Today, on Friday the 13th, after hinting that the U.S. was going to send ground troops to Iran, the Department of War announced today it will be sending a Marine 2,500 “expeditionary unit” and another 2,500 for additional support.

According to the Military Times:

The U.S. is sending more reinforcements to the Middle East in support of the Iran war. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly approved a request from U.S. Central Command for an element of an amphibious ready group and attached Marine Expeditionary Unit to help combat Iran’s regional attacks, the Wall Street Journal first reported Friday. The supplemental forces would include up to 5,000 personnel and several warships, including the USS Tripoli, which is on its way to the Middle East from its homeport in Sasebo, Japan, the report said. The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group includes the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans and USS San Diego and the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 31st MEU, meanwhile, includes a ground combat element, which features a battalion landing team — an infantry battalion and combat support elements — of around 1,100 Marines and sailors. Also included is the aviation combat element, which features tiltrotor and fixed-wing aircraft, transport and attack helicopters, ground support assets and air defense teams. A combat logistics battalion with equipment and personnel capable of sustaining a MEU in austere environments for up to 15 days will also join the effort. This group includes medical, supply and explosive ordnance personnel, among others. The deployment of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group comes less than a year after a Military Times report found the readiness rate of the Navy’s amphibious assault ships had dropped to just 41% amid the Trump administration’s ramped-up effort to combat drug cartels in Latin America and the Caribbean. The readiness issue at the time resulted in a more than five-month gap in MEU deployments.

The Navy or the Pentagon would not provide any additional comments.

This latest expansion of the war comes after CENTCOM admitted a US Air Force KC-135, a refueling jet, was downed over Iraq and claimed the lives of the 6-member crew. CENTCOM says “This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Earlier this week, CENTCOM said 140 soldiers had been wounded, eight severely, in the first two weeks of Operation Epic Fury. The Pentagon is only willing to acknowledge that 13 Americans have died so far.

Alternative military analysts, such as Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel, has said for a number of days that the U.S. has lost a lot more since the war began: from the destruction of a multitude of bases, destruction of radar, at least 4 of the 8 THAAD missile defense systems in the region have been taken offline or destroyed, and probably a lot more Americans have been wounded if not killed in action. Davis today provided some additional updates on the war.

And while there is also a media blackout in Israel preventing footage and images of the carnage coming, some evidence still has managed to come to light showing parts of Tel Aviv destroyed.

Meanwhile, politically, the Trump administration is getting hammered. Americans across the aisle and in-between are not happy with the direction things are going, especially as the administration and the Pentagon continue to give shifting goalposts and contradictory explanations as to why the U.S. attacked Iran, what the strategic goals are, and purported lack of planning.

When asked once again as to when the war might come to an end, President Trump told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in a radio interview that it will end when “I feel it in my bones.”

Furthermore, in a Truth Social post, Trump lauded killing Iranians.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 140:1 Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war.

We knew from day one the moment Trump announced the war and guaranteed casualties, that ground troops were coming. Regime change cannot be achieved via bombs alone. Obviously 5,000 marines cannot overtake a country of over 93 million people, but it opens the doorway for many more mass deployments to Iran soon.

After all, Karoline Leavitt would not rule out a draft, so we know that will very likely happen in the weeks and months to come.

“The war is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous. The essential act of modern warfare is the destruction of the produce of human labour. A hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. In principle, the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects, and its object is not victory over Eurasia or Eastasia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” -George Orwell, 1984.

So when will it end? When Trump feels it in his bones. This mischievous mad man is deliberately rage baiting like he always does. Of course, he means at whatever his masters tell him to do.

And we haven’t even gotten into the oil and energy shock that’s rapidly occurring. That’s for a separate article.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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