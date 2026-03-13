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KJDalman's avatar
KJDalman
3h

Thank you for speaking truth. Praying for you and other teachers and pastors that proclaim biblical truths!

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
4h

Step by step he's taking us deeper into this war which is no surprise to some of us. This snake told us he was a snake and proves it to us every day. Him and his boldfaced lies and doublespeak.

The whole situation is frightful and maddening! Appreciate the news and your work!

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