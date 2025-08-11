Last Monday, I reported on how Google’s YouTube will starting asking users to fork over your personal ID, license, or biometrics to get access to certain content on the platform and other basic features on the platform, if the AI algorithm thinks for whatever reason you are underage. This can be remedied (allegedly) by building up a watch history that clearly acknowledges you are a legal adult. You are not guaranteed that you will be asked to submit this sensitive information to Google, but there is still that looming threat.

This new process is supposed to take effect starting Wednesday, August 13th; though, however, I have mentioned that I have already encountered some of this months ago when recreating my YouTube channel.

Content creators on YouTube are already starting to get hit with restrictions before the 13th implementation date.

Channel Deep Humor published a short video report detailing how the channel CerosTV revealed he awoke to a message from Google asking for his identification. As he shows in the video, Google said in an email: “Your channel has lost access to advanced features.”

Unless CerosTV coughs up his ID, he is now capped on how many videos he can upload per day, can no longer embed livestreams, cannot pin comments, or add external links to video descriptions - very basic functions that channel operators have had access to for years with no issue.

CerosTV was not even given a clear explanation as to why he was getting this email, other than Google claims he does have “sufficient watch history,” even though he is verified, has 107K subscribers, and uploads multiple times a day. The email also said that he could have potentially violated the community guidelines, but the email does not specify which ones.

He “might” have. You “might” have broken the rules. Google does not know and they won’t tell you either way.

In a separate video, Deep Humor demonstrated what it might look like if a channel is hit with restrictions. Users can toggle ‘restricted mode’ in the dropdown menu on YouTube. Users will only see videos that have not been age-restricted by YouTube.

Deep Humor displayed how a number of videos that would normally appear were hidden, including even a number of his own videos. The censorship appears to be pretty random as in some videos the content creator admits to swearing in videos that were not age-restricted.

In other words, not only will watching the videos be restricted, you won’t even be able to see them at all.

Even then, he also showed some videos that were clearly suggestive and lewd in the titles and thumbnails that were still visible even when “restricted.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Google apparently assumes most people will continue to go along with this (and they are probably right), because so many people rely on YouTube for ad revenue and to get their content fix and news. There are a lot of people online talking about boycotting this on the 13th, swearing off using YouTube until this is reversed to send a message. We will see if this happens; some will for sure, but we will have to wait and see just how many people genuinely resist this.

YouTube has the potential to lose some revenue as well, because if this protest is even a modest success with content creators and viewers alike not watching videos, then Google might notice that. But we will see.

I said last week I am not sure how much I even want to bother with YouTube. I thought it would be a novel idea to expand The WinePress in some ways, perhaps some content that would be better suited for videos instead of me having to type everything out. The analytics simply do not match. The WP continues to grow on Substack and increase viewership; it does not come close to matching that on YouTube.

I might still do videos, but I might just keep them to Substack and Rumble, though Rumble, as I have said before, has it’s own issues. It’s pretty hard to be found and grow there too because the platform blatantly prioritizes pseudo-alternative channels. We’ll see.

Those of you who have been with me for years know that I have repeatedly said our days online are limited, and now that has become even truer still, because at some point there will be no workarounds available and the only way to access the internet at will is to have a digital ID, period. It’s coming, 100% guarantee.

Besides, YouTube and other platforms are just endless vexation and vanity at this point, and have been for some time. Finding anything useful online is becoming few and far between.

Ecclesiastes 6:9 Better is the sight of the eyes than the wandering of the desire: this is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE