasing its forces in the region, Israel is readying itself, and Iran is prepared unleash its own offensive measures, perhaps with the backing of China and Russia.

Slightly unrelated but worth mentioning — it has been revealed that Trump’s son Eric has invested in an Israeli drone company, Xtend, that boasts it has a “Low-cost-per-kill.”

From the Wall Street Journal:

The president’s son is investing in Israeli drone maker Xtend as part of a $1.5 billion deal to take the company public through a merger with a small Florida construction company. Battle-tested during Israeli operations in Gaza in recent years, Xtend markets some of its drones as “low cost-per-kill” munitions that align with U.S. defense directives to help wage modern warfare. The company, which opened a facility in Florida, said it has already secured a multimillion-dollar Pentagon contract and is part of a continuing Defense Department competition for new suppliers.

