The war in Iran is quickly coalescing into a true world war as more entities are now getting involved and attacking each other, which not only further threatens an even longer and protracted international energy and shipping crisis, but also threatens increased man-power and boots on the ground.

The broader expansion of the war comes at a time when it was recently revealed the Selective Service will be using AI to simulate mobilization of American forces, just months ahead of when the automatic draft registry is set to begin.

Reported by Military Times:

The computer simulation will explore multiple areas. These include evaluating staffing and resource requirements, comparing mobilization and police scenarios and assessing the operational impact of surge conditions. In addition, the system will “identify throughput risks, delays, and bottlenecks” and support executive planning and reporting obligations.

The goal is a simulation system that “models the full end-to-end SSS mobilization pipeline, supports configurable scenarios, and provides decision-support analytics necessary for leadership, planners, and operators.”

Scenarios will encompass draft registration, selection, notification, delivery and classification. They will also cover the Alternative Service Program, which includes various forms of community service as well as conscientious objectors.

Computer models will “represent MEPS [Military Entrance Processing Stations] throughput, no-shows, medical disqualification rates, claims processing, and ASP diversion,” according to the Request for Quote.

Contractors must be prepared to run the Readiness Simulation while “recognizing that legacy SSS draft data may be outdated or unreliable,” the agency said.

A draft registration system based on data compiled by — and accessed from — other federal agencies is likely to raise privacy concerns.

The computer simulation “shall operate within an SSS-designated cloud environment, use anonymized aggregate data, and support complete Government ownership and sustainment,” the agency said.

The Trump administration has not ruled out deploying boots on the ground in Iran.

Back in March, when asked about enacting a draft and sending troops to Iran, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said “the President wisely keeps his options on the table.”

Moreover, in April, Palantir CEO Alex Karp revealed that their company’s manifesto believes a draft should be obligatory. “National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost,” the company said in a post.

Karp is also on record saying that he believes the U.S. will inevitably end up in a world war with Russia, China and Iran, as he said in a 2024 interview.

Meanwhile, the war in Iran is quickly expanding.

Over the weekend, Ukraine announced it conducted long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea against a Russian warship and vessels purportedly used to ship Iranian-linked military equipment.

Iran vowed retaliation.

Then yesterday it was confirmed that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia attacked Iraq, not Iran, but Iraq, allegedly striking Iranian-backed proxies in the region.

BBC reported:

Saudi Arabia and the US have carried out strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, in a potential escalation of the Middle East conflict.

US Central Command (Centcom) said the strikes were against “Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure”.

Iraq’s paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which is dominated by Iran-backed Shia militias, said at least 20 of its members had been killed in US-Saudi strikes on its bases.

It came hours after Centcom said Iran had launched missiles at US forces in the Middle East in an “attempted surprise attack”, ending a lull in hostilities.

Earlier today, a U.S.-operated floating platform in Egypt was attacked by Iran, so now the war is widening there as well.

Meanwhile, Iran is expected to soon receive a new shipment of weapons and air defense missile launchers from China, after Trump previously warned Russia and China not to do such a thing.

Furthermore, Trump turned to profanities again on national TV after Iran attacked American forces in Jordan.

Fox News’s Trey Yingst said this morning:

So clearly, the United States is going to respond to what the president described as a surprise attack. He says U.S. forces had just minutes to shoot down these incoming Iranian ballistic missiles. The president says he has reviewed video of the shoot-down, and it was U.S. forces conducting this operation to defend that area. He said it was real-time — they were calling out coordinates and ensuring that none of this incoming Iranian fire got through.

I also asked the president about those U.S. and Saudi airstrikes against Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militias overnight. He says those strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government. He called these Iran-backed militias “a cancer on the world” and says he is considering additional warnings against Iranian proxies and their link to the Iranian regime.

The president also talked about his meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. He says it was a great meeting — he understands now. It appears that the relationship between President Trump and the Israeli prime minister is strengthening. And again, the president called that meeting in the Oval great.

In terms of possible talks with the Iranian regime, the president says, “We’re going to let them keep talking.” Remember, the Iranians came to President Trump after 13 straight days of U.S. bombing against Iran, asking to meet about the Strait of Hormuz and their broader nuclear ambitions, and those talks are taking place as we speak, behind the scenes — and then this surprise attack launched against U.S. forces overnight. And again, President Trump telling Fox News, “We are going to beat the effing s*** out of them,” and that U.S. strikes will take place against Iran in response to the surprise attack overnight against U.S. forces in Jordan.

And then there is this:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What else would we expect to see? Obviously we knew this was going to drag on and spiral out of control: that was always the point since day one.

I seriously have grown tired of even talking about this stuff because those of us who have paid at least a modicum of attention knew that all of this was going to happen. None of these wars make a shred of sense. The Russia-Ukraine ‘thing,’ whatever that is at this point — something that was supposed to be over in a week, according to all the Putin whisperers — and now Russia is starting to really noticeably have its own financial and energy problems, and here is Ukraine, with mass-graves everywhere, now attacking Iran? And now the U.S. is back to attacking Iraq?

The war is on you and I, that’s it. It’s all part of the Great Reset, preparing to usher in a new control system, and further oppress populations through fuel and food shortages, while their populations are conscripted to fight wars with no purpose.

As for the draft here in the U.S., I do not doubt that Trump will eventually put boots on the ground, and I would not be shocked if that happens with Ukraine as well. That being said, I don’t know who they are going to get to show up should it go to a draft. Some will, but I would like to think (and hope) that a lot of these Gen Zs and Gen Alphas will give the MIC a big, fat middle finger.

Nevertheless, we will surely have more war, guaranteed.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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