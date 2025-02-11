The following report is by Remix, published on February 7th, 2025:

Ukraine has long stopped being a democracy and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just made sure to keep it that way for another 90 days by signing a decree to extend martial law and continue general mobilization effort.

The measures in force so far were due to expire on Feb. 7. Parliament voted to extend the provisions on Jan. 15. Ukraine was supposed to have a new vote long ago, but due to the war, Zelensky argued that it was not possible.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, and has since extended it several times. Due to staffing problems in the army, a bill on tightening mobilization rules came into force on May 18, 2024.

Martial law and conscription come despite the majority of Ukrainians saying they want to end the war and are willing to accept territorial losses in order to do so, according to the independent Gallup Polling agency.

https://twitter.com/RMXnews/status/1859573155909517464

In recent months, mobilization efforts have increasingly involved the use of violence and forced conscription, leading men to attempt to leave the country, often at the risk of their lives.

Zelensky, who fears losing power if the war ends, has an incentive to keep the conflict going. However, support for Zelensky has rapidly declined among the Ukrainian population.

Almost every week, reports are coming in about forced conscription in Ukraine being carried out using increasingly brutal means. Hungarian channel M1-Hirado recently ran a special compiling some of the latest footage of Ukrainians being beaten and shoved into vans in forced mobilization operations.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: The video has been deleted, but a quick X search will show you a number of videos showing the kidnapping and beatings of these forced conscripts in broad daylight.

As Remix News has previously reported, desertion rates at the frontline are high, with many Ukrainians fleeing before they ever even enter combat.

To make up for shortfalls, authorities from the so-called Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK) are using increasingly aggressive methods to meet monthly draft quotas. After morning briefings, officers split into teams and search various locations around the city – cafes, restaurants, and even nightclubs – for men eligible for military service.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

RBC Ukraine, one of the propaganda publications that has been forcibly hijacked to only promote the positives of their woefully losing war, recently cited Zelensky as offering new contracts to cover education, housing, and higher salary - which is a gigantic slap in the face as everyone knows that if the Ukrainian man is sent to the frontlines he’s a goner. These men aren’t stupid.

But this will last as long as it has to, as world elites scheme to rearrange the gameboard and redistribute wealth and implement the new digital, tokenized system for the whole world, among others; one of those things being access to Ukraine plentiful access of rare earth minerals. Whoever controls them will greatly boost their economies; and Zelensky is more than willing to offer them up to European and American bidders, which Trump is taking him up on his offer.

SEE:

Psalm 120:6 My soul hath long dwelt with him that hateth peace. [7] I am for peace: but when I speak, they are for war.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE