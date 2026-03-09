In one week's time, the special military operations in collaboration with Israel (the White House refuses to declare it a war), the war went from what was supposed to be a hard and fast regime change wrapped up in a few days, to now the grave possibility that American young boys will be conscripted to fight.

In an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked about the possibility that the administration could send ground forces into Iran to achieve its (ever-changing and undefined) objectives. Leavitt did not rule out anything, including the possibility of a draft.

BARTIROMO: “Trump had an interesting exchange about troops on the ground. Moms are worried we’re gonna have a draft and see their kids get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plan for troops on the ground?” LEAVITT: “President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table. […] It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the President, again, wisely keeps his options on the table.”

The administration’s Rapid Response X account tried to do a little damage control by selectively targeting one tweet that went viral.

But we all CLEARLY heard Baritromo’s question and she included the word ‘draft.’ Then plastic blondie says “the President wisely keeps his options on the table.” She never confirmed or denied the question, which means conscription is something that is being considered — that is what Leavitt’s remarks communicate.

Of course, Trump and administration officials repeatedly told MAGA voters that Kamala Harris would start World War III and America’s young men would be drafted. Oops!

We should have seen this coming when on the first night Trump announced the war that Americans would die, that’s what happens in war and that’s the way that it is.

You may recall that in 2024 Congress, under the Biden administration, passed a bill to automate the draft for those aged 18-26 via the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). See how your representatives voted here. Every Republican voted in favor of the legislation, save for Thomas Massie (KY), Matthew Rosendale (MT), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and a few others who did not vote. Only a few Democrats voted in favor and some others did not vote. However, this provision was later removed.

The way Selective Service works:

Under federal law, nearly all male U.S. citizens and male immigrants, regardless of immigration status, are obligated to register for Selective Service within 30 days of their 18th birthday. Late registrations are permitted until a man reaches his 26th birthday, but failure to comply is deemed a felony and can result in penalties. Should a national crisis arise, the country could tap into those who’ve signed up to bolster the ranks of America’s military through compulsory service, typically known as the draft. The initial phase would involve “draft authorization,” which demands that Congress amend the Military Selective Service Act to authorize the President to induct personnel into the Armed Forces.” Following this, the Selective Service machinery would spring into action, with all service personnel commanded to report for duty. “Reserve Force Officers, along with selected military retirees, begin to open Area Offices to accept registrant claims.” The third phase would feature “the lottery,” described as a “random drawing of birthdays and numbers, establishes the sequence in which individuals receive orders to report for induction.” This lottery would be “publicly attended, nationally televised and live-streamed.” “The first to receive induction orders are those whose 20th birthday falls during the year of the lottery,” outlines the chain of events for the Selective Service. Should extra lotteries become necessary, the order would kick off with individuals celebrating their 21st birthday during that year, then climb progressively through ages up to 25. Subsequently, a lottery for those turning 19 would take place, followed finally by 18.5 year-olds.

Now, I don’t know who this administration thinks they’re going to draft. Hegseth, in his typical hubris and hastiness, has remarked that so many Gen-Z’ers are not joining because they are “too stupid.”

I’ll grant you that Gen Z, and Gen Alpha to follow, are, overall, not there physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually; but that is just a commentary on how America has become a failed empire. That being said, Gen Z is not dying for Israel, no way.; and not the least of which is that there is little left to fight for compared to past generations.

Oh, and let’s not forget that a number of commanders in the Armed Forces are actively telling the troops that this war is ushering in Armageddon and the coming of Jesus Christ, and therefore this is an existential cause worth dying for war. The audacity, the immense pride to think that God needs our help in anything!

Meanwhile, as to be expected, the price of oil is spiking and rapidly rising.

We've covered the attacks in recent days between the U.S. and Israel, and Iran, striking each other’s oil facilities in Iran and within the region. Trump has already said that he doesn’t care if prices go up. Energy Secretary Chris Wright pledges gas prices will come down: “This is a weeks… not a months thing.” No, it’s here to stay.

Meanwhile, the Iranians are being slowly poisoned to death by all the smog created by their destroyed oil refineries. The water has now become acidic.

What an absolute travesty. Heartbreaking to see.

And this was week one…

Psalm 120:6 My soul hath long dwelt with him that hateth peace. [7] I am for peace: but when I speak, they are for war. Psalm 140:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. Deliver me, O LORD, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man; [2] Which imagine mischiefs in their heart; continually are they gathered together for war. [3] They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders' poison is under their lips. Selah. [4] Keep me, O LORD, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings. [5] The proud have hid a snare for me, and cords; they have spread a net by the wayside; they have set gins for me. Selah. [6] I said unto the LORD, Thou art my God: hear the voice of my supplications, O LORD. [7] O GOD the Lord, the strength of my salvation, thou hast covered my head in the day of battle. [8] Grant not, O LORD, the desires of the wicked: further not his wicked device; lest they exalt themselves. Selah. [9] As for the head of those that compass me about, let the mischief of their own lips cover them. [10] Let burning coals fall upon them: let them be cast into the fire; into deep pits, that they rise not up again. [11] Let not an evil speaker be established in the earth: evil shall hunt the violent man to overthrow him. [12] I know that the LORD will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and the right of the poor. [13] Surely the righteous shall give thanks unto thy name: the upright shall dwell in thy presence.

