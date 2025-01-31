X owner Elon Musk inked a deal with payment platform Visa to launch “X Money,” facilitating money transfers from debit cards and bank accounts to "X Money" accounts, and will allow X users to pay each other on the platform. The move furthers Musk’s ambition to turn the social media app, formerly known as Twitter, into a so-called “everything app” akin to the popular Chinese app WeChat, an app used by its government to enforce its social credit score.

X CEO and World Economic Forum (WEF) associate Linda Yaccarino revealed the news in a post, referring to X as the “Everything App,” while hinting at many other big updates for the platform later this year.

Visa replied to Yaccarino’s post confirming the news, saying they were “excited” to partner with X Money.

X Payments, a subsidiary of X, says on its website:

When processing online credit card payments, X-Payments works as an intermediary between an API integrated application on one side and payment gateways and 3D-Secure systems on the other side, implementing the PCI compliant secure layer that works with credit card data and keeps your applications and systems out of the PCI scope.

Bloomberg additionally noted: ‘A payments network is a key pillar for an app intended to let users shop online, send money to friends or businesses and use X accounts to make purchases in physical stores. But Musk’s company faces stiff competition from peer-to-peer payment services such as PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Venmo and bank-backed Zelle, as well as Apple Inc.’s wallet, which remains the most-used service.’

The paper added that X Payments is currently approved for money transmitter licenses in 41 states.

Banking Dive noted that in 2022 Musk told Twitter’s staff that he planned to “populate a balance for every verified Twitter user,” per a report from The Verge.

The WinePress has previously reported that Musk has sought to transform X into an all-in-one identical to China’s WeChat app that facilitates social media interactions, news, identification and licenses, banking, medical records, etc. X would become half of the global financial system, if done right, according to Musk.

https://twitter.com/WatcherGuru/status/1683324036950966273

Wion explained in a report that WeChat is what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to enforce its social credit score by keeping tabs on its citizens, since everything is conveniently in one place.

SEE: Elon Musk Says That “X” Is Going To Become Like The Chinese Surveillance State App WeChat, Offering An ‘Entire Financial World’

X CEO Linda Yaccarino Endorses Bill Promoting Digital IDs, As Musk Seeks To Transform X Into Chinese Surveillance State App WeChat

Share

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

X marks the spot; and Elon Musk is a globalist and technocratic stooge that has been forced together with Trump, who also gets his marching orders, to eventually push this everything app on the masses. It will be sold as convenient and awesome, but it’s just a trap; and most will go along with it because they are addicted to their phones and the internet drama, the constant pull to be connected and in the know 24/7.

I have repeatedly said a number of times that Musk is very obviously one of the greatest examples of a technocratic satanist, who is not one of the good guys, one of the “white hats” controlled-opposition pundits in “alt” media and those on the perceived Right posit that he is a friend of free speech. Total lies and fallacies. The cult of Elon still blows my mind. What, because this dork posts dank memes you think he’s your friend?!

1 Corinthians 14:20 Brethren, be not children in understanding: howbeit in malice be ye children, but in understanding be men.

David Knight last year cited my report on tokenization, and he immediately drew a connection to Musk’s X and his desire to have X be the penultimate financial facilitator in the U.S. Watch it here.

Whether this happens exactly that way or not remains to be seen, but what it does demonstrate, as I detailed in my report on tokenization, is that Musk is being used as a pied piper, along with Trump and others in this regard, to beguile the ignorant masses into accepting digital bondage: get the masses to bemoan the “Left’s” censorship, but run to embrace the “Right’s” censorship, hidden behind the guise of voter IDs and proof of citizenship to separate illegals from registered taxpayers.

Proverbs 4:24 Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. [25] Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. [26] Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established. [27] Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

Share The WinePress News

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE