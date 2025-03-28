The following report was first published on November 1st, 2022, on winepressnews.com:

In mid-June of this year, Zelensky made a speech about resisting and fighting Russia via a new form of 3-D hologram technology, but could only be viewed via smartphones that have the capability of viewing the message. Users could scan a QR code to access the transmission.

The technology comes via Evercoast – technology that was donated to the Ukraine to test out. Ben Nunez, co-founder and CEO of Evercoast, said in a statement:

“Evercoast had the extraordinary opportunity to produce and deliver a seminal moment in volumetric video with a holographic capture of President Zelensky from Kyiv. This is an incredibly important message from a leader whose country is under siege, and Evercoast is honored to have been a part of this.”

No Film School reported,

Evercoast’s volumetric capture hardware used for the project is being donated to the Ukrainian government to enable communications in extended reality formats.

The platform, powered by real-time telepresence and recording 3D digital humans, provides capture, rendering, and streaming of 3D volumetric video for use in virtual production, mobile augmented reality, virtual reality, and the metaverse.

As technology develops, we can watch more 3D addresses from influential figures on our smartphones. Speeches will be widely accessible to everyone with a smartphone, opening up the possibility of what can be distributed excitingly and innovatively.

It’s exciting to see how this technology will continue to innovate the way we capture and view media.

During his holographic address, Zelensky remarked,

“Ukraine is a chance for a global digital revolution. A chance for every technology company and a chance for every visionary to show their value, skills, technologies and ambitions.”

The WinePress has previously reported that tech companies around the world are actively developing hologram technology for smartphones and the coming 6G internet systems.

But Ukraine was already making moves to promote this new wave of technology before Russia began launching operations in the country.

Just two weeks prior to Russia’s initial strikes in the Donbass region in late-February of this year, Zelensky and other executives were touting the country’s move to become a new digital hub for Europe, by the promoting the digitalization of nearly everything: digital identification networks, Covid vaccine passports, digital banking and payment systems, biometrics, the metaverse, and more.

Zelensky and the Ukrainian government launched what they call Diia City, which was a new tax regime for IT businesses that incentivized companies to invest within the country, along with 52 companies initially joining them in this venture, many of them being artificial intelligence developers and digital-only banking companies. These new regulations and tax brackets came into effect this past August.

At the time, Zelensky called this city “a digital capital of the electronic state.”

“It may bring massive changes into education, the evolution of the market of talents, and Ukraine’s position in the global IT arena,” Andriy Oksenyuk, chief financial officer at Ciklum, an IT giant of over 3,500 employees, with the core team working from Kyiv, he told the Kyiv Independent.

Zelensky explained these ambitions and so much more in a presentation he and other executives gave. The President, for example, touted an app that would regularly credit citizens with cash who got the Covid-19 vaccine, to which they could spend the money on whatever it is that they want to, via their smartphones – smartphones that Zelensky and the government also planned to purchase for every resident who did not already have one.

Leading off that, Zelensky also touted what the United Kingdom, for example, was already working towards: a Covid track & trace app that really is a covert digital ID that grants users access to everything the country and companies have to offer.

Again, The WP noted how the Ukraine quietly rolled out stimulus to only the vaccinated in the country months after Russia began attacking, while also installing new AI facial recognition systems to snuff out Russian invaders.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

How interesting is it that roughly a mere two weeks before the war began there, Zelensky, the actor, was out there touting these things. Almost as if Ukraine was designated in advance to become a new trial ground state for these new technologies, and globalist elites were already looking to transform parts of Ukraine into techno-fascist panopticon?

Remember: all these nations locked down and propagandized the fake virus and enforced death shots on their people. They are ALL working in lockstep together. Putin, Zelensky, the European leaders, American presidents, etc., have all been in the backpocket of the Pope and the Vatican for a VERY long time…

Psalms 36:1 The transgression of the wicked saith within my heart, that there is no fear of God before his eyes. [2] For he flattereth himself in his own eyes, until his iniquity be found to be hateful. [3] The words of his mouth are iniquity and deceit: he hath left off to be wise, and to do good. [4] He deviseth mischief upon his bed; he setteth himself in a way that is not good; he abhorreth not evil.

