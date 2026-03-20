Already several weeks into the new war with Iran, the Trump administration and Pentagon are asking Congress for a fresh $200 billion to fight the war.

This morning, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked about a report that alleged the Pentagon wants $200B and why. Hegseth confirmed that the number could be higher.

“I think that number could move, obviously. Uh, it takes money to kill bad guys. We’re going back to Congress and folks there to – to ensure that we’re properly funded for what’s been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is – everything’s refilled and not just refilled, but above and beyond. “I mean, President Trump, as you said, rebuilt the military in his first term, didn’t think he’d use it as dynamically in his second, but he had so thank goodness he did that. An investment like this is meant to say, hey, we’ll replace anything that was spent and now that we’re reviving our defense industrial base and rebuilding the arsenal of freedom and cutting deals like our great deputy secretaries here is doing, long lead times on exquisite munitions, we’re going to be refilled faster than anyone imagined. “And I think, you know, we’re also still dealing with the environment that Joe Biden created, uh, which was – which was depleting those stock holds and not sending them to our own military, but to Ukraine – which is when every time we reach back and look at any sort of a challenge we have, it goes back to well, send it to Ukraine. “Uh, ultimately, we think this should be – these, uh, these munitions are better spent in our own interests at this point. And this kind of funding bill is going to ensure that we’re properly funded going forward.”

Moreover, in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House, Trump claimed that this $200B is for more than just war with Iran. “Well, we’re asking for a lot of reasons beyond even what we’re talking about in Iran. This is a very volatile world.”

The U.S. has already spent tens of billions on this new war and it has only been roughly three weeks.

The Iran War Cost Tracker was recently created at the start of the conflict to document how fast and how much the U.S. is spending on the war.

The Pentagon has also not passed an audit in over 8 years.

Takaichi also warned Trump that the conflict will have major global ramifications for everyone. "The global economy is now about to experience a huge hit because of this development."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference and took questions from the media.

He immediately addressed the rumors that he is not dead. "First of all, I just want to say: I'm alive, and you're all witnesses."

However, many people are still not convinced.

Four fingers again…

At any rate, Netanyahu casually confirmed that ground forces will be deployed to Iran.

“It is often said that you can't win, you can't do revolutions from the air. That is true. You can't do it only from the air. You can do a lot of things from the air and we're doing [that], but there [has] to be a ground component as well. “There are many possibilities for this ground component, and I take the liberty of not sharing with you all those possibilities.”

The Trump administration has already dispatched 5,000 Marines to the Middle East. The White House has not ruled out a draft either.

Reuters exclusively reported that the U.S. is weighing sending even more troops to the region.

President Donald Trump's administration is considering deploying thousands of U.S. troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, as the U.S. military prepares for possible next steps in its campaign against ​Iran, said a U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.

Those options include securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a mission that would be accomplished primarily through air and naval forces, the sources said. But securing the Strait could also mean deploying U.S. troops to Iran’s shoreline, said four sources, including two U.S. officials.

The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran’s oil exports, the three people familiar with the matter and three U.S. ​officials said. One of the officials said such an operation would be very risky. Iran has the ability to reach the island with missiles and drones.

Trump administration officials have also discussed the possibility of deploying U.S. forces to secure Iran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium, one of the ​people familiar with the matter said.

The sources did not believe a deployment of ground forces anywhere in Iran was imminent but declined to discuss specifics of U.S. operational planning. Experts say the task of securing Iran’s uranium stockpiles would be highly complex and risky, even for U.S. special operations forces.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “There has been no decision to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal.

“The president is focused on achieving all of the ​defined objectives of Operation Epic Fury: destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capacity, annihilate their navy, ensure their terrorist proxies cannot destabilize the region, and guarantee that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.”

Netanyahu also revealed one of the reasons why they attacked Iran: oil.

“I will say this: that once we achieve our goals, then I have argued — I think and Americans understand this very well because we’re real partners — I think that what has to be done is to have alternative routes. “Instead of going through the chokepoints of the Hormuz Straits, and the Bab-el-Mandeb Straits, in order to have the flow of oil — just have oil pipelines, gas pipelines, going West through the Arabian Peninsula, right up to Israel, right up to our Mediterranean ports. And you’ve just done away with the chokepoints forever. That is definitely possible soon. “I see that as… a real change that will follow this war. But I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think. In war, you have to grit your teeth.”

Netanyahu also addressed remarks that Israel dragged the United States into war with Iran. Bibi denies this.

"I want to close these opening remarks with one other fake news, and that is that Israel somehow dragged the U.S. into a conflict with Iran. Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on!"

This, of course, comes amidst Trump’s Director of National Counterterrorism Joe Kent publicly resigning and boldly claiming Israel dragged the U.S. into the war, reaffirming remarks made by State Department head Marco Rubio weeks prior.

The day before the Israeli PM gave these remarks, Trump posted on Truth Social that Israel attacked Iranian gas facilities and the White House was unaware of the attacks, and demanded that Israel stop making these sorts of attacks, but threatened his own retaliation if American energy interests were attacked.

Netanyahu also decided to take a swipe at Jesus Christ during his presser.

“You know, if people want to be naive that they don't see the kind of world we're living in in this world, it's not enough to be moral. It's not enough to be just, it's not enough to be right. “You know, one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, someone that I admire a lot was the historian Will Durant. Now, he wrote many volumes. I read most of them. He also wrote The Lessons of History, very brief 100-page book; “In which he said, well, history proves that, unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan, because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good, aggression will overcome moderation. “So you have no choice if you look at the world as it is today. You have to be blind not to see that the democracies led by the United States have to reassert their will to defend themselves and to oppose their enemies in time while there’s still time before the jarring gong of danger wakes them up and wakes them up too late. “This is where we are now. The fact that people don’t see that, the fact that a lot of the news media are hawking on a lot of fake news, but also a lot of a lot of short-sightedness and do not see the historic period in the historic struggle that we are in engaged in now doesn't obviate these truths. “We are we have to be strong. We have to be armed. We have to be more powerful than the barbarians or they will not be merely at the gate. They'll crash our gates and destroy our societies. That's what Israel is doing now with the United States. And I'm very proud of the fact that the Israeli people are standing strong, that the Israeli army is standing strong. “We rose from October 7th. Our people, our soldiers rose like lions, but in protecting ourselves and in joining with our great American friends, we’re also protecting the entire world.”

For context, Will Durant was a Jesuit-educated philosopher who lived from November 4th, 1885, to November 7th, 1981, who wrote a book The Story of Philosophy, among others, credited as “a groundbreaking work that helped to popularize philosophy.”

According to Wikipedia,

“On April 8, 1944, Durant was approached by two leaders of the Jewish and Christian faiths, Meyer David and Christian Richard, about starting “a movement, to raise moral standards.” He suggested instead that they start a movement against racial intolerance and outlined his ideas for a “Declaration of Interdependence”. […] Throughout his career, Durant made several speeches, including “Persia in the History of Civilization”, which was presented as an address before the Iran-America Society in Tehran, Iran, on April 21, 1948, […]”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ezekiel 20:27 Therefore, son of man, speak unto the house of Israel, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Yet in this your fathers have blasphemed me, in that they have committed a trespass against me. Psalm 74:10 O God, how long shall the adversary reproach? shall the enemy blaspheme thy name for ever? [18] Remember this, that the enemy hath reproached, O LORD, and that the foolish people have blasphemed thy name.

Satanyahu never disappoints, does he? Is he real, is he alive? I am not going to break my neck trying to figure it out. At any rate, he is nonetheless an evil, evil man that will burn in the lowest hell.

This war is not going to end anytime soon. It will drag on and on, and the casualties on all sides are going to be horrific; another grand sacrifice for Baal and Moloch, the star of their god.

Acts 7:43 Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon.

Invading Iran is going to be a nightmare, an absolute meat grinder. Iran is four times the size of Iraq, has a population of 93 million, and the topography is incredibly mountainous. The Persians have existed for millennia for a reason.

Plus, there is no great entry point to establish a foothold and base of operations. We lost that when we left Iraq, spending twenty years replacing the Taliban with more Taliban.

Nate Cornacchia, a retired Green Beret whose unit has experience with invading islands, explains how a ground invasion of Iran would be a logistical nightmare, and causalities would be staggering.

So, there are two options. We invade the beaches of Normandy many times over and lose absurd amounts of lives, and/or Israel and the U.S. goes nuclear, and if that happens then all bets are off…

Meanwhile, the energy problem that has been created is only getting worse and will continue to get worse. The administration day after day continues with its neurotic and taciturn market front-running panicked tantrums, demanding other nations help them open the Strait of Hormuz. The White House is making up the most dumbest excuses possible right now. It’s beyond embarrassing.

Now Trump is calling NATO allies “cowards” for not getting involved. Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Now that fight is Militarily WON, ​with very little danger for them, they complain about the high ​oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open ‌the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. “COWARDS, and we will ​REMEMBER!”

But none of this is an accident or a comedy of errors, I believe. We are simply watching the next leg of the Great Reset commence. Last week was the 6th anniversary of the Covid plandemic, and we are once again faced with a resource problem similar to 2020.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

But fret not, there are more pressing priorities in this country:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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