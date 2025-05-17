China is providing a glimpse into the future of healthcare after the country debuted earlier this month a revolutionary hospital run by artificial intelligence agents to treat patients virtually, indicating a lesser need for doctors and nurses in the future.

The concept was first explored in a medical research published in May of last year by researchers from Tsinghua University. Chinese paper Global Times reported that these AI doctors and nurses at the Agent Hospital work via large language model (LLM)-powered intelligent agents with the ability to autonomously communicate.

The autonomous system mimics a complete, closed-loop process for each stage of medical care including pre-hospital procedures, triage, registration, consultation, examination, diagnosis, prescription, rehabilitation, and follow-up, according to Daily Galaxy.

Global Times added:

Remarkably, AI doctors can treat 10,000 patients in just a few days. It would take human doctors at least two years to treat that many patients. Furthermore, evolved doctor agents achieved an impressive 93.06 percent accuracy rate on the MedQA dataset (US Medical Licensing Exam questions) covering major respiratory diseases. They simulate the entire process of diagnosing and treating patients, including consultation, examination, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.

If the patients in the town are real and the doctors are virtual, online telemedicine services can be provided to patients. The AI hospital town utilizes a vast repository of authoritative medical knowledge, allowing AI doctors to handle thousands, even millions, of cases.

The potential for high-quality, affordable and convenient healthcare services for the public is on the horizon, as the diagnostic capabilities of AI doctors evolve from the virtual world to the real world, [explained Liu Yang, executive dean of Institute for AI Industry Research (AIR) and associate dean of the Department of Computer Science and Technology at Tsinghua University].

“Imagine thousands of fully automated hospitals that will save millions of lives. This future is fast approaching,” Global Times added.

The Chinese outlet, however, remarked: “one thing is certain - AI can never replace humans.”

However, China Daily says the AI doctors can diagnose patients better and faster than real doctors and nurses, highlighting that this will not replace doctors but ease the country’s overwhelmed healthcare system.

Liu Yang added:

"We are building AI assistants to reduce doctors' administrative burden. We want our product to help every patient - especially in remote areas - to have instant access to quality care through their smartphones." "Our work sets a new benchmark not just for the West, but also for the Global South," he said. "By showing how AI can amplify limited medical resources, we hope to contribute to equitable healthcare innovation worldwide."

While the West is not quite in this position just yet, there are still attempts to get there soon. For example, in January, Congressman David Schweikert (R-AZ) introduced legislation that AI to take the place of doctors and administer treatment and provide prescriptions.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

'This won't replace jobs' - yet…

As wild as it is, this is the future of healthcare. Doctors and nurses will be replaced with AI algorithms that already know what ails you because all of your medical records will have been fed to the machine, and the machine will then spit out the programmed slop advice it only knows what to regurgitate. Sure, perhaps initial analysis might do a better job at diagnosing and treating a patient in some cases, but what happens when these AI agents inevitably hallucinate and give the wrong advice?

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

Do what you can to treat and heal yourself, and get in the best physical condition that you possibly can, because the days of seeking genuine medical aid are fleeting fast…

