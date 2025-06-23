In response to the United States’ recent attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Iranian Parliament promptly voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route that most of the world relies on to receive its oil. While the decision is not final, if implemented, oil and gas prices will spike overnight; not just for the U.S. but for allies of Iran as well, which may cause defenders of Iran to shift their opinions quickly and could cause more nations to get involved, potentially sending boots on the ground to stop this.

So far, this has not been implemented as the Iranian Supreme National Security Council has the final decision, but that could change in the foreseeable future.

For now, this could be a bluff.

Lawmaker and Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari, told the Young Journalist Club that closing the Strait is on the agenda and "will be done whenever necessary."

Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi warned on X:

"Starting tomorrow, for 100 days, no oil tankers or LNG cargoes will be able to pass through the strait without Iran's approval. “This policy is decisive if it is implemented in a timely manner. Any delay in its implementation means enduring more war inside the country. Trump's battle must be ended with a combination of economy and security."

Rtr. Col. Douglas MacGregor issued a clarion call last month urging a draw down with Iran. He lamented how he witnessed so many of his comrades he fought die, not because of the battles, but because of the PTSD and drug abuse that came after due to another useless war that screwed up his men in the head. But besides that, he warned that Iran could simply close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade junction where 1/5th of the world’s oil supply travels through. If this happens, gas prices will skyrocket. He mocked Trump and said that this policy is “America last” as the country rots and collapses, as more Americans are sent to die in a war that is not ours.

Indeed, the importance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be underscored.

Last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) published a report detailing the importance of the Strait, not just for the United States but for the rest of the region and other countries such as China and Japan.

The EIA explained:

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The strait is deep enough and wide enough to handle the world's largest crude oil tankers, and it is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints. Large volumes of oil flow through the strait, and very few alternative options exist to move oil out of the strait if it is closed. In 2024, oil flow through the strait averaged 20 million barrels per day (b/d), or the equivalent of about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first quarter of 2025, total oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz remained relatively flat compared with 2024.

Chokepoints are narrow channels along widely used global sea routes that are critical to global energy security. The inability of oil to transit a major chokepoint, even temporarily, can create substantial supply delays and raise shipping costs, potentially increasing world energy prices. Although most chokepoints can be circumvented by using other routes—often adding significantly to transit time—some chokepoints have no practical alternatives. Most volumes that transit the strait have no alternative means of exiting the region, although there are some pipeline alternatives that can avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

Flows through the Strait of Hormuz in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 made up more than one-quarter of total global seaborne oil trade and about one-fifth of global oil and petroleum product consumption. In addition, around one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade also transited the Strait of Hormuz in 2024, primarily from Qatar.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already threatened further military action if Iran does this. Rubio pointed out that other countries such as China should be concerned by this because it would greatly hurt them as well.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan revealed that the company has contingency plans in place if the Strait is shut. He told Bloomberg's Shery Ahn at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition in Tokyo, "If that artery is blocked, for whatever reason, it has a huge impact on global trade.” "We have plans in the eventuality that things deteriorate."

What is particularly challenging right now is some of the jamming that's happening," adding that "Shell is being very careful" along major maritime routes in the region.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 24:6 For by wise counsel thou shalt make thy war: and in multitude of counsellers there is safety.

As much as I don’t like war whore Rubio, he is not wrong in saying that is would be detrimental to China and other countries around the world; and all that sympathy for Iran the world has right now would evaporate overnight.

This is the type of stuff that will ignite full-blown World War III. Technically, we understand that it really began in 2022 with Russia-Ukraine; this is the second phase of it; all that is left is China-Taiwan and then we have our three-pronged war.

We will see what happens and it is something we need to be monitoring. I personally don’t see Iran doing this… yet. If they want to enact massive global upheaval, then shutting the ports would cause boots on the ground, massive bombing campaigns, and nations converging to unlock the ports.

The greater threat of this comes if the U.S. is successful in regime change in Iran and we destabilize the government and let the radicals takeover (like we have done to the Middle East for decades), then those radical proxies we control then go in there and shutdown the Strait. We know the U.S. and Israel are frothing at the mouth for regime change, but will they get it? This one is going to be tougher than our other projects so far…

In the meantime - stay vigilant, be prudent, don’t overreact, but take the high ground and have some necessary preparations in place.

Proverbs 14:15 The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going.

