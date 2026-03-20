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Terry's avatar
Terry
4h

America is clearly IN A STATE OF WAR against Iran, but Congress has yet to declare war and Trump isn't going to ask for this declaration either. EVERYBODY in Washington D.C. are LAWLESS, MURDEROUS CRIMINALS ...EVERY ONE OF THEM!!!!

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
5h

I am not of this world and so I try to stay calm, take everything as cooly as possible. Yet even so, I find it exasperating to have to observe these liars, those who don't respect life, and these thieves running things. They're trying to fool us, kill our sons and daughters, and continue to further burden us by their thievery.

Is he real or not?? lol. I guess either way, he's trying to achieve his goals.

Excellent reporting!

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