NATO Chief Admits War In Ukraine Is Failing, Says To Prepare For ‘Bad News.’ Zelensky Hopes To Regain Attention On War, Says Americans Will Have To Fight

More Western leaders are finally starting to admit that Ukraine is losing their war and their offensives have failed, as the Winter season is in full swing in Eastern Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is now telling Western allies to ready themselves for some “bad news” regarding Ukraine. Nevertheless, he also explained that NATO will stand by Ukraine through thick and thin.

In an interview on October 2nd with German news station ARD, Stoltenberg said:

“Wars develop in phases. We have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times. We should also be prepared for bad news. “We’re not able to work as closely together as we should. […] The more we support the Ukraine, the faster the war will end.”

Politico noted: Stoltenberg called on NATO’s members to ramp up the production of ammunition, bemoaning the fragmented state of Europe’s defense industry.

This admission from Stoltenberg comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also finally admitted that their attacks have “failed” against Russian forces that are dug into controlled territory. In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Zelensky said of this past summer’s counteroffensive: “We wanted faster results. From that perspective, unfortunately, we did not achieve the desired results. And this is a fact.”

Though Ukraine has lost an incredible number of men, well above 400,000 men since this Summer, and would have of course increased since then, Zelensky is determined to keep fighting and not surrender.

“Look, we are not backing down, I am satisfied. We are fighting with the second (best) army in the world, I am satisfied. We are losing people, I’m not satisfied. We didn’t get all the weapons we wanted, I can’t be satisfied, but I also can’t complain too much. “[…] There is not enough power to achieve the desired results faster. But this does not mean that we should give up, that we have to surrender. We are confident in our actions. We fight for what is ours.”

In October, TIME Magazine, having given Zelensky Person of the Year for 2022, did a follow-up report that conceded Ukraine was losing badly, and his aides had also admitted to as much, but said Zelensky was stubbornly determined to keep fighting.

Even so, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has also insinuated that Ukraine’s cup runneth dry, and aid to the worn nation may be at an end. “I certainly can’t dispute President Zelenskyy’s estimation that they haven’t achieved the success that they had hoped to achieve,” he said. “But I can assure you that the United States has done everything we can.”

Zelensky, admitting that Israel had replaced them as the pressing headline news, said that Ukraine will essentially strive to draw some attention back towards them.

“We already can see the consequences of the international community shifting (attention) because of the tragedy in the Middle East. Only the blind don’t recognize this. “[Ukrainians understand] that we also need to fight for attention for the full-scale war. We must not allow people to forget about the war here. “You see, attention equals help. No attention will mean no help. We fight for every bit of attention. Without attention, there may be weakness in Congress.”

Though support from Americans continues to lessen, and fresh funding in Congress has so far stalled for now, Zelensky acknowledges that it is American’s decision, but also warns that Russia will continue to advance and then go into NATO nations, thereby forcing “American children” to fight and die.

“The choice of Americans is the choice of Americans. In the case of Ukraine, if resilience fails today due to lack of aid and shortages of weapons and funding, it will mean that Russia will most likely invade NATO countries. And then the American children will fight.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has also said that he hopes Congress will continue to support Ukraine monetarily, which will be a topic of great debate once again in the coming weeks when yet another government funding package will need to be signed.

“I express hope that support for Ukraine will continue in the future. I think all this will happen in the coming days. I am confident and optimistic that we will be able to overcome this barrier,” Johnson said last week. Johnson’s predecessor Kevin McCarthy was supposedly ousted because he tried to cut secret deals with Democrats to establish funding for Ukraine when it had initially failed in the House a few months ago.

This line of reasoning echoes what Zelensky said back in February, when American support for the war began to wane.

Zelensky Proclaims That If Ukraine Loses Then America ‘Will Have To Send Their Sons And Daughters’ To War And ‘They Will Be Dying’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky boldly stated recently that if Ukraine is defeated the United States will send their “sons and daughters” to fight Russia, to which Zelensky sternly says “they will be dying.”

Zelensky made the comments on Friday, February 24th, to commemorate the first anniversary of the war with Russia during a press conference reflecting on the ordeal, and the continued support Western allies have sent and more that they need to do.

Zelensky’s profound statement was not listed on his website, though many other snippets from the event were published. The over-2-hour press conference was livestreamed by The Telegraph.

During a Q&A session, one press reporter said that opinion polls in the United States indicate that a growing number of Americans no longer want to support this war and believe the U.S is doing too much. When asked for Zelensky’s thoughts and what his message is to Americans, he said this:

“I can only tell them one thing: if they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine; they will lose NATO, they will lose the Cloud of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they are joining the world, that they are joined for a very fair reason, and they will lose the support of the country with 40 millions of population with millions of children. “Are American childrens any different than ours? Don’t Americans enjoy the same things as we do? I don’t think that we are that different. “I’m actually very happy that we have bipartisan support, but we keep hearing those messages from time to time, and they’re dangerous. There are political leaders that are elected by people and if this issue is raised, those political leaders need to be responsible and cautious because people are looking at them. “Who wants a third world war? Would anyone risk – would anyone be willing to accept that risk? The U.S. is never going to give up on the NATO member states. “If it happens so that Ukraine due to various opinions and weaken and depleting assistance loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the U.S. will have to send their sends and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their sons and daughters to war, and they will have to fight because it’s a nature that we are talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid because it’s a horrible thing. “I wish peace and Ukrainian support to the United States.”

Also during a different part of the press conference Zelensky stated:

“My task as the President, the leader of our country, is not to make even an assumption about the weakening of support for Ukraine under any circumstances. I believe that unity, uniting the world is my main task. “We are not at war. We are fighting for our lives.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

UDPATED COMMENTARY: In light of the clown show that just occurred last week with Trump, Vance and Zelensky, and how the tiny tyrant in Ukraine immediately ran back to the EU to get more money and military guarantees to further this never-ending war - a war that does not even have a clear, strategic goal at this point. It appears Zelensky’s “prophecy” is beginning to be fulfilled, starting with Europe…

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

