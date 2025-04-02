The following report was first published on July 5th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

Just days after the European Union introduced proposals to potentially reduce rays from the sun by using a spectrum of “solar radiation modification” (SRM) tools, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration published an entire document discussing the real possibility of actually doing this themselves as well.

The White House reportedly funded research into this technology for this same purpose last Fall, The WinePress reported.

The EU also discussed this concept last week as well:

One June the White House published a briefing on this new report and its findings. Their press release reads (emphasis theirs):

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is releasing a report in response to a Congressional mandate in the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2022 related to solar radiation modification, also known as solar geoengineering. The report, which was developed in coordination with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other key federal agencies, identifies critical knowledge gaps and scopes potential research areas that could improve understanding of risks and benefits posed by solar radiation modification.

Importantly, this report does not signify any change in policy or activity by the Biden-Harris Administration, which remains focused on reducing emissions, increasing resilience, advancing environmental justice, and achieving true energy security. Release of this report fulfills a Congressional mandate, and there are no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification.

Report Takeaways:

The report cautions that any potential comprehensive research program must encompass the societal as well as the scientific dimensions of solar radiation modification and highlights several key priority areas for further solar radiation modification research, including:

Determining climate and environmental impacts of solar radiation modification deployment Assessing potential societal outcomes and ecological consequences Examining how research might be done in cooperation among international partners

The report also acknowledges that research on solar radiation modification impacts to date has been ad hoc and fragmented, rather than being the product of a comprehensive strategy. As a result, substantial knowledge gaps and uncertainties exist in many critical areas.

The dossier, titled “Congressionally Mandated Research Plan and Initial Research Governance Framework related to Solar Radiation Modification,” stated in the opening paragraphs:

“A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation. “Such a research program would also help to prepare the United States for possible deployment of SRM by other public or private actors. A research program characterized by transparency and international cooperation would contribute to a broader basis of trust around this issue. “The potential risks and benefits to human health and well-being associated with scenarios involving the use of SRM need to be considered relative to the risks and benefits associated with plausible trajectories of ongoing climate change not involving SRM.”

The report goes on to state that “Climate change is already having profound effects on the physical and natural world, and on human well-being, and these effects will only grow as greenhouse gas concentrations increase and warming continues.” It later says: “Understanding these impacts is crucial to enable informed decisions around a possible role for SRM in addressing human hardships associated with climate change.”

CBS This Morning also discussed this concept on April 22nd, Earth Day. As noted in their report, Bill Gates has invested in identical ventures but those plans ultimately got sidelined.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalms 72:4 He shall judge the poor of the people, he shall save the children of the needy, and shall break in pieces the oppressor. [5] They shall fear thee as long as the sun and moon endure, throughout all generations.

The truth of the matter here is that these evil sons of Belial hate God and his magnificent power; as the scriptures also declare that “For the LORD God is a sun and shield” (Psalm 84:11(a)).

But again, what used to be considered tinhat conspiracy theories are now being openly broadcast to the public, as if it is normal. And yet, and feel free to call me a “conspiracy theorist” – when the government and media keep talking about proposals to do this, that pretty much says to me, ‘Oh, so you’ve been doing this now for a longtime and now you are just casually confessing this in an indirect manner?’

But hey, go put up those solar panels so you can be “carbon neutral!”

The U.S. government has been doing this for a VERY long time. During the Vietnam War “Operation Popeye” was launched, which sprayed the skies over the country to extend their monsoon seasons to hassle the Vietnamese forces. The New York Times has an article about this, dating back to 1972.

