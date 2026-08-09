A new report suggests the Department of War is drawing up a new nuclear strategy in the event the U.S. is directly engaged in a hot war with Russia or China, NBC News exclusively reported this week.

Current proposals purportedly suggest the Pentagon would place elevated significance on shorter-range tactical nuclear weapons in regional conflicts, versus than depending primarily on long-range strategic nuclear weapons. These new proposals are reportedly being headed by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby.

Officials told NBC the goal is to give President Trump more “realistic and credible” nuclear options, claiming that a broader range of choices would “strengthen deterrence.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly said the new doctrine of the Pentagon and the administration is “peace through strength,” and “restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence,” Hegseth said over a year ago in a letter to the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We will reestablish deterrence by defending our homeland — on the ground and in the sky. We will work with allies and partners to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by Communist China, as well as supporting the President’s priority to end wars responsibly and reorient to key threats. We will stand by our allies — and our enemies are on notice.”

As RT pointed out:

The reported review comes about six months after the expiration of the New START treaty, the last remaining bilateral agreement limiting US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals. Signed in 2010 and extended in 2021, the treaty capped each side at 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed delivery systems, while providing for transparency and on-site verification measures. It expired in February without a replacement.

Despite the treaty’s expiration, Moscow said it had no intention of being “the first to take steps towards escalation” by increasing the number of warheads, provided the US took the same approach.

Before the treaty lapsed, Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed that Moscow and Washington continue observing its limits for another year while negotiating a replacement. US President Donald Trump said he wanted a “better” agreement that includes China. Beijing, whose nuclear arsenal is estimated at around 600 warheads, rejected joining such talks, saying the countries with the largest nuclear arsenals should bear the primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament. Moscow then said that any expanded agreement should also cover nuclear-armed NATO members France and the UK.

Russia updated its nuclear doctrine in 2024, stating that aggression by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear power would be treated as a joint attack and that nuclear weapons could be used if conventional aggression posed a critical threat to the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Russia or its ally, Belarus.

The Trump administration has been discreetly looking to update its nuclear doctrine for months.

In April, the Arms Control Association (ACA) revealed the Pentagon was “conducting a “nuclear strategy review” to assess strategic force requirements and potential additional theater nuclear weapons programs in lieu of a full nuclear posture review, a top department official said March 17 at a congressional hearing.”

Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary of defense for nuclear deterrence, chemical, and biological defense, policy and programs, revealed at the time that this initial overview was headed by the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy and U.S. Strategic Command.

Addressing the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, Kadlec said the assessment would review “very specific issues as it relates to the two-peer problem” — a term colloquially referring to Russia and China — and “the pace of modernization and sufficiency of what we have already in the programs of record.” “People have asked about numbers,” Kadlec added, “and I think this is the first opportunity to really evaluate the threat in a way that is real and tangible.”

Furthermore, in a prepared statement he wrote at the time, Kadlec noted that U.S. nuclear forces must be “robust enough to deter both peers simultaneously, even if we were to be engaged in a major conventional conflict with one.”

“The role of our nuclear arsenal in this context is not to fight and win a nuclear war, but to deter China from escalating to the nuclear level in the first place, or from believing it can use its nuclear arsenal to coerce us into accepting a fait accompli,” Kadlec added.

ACA added: “In a November 2024 report on the nuclear employment strategy, the Defense Department indicated that it had received guidance from the Biden administration to “continuously evaluate whether adjustments should be made” to the U.S. nuclear force.”

The WinePress reported on some of this in 2024.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As we would expect…

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

The world is being pushed into a nuclear conflict. I still question as to what degree the elites will allow nuclear attacks, as annihilation defeats the purpose of building the technocratic control grid, so perhaps, if nuclear is deployed, it would be relatively limited…

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE