Greetings, friend! Whether you are a long time reader of The WinePress, or you are new here, I welcome you!

After a little over 4 years of meticulously publishing articles on https://winepressnews.com/ - and some prayer, and consideration, and recommendations by others - I have decided to expand our outreach here on Substack; and I am very excited to see where things go from here.

Some Housekeeping, And Why The Move

Now, on January 13th, I wrote that I would be “abandoning [that] website for a different platform (Substack).” Well, that will not be happening exactly, not yet at least. After reviewing my billing statements, my current plan lasts for most of the remainder of this year, including additional firewall security that extends into 2026; something I recently I had to buy more of because the site had become infected with malware.

I believe it was in October that I spoke with an “Executive Response Specialist” at Newfold Digital, the parent company of HostGator (the company hosting my site) - and this person told me that in his over ten years of experience with the company he had never seen the ridiculous amount of bot traffic and attacks made against my website before, until mine. Jokingly, he said that the subject matter of my work is the reason, which is not all that surprising. Upon further review, when my site was infected with malware a little over a week ago, a number of the infected pages and articles were “coincidently” those critical of Ukraine and Israel. Go figure.

But to clarify things, I will not be completely abandoning the website yet. I am not entirely sure what I am going to do with the website. I still plan to post things on it, as everything that gets posted over there will also be posted here on Substack.

The official website is relatively low cost as far as website management is concerned, but it can get really expensive very fast, especially when things such as 3rd-party plugins become involved to perform basic operations, things that Substack offers as a given. Just sending out emails, for example, can become a very pricey endeavor, whereas it is complementary and hassle-free on Substack. In retrospect, had I known more about Substack’s capabilities and platform abilities, namely outreach and discovery, I would have begun with Substack exclusively.

With that, I very much encourage you to sign-up for our newsletters to receive updates. Every time I post something you will receive an alert, and if you have the Substack app you will get notified on there as well. It is completely free and is of no extra charge to me; unlike before where I would have to have spent hundreds, perhaps even thousands of dollars extra annually just to send out a basic newsletter!

This is another reason why I felt a change was necessary: is that Substack has a vibrant and ever-growing community of authors and readers alike, and therefore a much greater potential for more eyes to see and share my work, as Substack already has, for the most part, a lot of others who are of a similar mind, within reason at least.

I have never been a fan of social media; and while it has helped keep some of my sanity in tact, not utilizing it has come at a bit of detriment to my work not going as far as I would like it to. I am thankful to God and for the brethren that have helped to share my work, as The WP has achieved such great success and readership without having basically zero direct social media presence.

Substack is constantly adding new features all the time to allow the platform to have more familiar social media functions available to us, allowing you to share these articles to the millions in the Substack network; while also allowing the ability to have a chatroom where you all can interact with each other should you so choose to.

Please keep it civil. I will shut it down if it gets nutty and out of hand.

The biggest thing you can do is to share The WinePress here on this platform so others can find this publication:

At the end of each post I make, there will be the option to share that post as well as that will also help to get the article spread around and seen by many more people.

Substack also allows me to make a number of posts called “notes,” where I can share links and other articles, videos and pictures, without making a dedicated article. This is something that I ran into a lot on The WP: deciding whether or not I should make a dedicated post about a topic that probably did not warrant a full-length article. So, this added ability should grant me some extra time to fire out more reports that I think are worth reading, without having to dedicate time re-writing a report, while still giving my quick 2 cents on the topic.

Over the course over the last four years, I have published a little over a whopping 5,300 articles. Originally I wanted to import all my articles here on Substack, but the platform is not allowing me to do that properly at the moment for reasons I am not sure about. If I can bulk import most of my work over here then I will; and presumably there are going to be some formatting issues, so if that is the case then please let me know so I can fix the mistakes.

Unless I can figure out how to properly import the articles, I will have to hand-select which articles I want to copy and paste over to this platform. This will take time, especially as I still try to deliver fresh content and stay up-to-date with current events, but at the same time I think it is imperative to share some of the reports that I think have special importance that more people need to see. Any other articles that are not imported over will be linked to my website.

Moving Forward

I am really excited to take the ministry in this new direction, as I do truly hope and believe that it will unlock a number of new avenues and reach more people in the process.

I have been meditating on making some video content as well. Long time followers of my work before The WinePress was launched know that I used to do YouTube videos. My channel was eventually deleted in 2022 for “medical misinformation,” for videos that were perfectly fine until they weren’t when YouTube’s algorithm decided to strike a bunch of videos all at once. Truthfully, I was actually kind of happy and relieved, because the YouTube community I found myself involved with had become so toxic and vitriolic; and as I grew in my walk with Jesus Christ, looking back on my old content I was not all that impressed.

I have been reluctant to start publishing videos again, as I am not 100% sure on what types of videos I would do exactly. That, and I am a bit conscious of when I speak because, in my personal opinion, I am not always the greatest speaker in the world, though I am probably being a little too critical and my inner-perfectionist is popping through.

Be that as it may, if you think you like the idea of doing more video content in the future then please let me know in the poll below (and post any suggestions you may have in the comments). The poll will be open for a week.

I want to also once again thank every single one of you for reading, commenting, sharing, and supporting my work: it absolutely means the world to me!

Hebrews 13:18 Pray for us: for we trust we have a good conscience, in all things willing to live honestly. 2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

For those interested in supporting my work, you have two options:

You can donate at my website like normal:

Or you can donate here on Substack by signing up for a monthly or annual subscription, which will be featured on this platform in various ways.

Thanks again for joining me here on Substack, and I am very eager to begin a new chapter in the ministry and in my walk with the Lord, and to see where he leads from here!

