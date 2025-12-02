James “Jimmy” Stephen Donaldson, better known as “MrBeast,” who has the most subscribers on YouTube at a staggering 453 million to date, has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to present so-called “next generation storytelling.”

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation, made the announcement in a social media post.

“Proud to announce our partnership with Beast Philanthropy, bringing together a storied history of advancing billions of lives with next-gen storytelling that ignites action. With MrBeast, we'll show that when kindness goes viral, big change is possible.”

Jimmy said in the video, “We’re going to try and inspire the youth all around the world, change lots of lives. Lots of big projects coming up, more about it in the future, but I’m honored to be working with the Rockefeller Foundation, and let’s change the world.”

In a press release published by the Associated Press, Jimmy expressed his excitement in working with the group.

“I’ve spent my entire life making YouTube videos. They’ve spent their entire lives helping people. Obviously, they have a team who’s way more experienced than me in helping people, but being able to pull on their knowledge and wisdom is amazing. I just want to download their brains into our team’s brains.”

Shah added that the philanthropic sector has long failed to capture “the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of young people.” He said MrBeast can help them engage young people, inspire hope and communicate their work more accessibly.

The AP went on to write:

The move signals Donaldson’s continued attempts to evolve an organization with sprawling interests that include an entertainment studio, food brands, his own James Patterson book deal and, most recently, a limited time theme park in Saudi Arabia. He brought on venture capitalist Jeff Housenbold as CEO last year and then hired more new executives as a series of controversies threatened his ambitions ahead of his Amazon Prime reality game show‘s release.

It’s an unlikely marriage to some. The Rockefeller Foundation is a pillar of civil society established with wealth amassed by the 19th-century oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller during the Gilded Age whereas the 27-year-old Donaldson represents the 21st century “influencer” economy where entire media empires can emerge from content creators’ viral stunts and the online buzz they generate.

“It’s encouraging to see an influencer like MrBeast embrace the expertise of established philanthropy — of the Rockefeller Foundation, in particular — to hone the work of his platform,” said Phila Engaged Giving founder Stephanie Ellis-Smith. “Honestly, to me, it shows a sense of humility in his approach that I personally haven’t seen before.”

Ellis-Smith, who helps wealthy donors make a bigger impact, said difficult world problems require a “thoughtful approach,” as well as “numbers” and “eyeballs.” She said it’s exciting to consider the possibilities of combining MrBeast’s reach and “real expertise.”

Shah acknowledged that the Rockefeller Foundation rarely does partnerships of this kind. But he said that spending time with Donaldson and his mother, as well as watching his philanthropically minded videos, communicated the YouTube megastar’s “personal commitment to philanthropy.”

Shah also found a natural synergy between the MrBeast team’s focus on data and Rockefeller desire to make philanthropy “results-oriented and science-based.” Donaldson’s obsession with viewership metrics is well documented and the YouTube page is known for its meticulous editing to ensure fans not only click thumbnails but watch videos all the way through.

“We bring innovation, a sense of purpose and a deep commitment to measuring results to those efforts. And, over time, it’s literally helped hundreds of millions of people escape poverty, hunger and disease,” Shah said. “I just think Jimmy, and the enterprise he’s built and the perspective that he brings, is totally consistent with that.”

The exact issues they plan to tackle together are still being hammered out and there is no shared grantmaking to announce yet. But Shah mentioned that the Rockefeller Foundation has a long history of combatting child hunger and noted Beast Philanthropy’s video on a school meal program.

[…] The philanthropic sector often gets “stuck in their way of doing things,” according to Giving Compass Director of Development and Philanthropic Partnerships Milan Ball, who said Monday’s announcement represents a welcome change.

Ball, 28, found it especially powerful given Donaldson’s track record of raising millions in a single day. She suggested his videos don’t just reach children — an important audience for Rockefeller given Gen Z’s declining trust in institutions — but also their parents.

“We need more bridge building between generations, between the institutions that exist and then this new infrastructure that’s emerging,” she said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 6:26 Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! for so did their fathers to the false prophets. Luke 16:15 And he said unto them, Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God.

Jimmy did not get to this level of fame and fortune by accident, he was helped and is a tool of the globalists. MrBeast’s reach is incredible, every video he puts out is shoved into the algorithm so everyone sees it. Most of it is just vanity content of him and his friends flexing their “philanthropy,” and him and his friends living their best lives on perpetual vacation, game shows and internet influencer competitions, and fake and staged altruism.

Most of these accounts, big and small, are paid-off or astroturfed. You cannot that big without the gatekeepers allowing it.

There’s a lot to a name, names having meaning (Proverbs 22:1). Calling yourself “MrBeast” is telling, especially when Jimmy is now partnering with some of the penultimate propagandists in the world.

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.

The Rockefeller Group said it themselves, Jimmy has an insane reach over not just children but their parents. By their words, this “next-gen storytelling propaganda” will be “results-oriented and science-based,” and will help to bridge the gap with this “new infrastructure that’s emerging.”

Oh great, so Jimmy is going to tell us to take our mRNA clot shots, take Ozempic to lose weight, the icecaps are melting, we need carbon credits, tokenization of money and all assets is “safe and efficient,” use the “MrBeast stablecoin,” digital ID is for your protection, datacenters and battery plants will create jobs and speed-up everything, smart cities are more convenient and environmentally friendly, radical feminism is awesome, etc., etc.

