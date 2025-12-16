Jessica Chou for TIME

Despite plenty of pushback and criticism of the platform’s digital ID verification to access content, YouTube will now implement a new AI system to combat misinformation, scams, and so-called AI slop content. CEO Neal Mohan, recently awarded TIME’s CEO of the Year 2025, explained the rollout in an interview with the magazine.

TIME reported:

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, is urging viewers to send him crypto. “We are doubling every Bitcoin that is sent to the official U.S. reserve wallet, verified and transparent on the blockchain,” says Trump, who, according to the video’s description, is speaking live from a conference in Florida. “Now, let me be clear, you must use the QR code on the screen. It is the only secure, official way to participate.” Hopefully, most of the thousands of people watching this video—or the many other versions of it on YouTube every day—have noticed that the livestream is being hosted by a channel with a weird name. Or that after 10 minutes, the “President” starts to repeat himself.

For businesses that disseminate information, AI has brought a reckoning that may be even more profound than the digital revolution. On one day, TIME was able to find nine separate videos, all operating the same scam, simply by searching for Trump crypto conference. It’s not always the President whose image and words are being manipulated. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, along with 17 other people who claim to have been defrauded, has filed suit against YouTube and Google, alleging that despite repeated efforts to notify the tech giant about fake videos of him, YouTube failed to intervene in a timely manner. “When this scam showed up on Twitter, which it did, Twitter shut it down within a week,” says Wozniak’s lawyer Brian Danitz. “Somehow, YouTube was not able to shut it down, or not willing.”

Mohan was not aware of Wozniak’s lawsuit, nor was he perturbed; he is optimistic about the implications of AI for his company and the world. He believes YouTube could see a return to the early village-y days, when it was populated by a higher proportion of exuberant amateurs.

“AI will create an entirely new class of creators that today can’t do it because they don’t have the skills or they don’t have the equipment,” he says. “But the same rule will apply, which is, there will be good content and bad content, and it will be up to YouTube and our investment in technology and the algorithms to bring that to the fore.” He also believes that YouTube will be able to handle the misinformation, scams, intellectual-property theft, and AI slop likely to be unleashed. “We have a track record,” he says. And he thinks AI will help. “AI will make our ability to detect and enforce on violative content better, more precise, able to cope with scale. Every week, literally, the capabilities get better.”

One of Mohan’s key values is helping people get heard.

“The fundamental North Star of how I think about content policies and moderation in general on YouTube is to give everyone a voice,” he says.

Barriers, however, serve a purpose. They keep out unwanted or dangerous things and filter out garbage. If everyone demands their voice be heard, nobody will be audible over the cacophony. And the forever challenge of balancing the competing desires for freedom of expression, financial growth, and protecting vulnerable communities will only get more difficult to navigate, not just as hundreds of thousands more people go online, but especially as AI proliferates.

Popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL (penquinz0) blasted the YouTube CEO’s announcement. “We haven’t seen anything positive on YouTube as a result of these AI tools that Neal speaks so highly of. They’re a f****** scourge right now. AI should never be able to be the judge, jury, and executioner…Neal seems to have a different vision in mind.”

Reclaim The Net pointed out other instances of channels feeling the wrath of this AI automation that is random and spurious, to say the least.

YouTube’s AI hallucinated that a clip of horror gamer SpooknJukes laughing was “graphic content.” It demonetized the video, flagged it with an age restriction, and forced the creator to edit out the laughter to get monetization back. Yes, laughing.

In October, tech YouTubers Britec09 and CyberCPU Tech had their videos removed for showing how to install Windows 11 without a Microsoft account. YouTube said the tutorials were “harmful or dangerous.” The videos were restored a month later, quietly, without apology.

And for Pokémon creator SplashPlate? A “low-value” content strike wiped his channel off the map on December 9. It was reinstated the next day. Another hit-and-run enforcement from an AI system that’s “getting better every week,” according to Mohan.

Another problem Mohan is seeking to address is payment and monetization for creators. TIME noted:

In September, the platform made a big show of the fact that it had paid out more than $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies worldwide since 2021. But a 2023 study showed that about 87% of the billions of videos on the platform had fewer than 1,000 views and were not monetizable. Data is not available on YouTube alone, but reports suggest only about half of all full-time creators make a living wage. One of the challenges, of course, is that creators could make more money if more ads appeared on their videos, but then Mohan’s other customers—the viewers—might be less inclined to watch.

“I don’t really look at it in terms of living wage vs. not,” says Mohan. “The way I look at it is that, if they want to establish themselves professionally, from a career standpoint, is the funnel moving—are people actually becoming successful? And is that number of people that are successful growing year on year?”

To rectify some of this, while pushing creators into the new age of finance, YouTube is now going to allow content creators to earn payment via stablecoins, tokenized digital dollars, via PayPal.

In an exclusive report from Fortune, May Zabaneh, chief of crypto at PayPal, confirmed the arrangement along with a statement from a spokesperson at Google. “The beauty of what we’ve built is that YouTube doesn’t have to touch crypto, and so we can help take away that complexity,” Zabaneh explained.

Earlier this year, PayPal allowed customers to receive payment checks in PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD.

YouTube is hot trash. The whole internet is becoming unusable at this point, which, I suppose the silver lining here is that it will force us off it more often, if not entirely, which is a long-term net positive.

This announcement comes as the GENIUS Act, the bill that Trump signed in July to provide federal regulations for stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, is set to take effect next month. The administration recently approved five new platforms the license to operate as a crypto bank to manage stablecoins and tokenized assets.

