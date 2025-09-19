Greetings, beloved subscriber,

Just a short announcement today. Today is my birthday and I will be taking a short break for at least a few days, Lord willing, so I can detach from the brain-drain and clown world for a little bit. I still plan to try and get out a couple more articles before the day is up, if I can, but I am going to try and not post anything for a few days just so I can decompress a little.

I’ve gotten many new subscribers within the last few months, so first let me say I’m glad to have you here!

For those who have been following me from the beginning, you know I have been posting like a mad man on a mission. I have hardly taken any breaks, and even on the days I have not posted something I am usually researching or writing up something, or at the very least reuploading some older pieces that I have written. I’ve begun to lose count, but by my best estimates I have written around 5,500 posts since late-2020 when The WP began.

Not to boast, but I take my calling of God very seriously and to “walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called,” as Paul wrote (Ephesians 4:1). I have constantly and consistently tried to fight this spiritual war we are in by exposing the evil works and workers of this world, to try and warn and yet encourage the brethren alike to what is taking place. And with your support, prayers, kind words and sharing my work, I am truly grateful and blessed. Proverbs 11:25 says, “The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself.”

1 Corinthians 9:24 Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain. [25] And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible. [26] I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: [27] But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway.

Like Paul, I am trying to run the race so that I can obtain the prize, and it is why I am constantly posting things. But I could use a break just to relax and meditate.

Ecclesiastes 5:18 Behold that which I have seen: it is good and comely for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labour that he taketh under the sun all the days of his life, which God giveth him: for it is his portion. [19] Every man also to whom God hath given riches and wealth, and hath given him power to eat thereof, and to take his portion, and to rejoice in his labour; this is the gift of God. [20] For he shall not much remember the days of his life; because God answereth him in the joy of his heart.

It can get a little sad sometimes knowing that so many around us hide and hate the truth, and what nothing to do with it; and I know when I talk to different people and family I end up coming off like this:

I’m joking, of course: I’m not that extreme, but you get my point! I think it’s like that for many of us these days, but in a good way!

But, as we know, the mainstream is getting people to fight each other by design; but that’s why you subscribe to The WP, to separate fact from fiction.

Jokes aside,

Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.

Thank you again for your support and readership, I am truly humbled, and I hope to see you for the next one. Like I said, I hope to get a few more posts done later today, and then I am going to eat me some cheesecake! 😋

2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

