After the United States signaled it planned to provide more weapons to Ukraine last week, today President Donald Trump announced that it will sell a number of American weapons to NATO which will then be funneled to Ukraine to fight Russia. Trump stated he is “very unhappy with Russia” and threatened steep tariffs and secondary tariffs (tariffs on Russia’s allies, i.e. China) unless a deal can be reached in 50 days. Instead of ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict in “24 hours” like he once campaigned, Trump has continued to kick the can down the road, roughly seven months into his second tenure.

Last week, The WinePress noted yet another tone shift when he and the Department of Defense (DoD) signaled they would begin re-arming Ukraine, claiming that this is part of the “America First” agenda, even though just a week before they claimed halting the supply of weapons to Ukraine was also prioritizing “America First.”

When Trump made this announcement last week, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe could be seen grinning and exhaling a sigh of relief that more weapons were being sent to Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was delighted to once again announce Zelensky in Ukraine would be receiving more weapons.

“I expect in the coming days you will see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves. “President Trump tried to entice Putin to the table. The attacks have gone up, not down. One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made is to play Trump, and you just watch, in the coming days and weeks, there’s going to be a massive effort to get Putin to the table.”

Before today’s announcement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump revealed that the U.S. was somehow not going to pay for it, but the European Union will instead. "Basically, we are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military [equipment]. They're going to pay us 100% for them," Trump told the press on Sunday. "As we send equipment, they're going to reimburse us."

As to what the U.S. is giving NATO, Trump said during the meeting that “it’s everything. It’s Patriots. It’s all of them. It’s a full complement with the batteries.” “They’re paying for everything. We’re not paying anymore,” Trump added.

“We’re going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they’ll be sent to NATO. NATO may choose to have certain of them sent to other countries where we can get a little additional speed, where the country will release something and be it’ll be mostly in the form of a replacement,” Trump said.

Additionally, Rutte expressed that this announcement “is really big. This is really big.”

“You want Ukraine what it needs to have to maintain to be able to defend itself against Russia, but you do want Europeans to pay for it. Which is totally logical […]. “I can tell you that at this moment Germany massively, but also Finland and Denmark and Sweden and Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada: They all want to be part of this. And this is only the first wave. There will be more. “So what we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need. So if we can make packages, of course, in a way, we discussed it this morning with Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, in a way that, of course, the US will keep on its stockpiles necessary to defend this country, that's absolutely clear.”

Based on the rhetoric that has been said over the weekend, some commentaries argue that, relatively speaking, Trump’s announcement is a lighter than what people such as Lindsey Graham were flaunting, but nevertheless still demonstrates the U.S. is far from stepping away from the war anytime soon.

Before today’s announcement, Lt. Col. Daniel Davis (Rtd.), a 2-time Bronze Star medal recipient, expressed on his podcast that Trump at this point is basically “Biden-lite” and warned that America’s weapon stockpiles are severely low, and further aiding Ukraine and other countries would cripple American national defense even further.

The Kremlin claimed in a statement that the U.S. had not stopped arming Ukraine. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “there has been a lot said about how expensive all this is” and how this will be paid for by the E.U. Nevertheless, “the fact remains that US deliveries of arms, ammunition, and military hardware to Ukraine have continued and are continuing,” he said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Over the weekend, when I reported on Trump’s doubling down in covering up Epstein, I remarked:

Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says it best: “When all else fails, they take you to war.” Expect a massive false flag to occur in the near future to get most people to forget about all of this, to further entrench the U.S. in World War III and to reset the financial system.

While this announcement isn’t a false flag, it is more guaranteed war and pathetic attempt to try and quickly get Americans to stop thinking about the Epstein debacle, but the public is not buying it and a lot of Trump voters are infuriated still, and this only adds to that. I have even been seeing an growing number of comments (and even footage) of Trump supporters burning their MAGA hats in disgust. Though there will always be a tribal cult that will die defending Trump as not to drop their pride and admit they got played, the public collectively has finally had enough.

You cannot tell me this is any better or different than Biden or Harris; and I’d be willing to argue Lt. Col. Davis remarks that Trump is “Biden-lite” is not going far enough: Trump is worse than Biden. Everything this man has said and done has been a lie, disgrace, or “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out). Indeed, MAGA is dead; but that is what happens when you get a self-serving Satanist in charge (MAGA is the highest rank in the Church of Satan), who is only interested in amassing more wealth for his family and crime syndicate, and sucking up to his Jesuit and Zionist puppet masters that pull his strings.

No one should be surprised that Trump is continuing this war. It must drag on and on until it finally comes to an abrupt end and the world is in total disarray. It is written.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

