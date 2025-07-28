It was not that long ago that President Donald Trump issued a vague threat that if Russia and President Vladimir Putin could not reach some sort of peaceful resolution in 50 days, Trump would levy more sanctions against Russia and secondary sanctions on its BRICS+ allies.

What specifically Trump will do is still anyone’s best guess, but time will tell.

Trump claims there is “no progress being made” and “too many people are dying.”

Of course, with Trump, this new deadline could mean anything. It could be what he says, only for him to renege and “TACO;” it could be a nothingburger and just more empty threats; or it could be something even worse. God only knows.

These threats change nothing. The world is laughing as people continue to die.

The best (worst) part of this gaggle with U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer was Trump’s remark,

“Russia could be so rich right now. Instead they spend all their money on war. They spend everything on war and killing people. It doesn’t make sense to me. I thought he want to end this thing quickly, I really felt it was going to end, but every time I think it’s going to end he kills people.”

Well, if that isn’t the pot calling the kettle black!

I have said it before and I will say it again about Trump (and the whole lot of the American government):

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city. James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

Lt. Col. (Rtr.) Daniel Davis, a two-time bronze star recipient, said on his podcast earlier today that “I think we have to consider that there could be something cognitively wrong with President Trump. This is irrational behavior. It doesn’t appear tied to any coherent thought process, no kind of strategy.” He also said that Trump is no different than Biden at this point.

Indeed, there is a lot going wrong in that brain of his. But it goes beyond just that. We know how this works.

Proverbs 18:16 A man's gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men. Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

It makes no difference who sits behind the Resolute Desk, which parties have the majority, the results never change.

Trump does what he is told. Plain and simple. He is definitely erratic and a fool by biblical definition; but we understand that he is easily swayed, easily bought, easily lied to. As I have said a number of times before, liars love being lied to.

Davis does a good job breaking some of this recent malarky down. Admittedly I don’t keep tabs on every little thing that happens because I don’t have time for starters, but also because I know nothing will get accomplished in the interim. What will eventually be accomplished is World War III: that much is very obvious. But I do keep up with some of the goings-on just to have an understanding of what is transpiring; and of course, as Davis points out, this is all just more incoherent babble from Trump.

Russia has made it very clear that they are now fully engaged in a war path to press on deeper into Ukraine, seeing as the West has not been sincere at all with their negotiations, and to destabilize and topple the Ukrainian regime and remove the terrorist Nazi threat in the country.

People forget that in May Vice President JD Vance admitted the war in Ukraine was not going to end anytime soon, on the back of the signed minerals deal Trump did with Ukraine. “It’s going to be up to them [Russia and Ukraine] to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict. It’s not going anywhere. It’s not going to end anytime soon,” he said.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

