In the wake of the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, President Donald Trump and other administration officials this week have decided to directly attack the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Bill of Rights, arguing Pretti — and by extension other Americans — should not have been carrying a weapon when he was attacked and gunned down by ICE agents, even though Pretti never brandished his firearm to attack ICE agents, contrary to what the administration has been saying.

Those who have been following The WinePress may recall that several times in 2024, before Trump was reelected, and in 2025, that I thought Trump would go after guns and 2nd amendment rights in second tenure.

In July 2024, I wrote:

“[…] I would not be surprised at all if Trump and the GOP, should they be [s]elected in November do more to crackdown on guns and the 2nd Amendment. […] So now that a so-called attempt was made on his life, don’t be shocked if he goes after more guns if he is [s]elected again.”

And again, following the assassination event of Charlie Kirk, I warned:

So we already have people who are very polarized and furious now calling for a police state, Nazi-style “show me your papers;” and you know what? They’re going to get it. This is CLASSIC Hegelian Dialectic: Problem. Reaction. Solution. Gun violence is on the rise, criminality in the cities is out of control, those on the Left are absolute lunatics filled with devils, and so then Kirk is assassinated in a very bloody manner for all to see, all the cameras zoomed in at the perfect time; then the masses, those on the right, taken by fear and panic and rage lash out and demand something be done; and thus the solution: a Palantir pre-crime surveillance state, digital IDs and full tokenization of assets and activities and you yourself; more background checks, gun suppression laws will get passed; greater militarization and martial law in major cities, checkpoints, curfews, you name it. […] So get ready for the potential for this administration to pass all sorts of sweeping gun reform - which is the opposite of what Kirk stood for. Kirk once said in 2023, “It’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment.”

Trump has a history of promoting anti-gun legislation and predictive, pre-crime surveillance.

In August 2019, during his first administration, Trump called upon tech firms to comb the internet to stop crime before it happens. His remarks came following shootings that occurred in Texas and Ohio.

“We must recognize that the internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts. We must shine light on the dark recesses of the internet and stop mass murders before they start. “The perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored and they will not be ignored. “I’ve asked the FBI to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism. Whatever they need. First, we must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs. I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local, state and federal agencies as well as well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.”

Newsweek reported at the time that companies such as Palantir would be a prime candidate to help fulfill Trump’s wishes.

First Lady Melania also called for pre-crime surveillance following the tragic shooting Catholic shooting in Minnesota last year.

Additionally, Trump said firearms need to be taken away “through due process.” “That’s why I have called for red flag laws also known as extreme risk protection orders.” He added that those who commit “hate crimes” and “mass murders” will face the death penalty.

President Trump has long been a proponent of red flag laws. In 2018 he was quoted as saying,

“I like taking the guns early. To go to court would have taken a long time. “Or, Mike [Pompeo], take the firearms first and then go to court. You could do exactly what you’re saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

President Trump succeeded in getting bump stocks banned and was adamant that they were, after the Las Vegas mass-shooting that took place in 2017.

Needless to say, Trump was never the ‘pro-gun President’ like so many online claim that he is.

With this in mind —

The Death Of Pretti

Registered ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot by two ICE agents and had multiple rounds peeled off into him, not before he was maced, tackled, beaten, and disarmed by seven agents, after he was trying to help up to women who were pushed to the ground by some of the agents on scene.

A number of video angles were captured of the event from start to finish.

After news of the shooting went viral, President Trump and his administration were very quick to condemn Pretti. Trump wrote a message on Truth Social heavily insinuating that Pretti was part of a band of rioters with a loaded pistol ready to shoot ICE officers, and attached a picture of his gun. He added that Governor Tim Walz is purposely trying to incite an “insurrection.”

Then Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem poured more gas on the fire when she claimed that Pretti had brandished his weapon and actioned that he was going to shoot at agents on scene. She referred to him as a “domestic terrorist.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocey questioned Noem on the “protocol” ICE should be using and noted how a clip shows ICE agents disarming Pretti, and if that then warrants using lethal force. Noem would not give a definitive answer.

DOOCEY: “You mentioned the protocol — there is an angle of video that we’ve been playing all morning where it shows an officer removing a weapon either from Alex Pretti’s waistband or a holster, and he walks away with the weapon before officers start shooting. It appears that Alex Pretti was disarmed. If he was disarmed, is it the protocol to use deadly force?” NOEM: “And that’s all part of this investigation. Every very video will be analyzed. Everything will be looked at. And that’s part of the answer is that I can’t speak to every single thing that those officers thought. But this happened in seconds. They clearly feared for their lives and took action to defend themselves and the people around them.”

After the administration’s comments did not sit well with the public, on both sides of the aisle, the administration this week is now going after the 2nd Amendment, saying people cannot carry a gun to a protest.

FBI Director Kash Patel was the first to really defend Noem’s initial claims and boldly declared on Fox News that “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines, to any sort of protest that you want to, it’s that simple. You don’t have that right to break the law and incite violence.”

He reiterated this narrative in an interview with Benny Johnson.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Patel’s remarks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — who has closes ties with George Soros, by the way — was adamant that he shouldn’t have had a gun.

Bessent: I'm sorry he is dead, but he did bring a semiautomatic weapon to what was supposed to be a peaceful protest.



ABC : There's no evidence that he brandished the gun whatsoever



Bessent: But he brought a gun!



ABC: We do have a second amendment in this country.

Moreover, the now-former commander-at-large of the Border Patrol, Gregory Bovino (who was recently demoted after his comments following the Pretti shooting), also gave a similar alibi on CNN.

Octavio Jones/AFP/Getty Images

No Guns For You

After Trump’s band was all singing the same song, President Donald Trump was confronted about how he felt about this.

His answer: you can’t have guns.

When asked on White House grounds, Trump replied:

“You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns. You just can’t.”

When asked by one of the reporters, “what about the Second Amendment?,” Trump reiterated his message:

You can’t — listen, you can’t walk in with guns. You can’t do that. But it’s a very unfortunate incident.

Trump again revealed his discontent that Pretti had a gun during an interview with Fox News ahead of a rally in Iowa. “I don’t like the fact that he was carrying a gun that was fully loaded, and he had two magazine with him, and it’s pretty unusual, but nobody knows when they saw the gun, how they saw the gun. Bottom line: it was terrible, both of them were terrible.”

He said again, “I don’t like that he had a gun, I don’t like that he had two fully-loaded magazines, that’s a lot of bad stuff.”

Well, the Second Amendment means what it means:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

But Trump has questioned before if he is obligated to follow and uphold the Constitution of the United States. “I don’t know,” he said last year.

The fact is Americans ARE allowed to have a gun at a protest.

The Second Amendment is clear, and Minnesota Stat. 624.714 says permit holders may legally carry firearms in public, including during protests. The U.S. Supreme Court has also ruled that public carry is constitutionally protected, so carrying a firearm does not legally constitute “inciting violence.”

But facts have not stopped the President and this administration from brazenly trampling the Second Amendment.

Truly we are witnessing something incredible: the mainstream media is now defending the Second Amendment, after lying about it and fomenting lie after lie about guns and gun rights, now they are defending it; and it is MAGA and the red hats who are willing to throw out their amendment rights to agree with Trump at whatever the cost.

There has since been so much cope and talking in circles from the MAGA crowd and many of the so-called defenders of the 2A. The roundabout logic being used is, ‘well, he shouldn’t have been there, and don’t be surprised if something bad happens to you when you are carrying in a protest against the government.’ Example:

It’s all a cop-out. Sure, if you know danger is going to be present, it would be prudent to stay clear of the noise, and unwise to seek trouble (Proverbs 11:27); but that isn’t what happened here, and Pretti and Americans’ rights are constitutionally protected, whether you like it or not! But there are so many obedient and willful worshippers of the Golden Calf that they will allow themselves and their fellow Americans to be trampled on.

I mean, why even bother having a gun at this point, if we are to follow the logic of some of these red hats who are now turning aside the very thing they staunchly advocated for?

Who remembers this guy?

Kyle Rittenhouse was at an actual riot walking around with his rifle and was blindsided by an assailant, and he fired from his rifle and killed two people and injured another, and was tried for first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. This kid was going to be sent to prison for life, the Biden administration and Dems threw the book at this guy, but ultimately Rittenhouse was exonerated.

And remember when our ‘friend’ Kash Patel was defending Rittenhouse and worked to get Rittenhouse acquitted?

If we are going to throw the book at Pretti, then we have to do the same and more for people like Rittenhouse and anyone else who carries a gun with them.

Or remember when masked men carrying rifles walked in front of and inside the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021? Again, perfectly fine at the time, but I guess we’ll forget that one too!

Fortunately, not everyone is surrendering their 2nd amendment rights. But most so-called “conservative” content creators and 2A advocates are just grandstanding cosplayers and grifters who don’t believe in or stand for anything.

But the lying has gotten so bad that there are now “conservative” channels online that are boosting an AI-generated video of Alex Pretti brandishing his gun at ICE agents, spitting on and kicking out the taillight of an ICE vehicle, with a commentary claiming the BBC verified it - claiming it was filmed on January 13th. Problem is there is no original source from the BBC; and if Pretti really did do that, then he would have been shot on the spot, no questions asked.

It’s pathetic, but there is no low these people and the government will stoop to.

Bondi Moves To Ban Guns, Mussolini’s Return

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” - Rahm Emanuel, Chief of Staff to President-elect Barack Obama

Fortunately for the Trump administration, the perfect excuse to restrict Americans’ gun rights has fallen into their lap. The administration has quietly already been in the works to draft legislation that would severely curtail gun rights in the U.S.

Back in November of last year, Attorney General Pam Bondi drafted legislation that would ban handguns in the country.

According to Mediaite at the time:

Gun Owners of America lambasted Attorney General Pam Bondi on its social media accounts for legal arguments her office made in a recent pleading, accusing the Trump administration of the “ultimate betrayal” of the Second Amendment.

At issue is a lawsuit filed by the Silencer Shop Foundation (SSF), GOA, and several other plaintiffs in July against the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), challenging the National Firearms Act (NFA), as it was amended in the “Big Beautiful Bill” Act, which eliminated the tax stamp for certain firearms and accessories like suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and the NFA’s “any other weapons” category, but still kept the paperwork and registration requirements.

The complaint argued that with the tax now at zero, the NFA was no longer producing revenue for the federal government and that eliminated the legal justification for the law. Now, SSF argued in a statement on its website, “[t]he law’s only effect is to create burdensome regulations, slow approval times, and a federal registry of law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their rights,” making the NFA “nothing more than a restriction and registration scheme” and opening the law up to new constitutional challenges.

A 48-page memorandum of law submitted by the DOJ moving for summary judgment on Thursday revealed that the government would in fact seek to defend the NFA by arguing it was still a “valid” tax.

GOA was incensed, and wrote numerous posts attacking the DOJ, accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of being no better than prior Democratic administrations and liberal gun control groups.

“Seeking to curtail armed crime, the NFA targeted particularly dangerous and easily concealable weapons that ‘could be used readily and efficiently by criminals,’” the memo read, citing multiple cases that addressed regulation of “concealable” weapons as “likely to be used for criminal purposes,” and “valued for their ability to be easily concealed and to unleash devastating damage at short range.”

So clearly the administration is already working to ban handguns in this country; and with ICE being allowed to operate with impunity, according to the words VP JD Vance and Kristi Noem, and ICE being allowed to force ID checks and databasing, the Trump administration has demonstrated that they care not what the Constitution and the Bill of Rights say.

It’s comical: Obama, Hilary, Biden, Harris, etc., all of them were going to take away our guns we were told; but now it is Trump, “God’s anointed child” according to many, who is working to severely dampen our protection rights.

If you recall history, when Benito Mussolini took power in Italy and instituted his fascist dictates, one of the first things he did was take away gun ownership rights from those that opposed him. It was called the Public Safety Act, first introduced in 1931. Mussolini said in an address to the Italian Senate:

“The measures adopted to restore public order are: First of all, the elimination of the so-called subversive elements. ... They were elements of disorder and subversion. On the morrow of each conflict I gave the categorical order to confiscate the largest possible number of weapons of every sort and kind. This confiscation, which continues with the utmost energy, has given satisfactory results.”

Hitler did something similar, of course, as have every other major dictator in world history.

From the Arizona Journal of International and Comparative Law:

This article addresses German firearms laws and Nazi policies and practices to disarm German citizens, particularly political opponents and Jews. It begins with an account of post-World War I chaos, which led to the enactment in 1928 by the liberal Weimar republic of Germany’s first comprehensive gun control law. Next, the Nazi seizure of power in 1933 was consolidated by massive searches and seizures of firearms from political opponents, who were invariably described as “communists.” After five years of repression and eradication of dissidents, Hitler signed a new gun control law in 1938, which benefitted Nazi party members and entities, but denied firearm ownership to enemies of the state. Later that year, in Kristallnacht (the Night of the Broken Glass), in one fell swoop, the Nazi regime disarmed Germany’s Jews. Without any ability to defend themselves, the Jewish population could easily be sent to concentration camps for the Final Solution. After World War II began, Nazi authorities continued to register and mistrust civilian firearm owners, and German resistance to the Nazi regime was unsuccessful.

Ironically, the existing Weimar Republic had its own gun restriction laws passed in 1922 under the Republikschutzgesetz, under the rubric of “endangering public safety.”

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum

This whole thing in Minnesota is one giant fedslop psyop. Trump said he had a “very good call” with Tim Walz, and claimed “we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.” And then he sent Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to do more media optics. Meanwhile, Patel says the FBI has initiated a “Signalgate” investigation to track down this alleged terror network that is causing violence and attacks against ICE.

This whole thing reeks to high heaven of another Hegelian Dialectic operation.

As I have articulated so many times before, they are pushing us closer and closer to a full-blown civil war, government versus public-private arms, household against household in and out.

Make no mistake: when the temperatures warm up, Trump will probably enact the Insurrection Act, as he has threatened multiple times during his second term.

Meanwhile, all this is yet another distraction from the rapidly collapsing economy. The dollar hit a four-year low and an all-time low in purchasing power; while gold crossed $5,000 and silver above $100.

But Trump says the dollar is “doing great.”

However, from his vantage point, this is a good thing because he has explicitly said that he wants a weaker dollar and inflation, as this will force people into digital currencies and tokenization.

In conclusion, I am going to repeat what I wrote in September following Charlie Kirk’s death:

Micah 7:1 Woe is me! for I am as when they have gathered the summer fruits, as the grapegleanings of the vintage: there is no cluster to eat: my soul desired the firstripe fruit. [2] The good man is perished out of the earth: and there is none upright among men: they all lie in wait for blood; they hunt every man his brother with a net. [3] That they may do evil with both hands earnestly, the prince asketh, and the judge asketh for a reward; and the great man, he uttereth his mischievous desire: so they wrap it up. [4] The best of them is as a brier: the most upright is sharper than a thorn hedge: the day of thy watchmen and thy visitation cometh; now shall be their perplexity. [5] Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide: keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom. [6] For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter in law against her mother in law; a man’s enemies are the men of his own house. [7] Therefore I will look unto the LORD; I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me. [8] Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the LORD shall be a light unto me. [9] I will bear the indignation of the LORD, because I have sinned against him, until he plead my cause, and execute judgment for me: he will bring me forth to the light, and I shall behold his righteousness. [10] Then she that is mine enemy shall see it, and shame shall cover her which said unto me, Where is the LORD thy God? mine eyes shall behold her: now shall she be trodden down as the mire of the streets.

There is a saying in the Latin: “Si vis pacem, para bellum,” which means, “If you want peace, prepare for war.” The reality is is that we are being pushed into war, both foreign and domestically, and we are marching into extinction level events. Dark days are ahead for this country. The time for action is required, you cannot be complacent: I’ve been warning about this for years.

The collapse of this country is imminent, we have entered the event horizon of the blackhole. We said coming into this year that 2026 would be utter chaos and calamity, and all the signs point to that.

And as for Trump — this man is evil, there is no other way to put it. Not to toot my own horn, but it’s why I spent years emphatically warning about this guy and trying to wake some people up, and perhaps, with the Lord’s help, we did; but I have lost so much support, family, friends and fellowship because I refused to bow the knee to this guy; and now so much of what remains of his base and 2A larpers are complicitly giving away their right to protection at the fool’s golden altar of Donald Judas Trump.

Ecclesiastes 9:17 The words of wise men are heard in quiet more than the cry of him that ruleth among fools.

Even Jesus Christ himself, God manifest in the flesh, told his disciples to sell everything they had to own a weapon for defense.

Luke 22:36 Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one. [28] And they said, Lord, behold, here are two swords. And he said unto them, It is enough.

Keep your head down low, watch what you say and where you go, make the necessary preparations that you can and need to make, be ready to defend yourself; and above all else strengthen your relationship with the Lord, talk to him, pray to him, fast, get sin out of your life, and trust him on what to do and for him to be your protection; and if you don’t know the Lord Jesus Christ, then it’s not too late to get knowing!

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

