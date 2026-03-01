As expected, per usual after market hours, the U.S. and Israel officially declared war against Iran (illegally, without first seeking approval from Congress). America’s operation is referred to as Operation “Epic Fury” (my goodness, these names are so cringe), and Israel’s “Lions Roar.”

Of course, it is not to be forgotten or ignored that Trump and many of his cabinet officials once warned about going to war against Iran.

President Donald Trump made the announcement in the very earlier morning in a short video message, citing Iran’s supposed nuclear threat against the U.S., and vowing Iran’s regime will be overthrown, calling upon Iranians to then take to the streets in civil war to finish toppling the government — an extension of what he and his cabinet have been saying in the weeks leading up to this new war.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.

“Iran is the world’s number one state sponsor of terror and just recently killed tens of thousands of its own citizens on the street as they protested. It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular, my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I’ll say it again. They can never have a nuclear weapon.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations,” he said speaking to Iranians.

How dare those dirty Persians chant ‘Death To America’…?

During his speech, Trump confirmed that this new war will likely drag on for some time and even confessed that Americans will die, but it is for a necessary cause.

“My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

Many online immediately drew comparisons to Lord Farquad from the movie Shrek, who infamously said, “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice that I am willing to make.”

Early this morning (during the sunny afternoon for the Middle East), the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, and Iran shortly thereafter began returning fire by attacking Israel, a number of American bases in the region and Persian Gulf.

An elementary school in Iran was bombed, killing at least 115 young girls.

Conversely, Iran reportedly killed ranking U.S. military officials in a drone strike.

NOTE: There is no way I can report on all the attacks occurring that will likely continue, so I am not going to try and cover everything that is occurring.

As to be expected, there is a blackout on confirmed American casualties.

Earlier in the day, Trump and the White House said that they had killed Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

After some speculation, Iranian state media later confirmed that he was indeed dead.

The man was 86-years-old, so I reckon that a line of replacements are already in the wings. Iran is not going to back down and will only intensify its attacks.

Meanwhile, as expected, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim News Agency confirmed. The paper claims as well that U.S. naval forces in the region have taken damage.

No vessel is allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz following the attacks launched by the US and Israel against Iran. Vessels in the area are receiving repeated messages from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) telling them that no ship is allowed to cross the strategic strait. It comes as the Iranian Armed Forces continue retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli targets. An informed source told Tasnim earlier that 14 American bases have so far been hit in the Iranian attacks. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also announced that the US MST combat support warship has been heavily struck by missiles fired by the IRGC Navy forces. It said other US naval assets will be within range of the IRGC missiles and drones in the ongoing attacks.

Tankers are now already diverting course, according to gCaptain.

“So far we have noticed some spoofing activities taking place in the area, even though these are not widespread yet,” said Homayoun Falakshahi, Head of Crude Oil Analysis at Kpler. “We are also seeing some tankers being parked just outside of the entrance of the Persian Gulf and a lot of them stopping their movement from entering the Strait of Hormuz. Lots of tankers are just waiting outside the Gulf right now.” Widespread reports of the closing of the Strait of Hormuz closed are fueling the price of oil. Approximately 13 million barrels per day of crude oil was moved through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025. This vital stretch of waterway accounts for around 31% of global seaborne crude flows.

Some analysts believe this will be short-lived because they are confident the U.S. will establish sea superiority, though time will tell. In the meantime, this will no doubt have major ripple effects on global trade the longer it is closed.

What’s Going on With Shipping provides more details.

There is a lot more that is going on, but as I said, it is impossible for me to cover it all and because there is so much propaganda out there, it is hard to discern the truth here. None of us can be be sure of all that is going to take place.

I think we can certainly expect this war to take a lot longer than the Trump administration wants it to, or is willing to admit that it will be costlier than they want it to be; but clearly that doesn’t matter as Israel wants this war, so they are going to get it. People forget America’s retreat from Yemen and battling the Houthis last year.

The plan, from my perspective, is to force a civil war and mass chaos like the U.S. has done to other Middle Eastern nations. That is why Trump is calling on Iranians to rise up and help overthrow the government. Will that happen? I doubt it, but we shall see.

Also, what was very strange about this attack is that we didn’t get a false flag. The U.S. literally just pulled up and started shooting, and in the daylight.

Because of this, be prepared for a black swan event.

Be prepared for a USS Liberty 2.0. I would not be shocked at all if Israel or the U.S. intentionally lets some our ships get totally destroyed and sunk, and then blame it on Iran to justify needing to increase the war effort.

Don’t fret, don’t panic, but things could get really messy really quick.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

