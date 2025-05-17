The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
41m

Let me see . . . Virtual doctor visits . . . Jabbies . . . Compromised (if not destroyed) immune systems . . . Death by 💉 . . . (basically). Enter AI Doctors and Nurses. Won't matter much, now will it? Why? Because . . . allopathic doesn't seek true solutions, doesn't spend sufficient time with you, or care enough to find out anything. So . . . if you took the jabbie, you best get your final wishes and affairs in order because your clock is ticking and your time is surely short. Plus, allopathic will do nothing for you other than to facilitate your death. In the event you make it through that hoop, AI Doctors and Nurses will see to it, you're polished off. Medical Industrial Complex mission complete.

Like Jacob said, "Do what you can to treat and heal yourself, and get in the best physical condition that you possibly can, because the days of seeking genuine medical aid are fleeting fast…"<----Truth and Wisdom. Take heed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture