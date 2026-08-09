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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

We should've known we were in trouble when they decided to change the name of the Deparment of Defense to that of War.

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9 replies by The WinePress and others
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
7h

Looking at the daily article tirles on Biometric Update is like is like being in the long California DMV lines. Dreadful!

How convenient Ai fraud that needs a totalitarian resolve, funny how things just happen.

“AI-driven fraud is reshaping the biometrics industry. This week’s acquisitions, product launches and market developments all point toward the same destination: continuous identity, layered assurance and trust infrastructure spanning the entire customer lifecycle. Digital sovereignty, however, could limit consolidation in some markets.”

Biometrics consolidation reflects shift to continuous identity

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202608/biometrics-consolidation-reflects-shift-to-continuous-identity

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