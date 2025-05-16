The following report was first published on July 25th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

In December of 2021 Don Tapscott, co-founder of the Blockchain Research Institute, was credited with coining the unfamiliar term “Trivergence:” a word that describes three major technologies and systems all seamlessly interconnected and working together as one.

They include:

AI and Robotics

(Permissionless Crypto Powered) Blockchains

Internet of Things (IoT)

Citing an article from CoinTelegraph.com, the Trends Journal explains how Tapscott says these three technologies are merging to not only create new products and services, but a ‘new paradigm that would transform society in broader ways.’

Using vehicles as an example, Tapscott said:

“Autonomous vehicles are a case in point of Trivergence. The car is a thing, it’s smart and can learn and, when combined with blockchain, enables a new kind of transportation economy. The nature of blockchain makes it both easy and cost-efficient to create networks that do not require a central point of control, such as a vehicle-to-vehicle information grid.”

Providing even more detail, Tapscott referenced the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI) – a nonprofit group that seeks to use trivergence technologies to completely reinvent transportation, to make it “more effective,” cheaper, eco-friendly, safer, less compact, and so forth. The coalition is also using these blockchain-based standards to integrate ‘mobility transactions, promotion of secure protocols for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications and payments,’ the Journal added.

MOBI claims these standards will grant any smart device, including vehicles, toll bridges, traffic sensors, and other types of mobility infrastructure, to all have an identity, interactive, and independently take part in business transactions.

Tapscott added,

“Over time, the Trivergence will usher in a next-generation internet where nearly every animate and inanimate object on Earth generates data, a distributed ledger records and secures this data and AI analyzes the data, communicates with the objects, alerts their owners and continuously adjusts and improves the efficiency of the economy and the sustainability of its effects on the environment.”

Joe Doran for the Trends Journal gives his remarks, drawing comparisons to the World Economic Forum’s vision for life by 2030: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

If that sounds like technology that will empower people, in some ways it will.

But if it also smacks of a WEF Klaus Schwab “wonderland” where “you will own nothing and be happy,” ordering up a vehicle when you require one, letting it take you where you want to go, and leaving it to go on its AI-powered, blockchain and IoT enabled way, to transact with another traveler, well… the transvergence is undoubtedly enabling that kind of future, too.

Of course, someone will still own that vehicle, and profit from it.

Maybe the transvergence has answers for that as well, that might have some attractions.

Blockchains, smart contract technology and DAOs are all fast creating tokenization of assets and fractionalizing of ownership that is innovative, without question.

So it turns out, if you want, you may be able to own a fractional amount of that car that just intelligently drove you from here to there.

But your “ownership” will be on a pure investment level, seeing tokens accrue in your crypto wallet, which contains the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) encapsulating your rights, as the car earns its way autonomously through day and night.

What Tapscott detailed with cars can be extrapolated to any good or service. Homes, creative outputs like a recorded song or digital book or video, or even one’s time and attention.

It’s already happening. Ever hear of the BAT (Basic Attention Token)? By using the Brave web browser and enabling their digital wallet, simply browsing the net can earn tokens.

Much more granular and verifiable than Nielsen Ratings and “click thrus.”

There are analytics and investment firms devoting special attention now to transvergence tech.

Of course, the Trivergence means that enormous amounts of data and information concerning every human activity—and indeed, every change-state of virtually everything, will be more and more comprehensively accounted for, and exploited for efficiency and opportunity by the smart technologies involved.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

My original commentary has changed since I first published this piece a little less than two years ago, as a lot more has become clear and have learned more since then.

This is the fever dream these globalist technocrats are working to achieve; and if you read my tokenization essay last year (which I will be updating later this year with new information, which will include this information as I totally forgot about this key piece of information), then you realize just how sinister this “trivergence” is and that it is not just bloviating remarks from tech bros: it’s real and it’s full steam ahead.

Central banks around the world are working quietly in concert together to destroy their currencies by any and all means necessary, as a means to get us forced into the new system of digital IDs, tokenization of all assets, smart contracts and CBDCs; and that then merges with 6G, the Internet of Things and Internet of Bodies, where all things are connected and are in ‘perfect harmony’ with AI.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

