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Peter's avatar
Peter
40m

A national draft would tear the country apart. Total surveillance via war footing. All rights are out the window. Kill off the white kids in the Iran meat grinder. A war so bad no one will know what it was like before except the pedo satanic cult in charge.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
15m

Selective service #1 to select of current age for the job a male with the name Barron. Next anyone who descends for a Creature with the initials d j t, including females.

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