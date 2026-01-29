The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
5h

one chicken piece, one piece of broccoli, and a corn tortilla...sorry no guns

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
5hEdited

... nailed it Jacob!... film maker and ex forces member David Crowley had been on to something... https://youtu.be/FXfoQKLFXm8?si=zM28sdDgEdnd75uP ... A Gray State - Wikipedia https://share.google/9Q0LXIwe4TrfRIvnO ... it's wicked what's goin on... 🙏➕🙏... The <i>New Yorker</i>'s Alec Wilkinson on Obsession, Evidence, and A Gray State's David Crowley https://share.google/zQEb4rPIu6xRcFvwD ... Death of a Dystopian | The New Yorker https://share.google/S2MD63yQ63Msl9iFW ...then there's the NASA war document indicating an extinction level event on the North American continent circa 2025...scary material... it's too late here to look for the link... 🙏➕🙏...

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture