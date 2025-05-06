The following report was first published on November 17th, 2024, on winepressnews.com. New information has been added.

It has been well said that “the only thing we learn from history is that we don’t learn anything from history,” and in the words of famed author Mark Twain, “History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Indeed, or scripturally speaking, Solomon recorded:

Ecclesiastes 1:9: The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. [10] Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. [11] There is no remembrance of former things; neither shall there be any remembrance of things that are to come with those that shall come after.

While the vehicles and the operation of things may change, at its core, the echoes reverberate through time, though hardly few ever notice it, let alone learn from it. The last couple of months we have examined some very pertinent and deep spiritual wisdom that takes most people their entire lives to learn (if at all), particularly sought out by King Solomon, and preserved by the Holy Spirit for us to learn from today; such as the study into the many vanities of this life and the endless, unfulfilling labor for them; and a general fundamental of the world is that “time and chance happeneth to them all,” among others. Moreover, we recently examined in great detail this new world order monetary system called tokenization, where the central banks and other powerful actors are striving to essentially turn everything into a derivative asset on a blockchain, where everything and everyone will be turned into a unique, digital asset that can be owned, stored and traded. I ended that essay by saying I had more to say on the subject and how the world is being pushed into this system: this is that report.

In Ecclesiastes, Solomon reiterates several times the idea that events and time repeats itself; and in this passage Solomon adds some new details that he did not say in the opening of the book:

Ecclesiastes 3:14 I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be for ever: nothing can be put to it, nor any thing taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him. [15] That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past.

What we are seeing play out and transform right before our very eyes is something that has already similarly happened. It may not be 100% beat-for-beat, but the correlation is uncanny. As we look at some upcoming passages you will see what I am talking about.

Now, if you read the report on tokenization (or, for that matter, if you live in the real world), you know that the current purchasing power of world currencies is dying, specifically the United States dollar. Inflation is out of control around the world, it’s getting harder and harder to purchase food and other basic essentials, and things such as buying a home looks more and more like a pipe dream for a lot of people, and instead forced into a “forever renter” status for not just housing but with everything being transformed into a subscription or lease.

Dr. Thorsten Polleit, an Honorary Professor of Economics at the University of Bayreuth and President of the Ludwig von Mises Institut Deutschland, and contributor to the Mises Institute, noted in a piece in January called “Rising Interest Rates and the “Great Reset” Bubble,” this massive inflation and major currency bubble that was created on the back of artificially suppressed interest rates for so long. He wrote in part:

Let me remind you: as a result of the global financial and economic crisis in 2008–9, major central banks around the world drastically reduced interest rates. In the United States, for instance, the key interest rate remained at zero until almost the end of 2015, rose to just 2.5 percent by the end of 2018, then fell again from the summer of 2019— and remained around zero—until March 2022.

In an environment of extremely low interest rates, capital misdirection on a grand scale went almost unnoticed. For example, artificially low interest rates reduced the incentive to save and stimulated consumption. At the same time, investment projects that would not have been interesting without suppressed borrowing costs became attractive. As a result, economies were lured into a false cyclical upswing, creating a boom.

In particular, taking on additional debt became more desirable, and that created an associated flood of liquidity-inflated asset prices, especially with stocks and real estate. An “illusion of wealth” emerged that obscured the fact that resources are scarce, making the enormous costs associated with the Great Reset look like a small matter.

A de facto zero interest rate makes people’s preference for instant gratification (satisfying needs in the present) even more compelling than at higher rates. From an economic perspective, the low rate devalued the future in favor of the here and now. As a result, the current desire to save the climate became even more urgent in people’s eyes compared to their legitimate desire to have abundant goods at their disposal in the future.

By no means less important, the artificially suppressed interest rates allowed states to implement their anti-free-market policies with near impunity. For example, many governments around the world dictated lockdowns in 2020–21, triggering the coronavirus hysteria. The true economic costs of the lockdown measures remained largely hidden from the eyes of the population because governments kept the economies running through gigantic debt-financed spending packages and enormous expansions of the money supply.

The return of the policy of lowering interest rates on the part of central banks—which is expected to unfold soon—must, therefore, be seen as the resumption of the Great Reset’s fight against people’s freedom and prosperity. Artificially lowered interest rates help to prevent the Great Reset bubble from imploding, or at least keep it inflated for longer than anyone who cares about freedom and prosperity would like.

Again, to effectively end the Great Reset and burst its bubble, people must wake up now and put an end to it—before it is too late.

Of course, unfortunately, I would say the masses will not and have not awoken to the truth, but have chosen to remain asleep; far too distracted and dumbed-down by the vanities of this world, instant gratification, the food and drugs keeping them dumb, and their choice to be lied to after knowing they are being deceived. But in short, lower interest rates and vast money printing result in a devalued and inflationary currency. But this is what the likes of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager ($11.5 trillion in assets), have explicitly said they want to force inflation of fiat currencies in order to justify the transition to central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and tokenization.

So this brings us to now, and how such a currency collapse and downfall of the old world order was echoed thousands of years ago and preserved in the King James Bible. The main passage we will be focusing on goes all the way back to the book of Genesis and how it eerily relates to now.

To set the context – Joseph, the youngest son of Jacob, was sold into slavery to the Egyptians after his brothers tried to kill him. Fast forward a bit, after prophesying and accurately interpreting Pharaoh’s dream to him, Pharaoh made Joseph the most powerful leader in Egypt (under himself) and gave him command over the people. The dream that Joseph interpreted prophesied seven years of bountiful harvest and seven years of terrible famine after. It was commanded that during the first seven years of abundant harvest that the Egyptians should stock-up all that they could in preparation for the seven years of intense famine (Genesis 42). Eventually Jacob and his sons were reunited with Joseph as the famine prevailed and forced them to make tributary to Egypt to purchase some food. By year five of the famine, it had gotten so intense that people needed food, but the currency failed. And this is where we will pick it up from there. Now, pay close attention to what happens and how it is similar to what we are watching play out in real-time.

Genesis 47:13 And there was no bread in all the land; for the famine was very sore, so that the land of Egypt and all the land of Canaan fainted by reason of the famine. [14] And Joseph gathered up all the money that was found in the land of Egypt, and in the land of Canaan, for the corn which they bought: and Joseph brought the money into Pharaoh’s house. [15] And when money failed in the land of Egypt, and in the land of Canaan, all the Egyptians came unto Joseph, and said, Give us bread: for why should we die in thy presence? for the money faileth. [16] And Joseph said, Give your cattle; and I will give you for your cattle, if money fail. [17] And they brought their cattle unto Joseph: and Joseph gave them bread in exchange for horses, and for the flocks, and for the cattle of the herds, and for the asses: and he fed them with bread for all their cattle for that year. [18] When that year was ended, they came unto him the second year, and said unto him, We will not hide it from my lord, how that our money is spent; my lord also hath our herds of cattle; there is not ought left in the sight of my lord, but our bodies, and our lands: [19] Wherefore shall we die before thine eyes, both we and our land? buy us and our land for bread, and we and our land will be servants unto Pharaoh: and give us seed, that we may live, and not die, that the land be not desolate. [20] And Joseph bought all the land of Egypt for Pharaoh; for the Egyptians sold every man his field, because the famine prevailed over them: so the land became Pharaoh’s. [21] And as for the people, he removed them to cities from one end of the borders of Egypt even to the other end thereof. [22] Only the land of the priests bought he not; for the priests had a portion assigned them of Pharaoh, and did eat their portion which Pharaoh gave them: wherefore they sold not their lands. [23] Then Joseph said unto the people, Behold, I have bought you this day and your land for Pharaoh: lo, here is seed for you, and ye shall sow the land. [24] And it shall come to pass in the increase, that ye shall give the fifth part unto Pharaoh, and four parts shall be your own, for seed of the field, and for your food, and for them of your households, and for food for your little ones. [25] And they said, Thou hast saved our lives: let us find grace in the sight of my lord, and we will be Pharaoh’s servants. [26] And Joseph made it a law over the land of Egypt unto this day, that Pharaoh should have the fifth part; except the land of the priests only, which became not Pharaoh’s.

Just as it happened in Egypt around approximately 1,700 B.C., so too now the “money faileth:” it’s purchasing power and parity is diminishing right before our eyes. Our money, both the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, will eventually fail in their entirety and will simply be totally worthless. We see that trend is only worsening. This is what central banks, financial juggernauts, private interests, and governments are working in concert together to usher in so they then can rollout their new system. And similarly to then, even now we are constantly being hit with warnings of growing food shortages, trade failures, artificial famine, crop failures, food deserts, and plandemics that ravage livestock and people – something that I have warned will only continue to increase in a bid to force compliance and consolidate the system.

I have a few more things to say about the “money” in this passage later, so I will address it later.

But following the story, once the money fails then an asset transfer occurs. The Egyptians were then forced to trade in their possessions in order to eat, in this case their cattle and livestock. This is a common occurrence when people cannot pay for goods: they have to sell their possessions, whether it be livestock, rare items and collectibles, real estate and other high value possessions. After the money was spent the Egyptians had nothing left to give, save only for their lands and their own bodies. So what did they do out of desperation? They asked Joseph to buy them, they surrendered themselves to debt slavery. Now, I suppose you could argue this has been the case for quite some time now since the Great Depression, considering that the gold was exacted and confiscated for $20.67 per ounce in 1933, but then the following year President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the government revalued it at a price of $35, making it unattainable to repurchase. Then in 1935 the scam known as Social Security was created. And from that time and methodically thereafter, home ownership was more or less treated strictly as a financial asset than an actual ‘home,’ as everything became mortgaged. The vast majority of people never own their homes anymore; it’s all debt-based. The only time people “own” a home it seems is by the time the family grows old and lives long after to pay it off to only kick the can right afterwards, or when the family is on track to pay off the mortgage in a timely manner the bankster gangster gang will have already stimulated a new crash that pushes a lot of owners to refinance and/or draw equity from the home.

When people are pushed to their limits, or their basic way of life and conveniences are disrupted, they can be made to do all kinds of things not first possible; and then propagandize the people through constant fear, then they can be made to do a lot of things; especially if it’s tethered to the ability to eat. And Satan knows this quite well. When he tempted God to curse and plague Job, Satan said, “And Satan answered the LORD, and said, Skin for skin, yea, all that a man hath will he give for his life. But put forth thine hand now, and touch his bone and his flesh, and he will curse thee to thy face” (Job 2:4-5).

As the old saying goes, “never let a good crisis go to waste,” says the pragmatic schemer. If you recall from the tokenization essay last month, this is the same verbiage being used to get people to accept digital IDs, which are needed to effectively implement retail CBDCs and tokenization onto the masses. World Bank Group President, Ajay Banga, described the IDs as “the social contract of a citizen with their country to have an identity, a currency and safety.” Banga added: “I think providing infrastructure is a core element. But on top of that, creating a digital identity platform for citizenry is kind of foundational. I believe your government should be the owner of your digital ID.” He then made this Orwellian remark where he openly said, “A sense of crisis is your best friend. Never let a crisis go to waste. A sense of crisis is your best friend in getting people to agree to tackle this triangle, along with the enabling tool of technology and the biggest headroom is geopolitics and fractionizing of the global order. That’s why I believe in digital for us.”

But getting back to our story, having now been bought the people were then moved “to cities from one end of the borders of Egypt even to the other end thereof,” while the priests’ land was not sold because they were protected by Pharaoh. Hmmm… where have we heard this song and dance before? Oh, you mean like those “15-Minute Cities” the World Economic Forum has been talking about, these compact autonomous cities being built all around the world where people will “own nothing and be happy?”

In a 2023 propaganda piece written by Bloomberg, the disheveled publication described what a 15-minute city is and how “conspiracy theorists” were reacting:

The term was initially coined in 2016 by Carlos Moreno, a professor at the Sorbonne in Paris, as a way of rethinking urban planning. In his original vision, nobody would be more than a short walk from essential services like doctors, shops or even their job. The idea had been adopted by several cities around the world, with the Mayor of Paris one of its most high-profile supporters, before the first conspiratorial posts began appearing in late 2022.

It is not a totally new idea; neighborhoods around the world that predate the mass adoption of the car were historically built this way. The modern concept has been recently promoted as part of efforts to reduce reliance on driving, especially in busy, congested places, and create more pleasant, self-sufficient communities.

A coalition of anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and far-right influencers have positioned the 15-minute city concept as a totalitarian plot. Social media posts have suggested the idea is part of a broader scheme by international bodies like the World Economic Forum, a frequent target for conspiratorial narratives. These groups often make false claims about the policy, like the idea that people will be stopped from traveling more than 15 minutes away from their home.

These cities do not necessarily have to be “fifteen minutes,” they could instead be “20-minute cities” that provincial governments are subsidizing in Australia, or it could be extra small and be a “5-minute city” like the one being constructed in Arizona, U.S., right now. Just recently the Edmonton city council in Canada approved its new district policy and plans for 14 districts to construct their 15-minute city. Professor Sandeep Agrawal of the University of Alberta’s School of Urban and Regional Planning besmirched the idea that people would be “locked” into their confined space as “a total myth.” “It’s disinformation that is floating around. There’s not an iota of truth to it,” Agrawal said.

And even if these new cities are not dubbed a “15-minute” one they are being rapidly built with hardly any press coverage whatsoever; from Saudi Arabia, to Greece, to Japan, to The Netherlands and so on. Saudi Arabia in fact is funding a number of smart city initiatives, including the construction of “The Line,” a 170-kilometer (105-mile) long car-free city; the Oxagon industrial center that is being used to construct a floating city on water called NEOM, in collaboration with and with additional funding from BlackRock; while also working on the the Saudi Genome Program, “to construct a pioneering database that will not only capture the genetic blueprint of Saudi society but also revolutionize healthcare by enabling personalized medicine, driving down healthcare costs, and uplifting the overall quality of life.”

In 2022, at the height of the farmer protests in The Netherlands when the government was trying to sequester farmers’ land and cull a huge chunk of their livestock to meet these made-up emissions goals, I reported on plans settled years prior to build the Tristate City Network, an interlinked smart city with major cities in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and others, that could support anywhere from 30 to 45 million residents – which could provide another explanation as to why the government was forcibly trying to take Dutch farmers’ land.

Moreover, in a very early campaign promise by President Donald Trump in the first quarter of 2023, Trump promised to build ten “freedom cities,” which really just sounds like WEF-style smart cities, Leo Hohmann reported. Interestingly enough, there is such a thing as the ‘America 2050’ strategy, which “is focused on researching innovative policies and investment schemes that will maximize the competitiveness and quality of life of the ten emerging mega-regions within the United States.”

These cities, and many more, are what globalist elites and control freaks want people to live in, all interleaved with full-autonomy, where work is a thing of the past, everything is delivered and shared, nothing owned. This is NOT “conspiracy,” this is what’s happening right now. My most viewed post to date, I reported on a very dystopian essay the WEF posted in 2015 that described what smart city life would be like in 2030. The WEF has since deleted it because their report caused such an uproar, but I preserved it so people can read it. If you have not read what the WEF wrote, you can read the reprinted WEF article below:

“Here’s how life could change in my city by the year 2030.”

Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, “our city”. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.

It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service. We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives. One by one all these things became free, so it ended up not making sense for us to own much.

First communication became digitized and free to everyone. Then, when clean energy became free, things started to move quickly. Transportation dropped dramatically in price. It made no sense for us to own cars anymore, because we could call a driverless vehicle or a flying car for longer journeys within minutes. We started transporting ourselves in a much more organized and coordinated way when public transport became easier, quicker and more convenient than the car. Now I can hardly believe that we accepted congestion and traffic jams, not to mention the air pollution from combustion engines. What were we thinking?

Sometimes I use my bike when I go to see some of my friends. I enjoy the exercise and the ride. It kind of gets the soul to come along on the journey. Funny how some things seem never seem to lose their excitement: walking, biking, cooking, drawing and growing plants. It makes perfect sense and reminds us of how our culture emerged out of a close relationship with nature.

In our city we don’t pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there.

Once in awhile, I will choose to cook for myself. It is easy – the necessary kitchen equipment is delivered at my door within minutes. Since transport became free, we stopped having all those things stuffed into our home. Why keep a pasta-maker and a crepe cooker crammed into our cupboards? We can just order them when we need them.

This also made the breakthrough of the circular economy easier. When products are turned into services, no one has an interest in things with a short life span. Everything is designed for durability, repairability and recyclability. The materials are flowing more quickly in our economy and can be transformed to new products pretty easily. Environmental problems seem far away, since we only use clean energy and clean production methods. The air is clean, the water is clean and nobody would dare to touch the protected areas of nature because they constitute such value to our well being. In the cities we have plenty of green space and plants and trees all over. I still do not understand why in the past we filled all free spots in the city with concrete.

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now.

When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time.

For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.

My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.

Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.

All in all, it is a good life. Much better than the path we were on, where it became so clear that we could not continue with the same model of growth. We had all these terrible things happening: lifestyle diseases, climate change, the refugee crisis, environmental degradation, completely congested cities, water pollution, air pollution, social unrest and unemployment. We lost way too many people before we realised that we could do things differently.

What the WEF wrote in that article is not hyperbole. The Wall Street Journal published a propaganda piece in August that highlighted America’s “extreme renters who own nothing,” including their own clothes. This is what mouthpieces from the WEF actively promote, the ‘wonderful’ life of quite literally never owning but leasing everything instead. After all, it’ll be “cheaper” and more “sustainable,” they tell us.

And even now a number of growing neighborhoods being constructed are built-to-rent, so the hope of even owning it is off the table; and then we have to factor in that groups such as BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Blackstone, among others, are buying up entire neighborhoods and single-family homes in droves and jacking up the costs, making it unaffordable for many Americans to buy or rent.

The Trends Journal wrote in a recent article:

AvalonBay Communities, among the largest real estate trusts investing in multifamily properties, recently made its first step into the build-to-rent market: it paid $49 million for a 126-unit townhouse complex in Bee Cave, Tex., next to a golf course. The trust has earmarked another $1 billion for the sector.

“We think we’re in the early stages of what could be a really significant, almost new asset class,” CIO Matt Birenbaum told The Wall Street Journal.

For the first time since 2022, the growth in the number of renters has surpassed that of home buyers, online real estate broker Redfin reported after analyzing recent census bureau data. In this year’s third quarter, the formation of renter households grew by 2.7 percent, tripling the rate of households buying homes.

The U.S. average monthly rental payment is 38 percent less than the average mortgage payment, the WSJ noted.

Institutional investors and private equity firms “are pouring into the build-to-rent market,” the WSJ said. Those include Blackstone, Invitation Homes, and Pretium Partners. From 2021 through 2023, build-to-rent housing starts doubled from 5 percent to 10 percent of single-family residential construction, the National Association of Realtors reported.

Or perhaps you could have the [dis]pleasure of living in so-called “coffin homes” in Hong Kong, where people are living in glorified caskets no larger than 15 sq ft, tightly packed in high-rises like sardines.

I’m digressing a bit here from the passage in Genesis 47, but surely you can see the parallels taking place, and really have been transpiring slowly year-over-year for some time now.

If we then look back at the passage as well, we also see that the priests’ land was not sold. In other words, just as it is today, the mega-rich aristocrats, the 1%’ers, the parasitical political elite – well, they don’t have to conform to that same treatment. They still get to maintain and have access to the best land and housing, the best food, slaves and “wagies” at their disposal to maintain their little domain, and are exempt from any additional taxes and tribute.

And speaking of taxes, these new slaves now under Pharaoh’s ownership were forced to pay a fifth, 20% in all the made and produced. Friend, do you realize just how much we pay in taxes now?! If all we had to pay was just 20% off the top annually, do you realize just how much we’d all save? Instead, our taxes keep steadily climbing while the corporations keep getting tax breaks and exploiting all kinds of loopholes to not have to pay hardly anything, if anything at all.

There is a tax for everything these days and a myriad of “hidden taxes” that don’t get discussed, contributing to why people can hardly save money. Then consider that our currency is completely fake: debt units and promissory notes that morphed into “money;” unbacked by an inelastic, stable currency, but is printed on a whim thereby vastly inflating the money supply, which is a tax in of itself.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Reserve Bank (NZRB) Governor Adrian Orr said the quiet part out loud and joked, “We actually fund ourselves and then decide what dividends to pay. It’s a great business to be in, central banking, where you print money and people believe it.”

But there is an actual term for this when central banks print all this money: it’s called the “Cantillon Effect;” those closest to the money printer reap the most benefit, whereas when the money starts to funnel and “trickle down” into the broader economy it’s worth a lot less, and we pay for it as a tax that way. It is the single greatest Ponzi scheme ever concocted.

And so, as we have seen, “There is no new thing under the sun.” The story in Genesis 47 echoes what we are seeing happen now and will continue to see play out. Truth be told, friend, we have been and are nothing more than homeborn slaves; but here in the U.S. specifically they get the people all riled up over which color they want the nanny state to look like. Very little changes, and it’s just more and more regulation, while people are distracted with the abundance of bread & circuses at every street corner, and only until fairly recently people are poking their heads up from our trough of excess because the money faileth. Before that, people could care less about the atrocities and abominations this country committed daily; and they still don’t care about these things but only their ability to fully indulge in their spoiled entitlement and vanities on a whim. Ezekiel 16:48 says: “As I live, saith the Lord GOD, Sodom thy sister hath not done, she nor her daughters, as thou hast done, thou and thy daughters. [49] Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. [50] And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good.”

By hook or by crook, world populations are being squeezed tighter and tighter into this reality described in Genesis 47.

Good As Gold?

Now, the question arises (as I have been asked a number of times before), what are we supposed to do with our money? It’s a great question, one that is not quite as simple as some would have you believe. A big trend and cliché I see on YouTube and social media finance channels is this incessant push to buy gold, with the idea that gold, silver and other precious metals never lose their value and will always be worth something, and so therefore as the current monetary system collapses you need to hedge your risk by converting into precious metals. This is where I am going to ruffle some feathers because I KNOW there are going to be a lot of individuals who are not going to be fond of what I have to say.

I want to circle back and further address what happens when “money faileth” and dispel some myths. Contrary to popular belief, gold and silver can and will fail. In Genesis 47 when the money in Egypt failed that money was gold and silver. Genesis 44:8 says: “Behold, the money, which we found in our sacks’ mouths, we brought again unto thee out of the land of Canaan: how then should we steal out of thy lord’s house silver or gold?” Clearly, the money of the day was gold and silver; and there are other passages that confirm this as well (2 Kings 15:20-21, 23:33-35; Jeremiah 32:9-10; Genesis 13:2). So right there we have an instance where gold and silver failed and is not impervious. Well, if it happened before then what makes you think it can’t fail again?

The truth is, friend, when push comes to shove and the heat gets hot, and an economy collapses and/or basic necessities such as food become scarce (as it did in Genesis 47), then gold and silver, like any other currency, whether it be fiat Monopoly money, cannot deliver and loses its purchasing power. Here is another example in scripture when precious metals lost their value:

Lamentations 4:1 How is the gold become dim! how is the most fine gold changed! the stones of the sanctuary are poured out in the top of every street. [2] The precious sons of Zion, comparable to fine gold, how are they esteemed as earthen pitchers, the work of the hands of the potter!

Again, if gold and silver were this safe haven asset that never fails, then what about that passage? When Jerusalem fell and was under siege during the days of Jeremiah the prophet, their money of gold could not deliver them. When the system falls apart, gold, like any other monetary asset, becomes useless. You also have to consider the current digital world and tightly-knit supply chains we live with. It’s not like you can just walk into Walmart and pay for your groceries with this stuff, especially if the systems are down, and if that’s the case or things turn into anarchy, it’s not like you are going to be scampering off to a pawn shop to convert it back to cash. Don’t kid yourself. Or how about this passage:

Job 31:24 If I have made gold my hope, or have said to the fine gold, Thou art my confidence; [25] If I rejoiced because my wealth was great, and because mine hand had gotten much; [26] If I beheld the sun when it shined, or the moon walking in brightness; [27] And my heart hath been secretly enticed, or my mouth hath kissed my hand: [28] This also were an iniquity to be punished by the judge: for I should have denied the God that is above.

Friend, if you are trusting in gold and silver, or any other thing besides the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as your hope and confidence, then you need to check yourself. Proverbs 11:4 very clearly states that “Riches profit not in the day of wrath: but righteousness delivereth from death.” It is Christ’s imputed righteousness, void of works (Romans 4:1-8, 22-25) that delivers us from death and destruction. You can reap and store-up on riches all you want: money cannot buy and protect you from everything. Am I saying you should not save money, be frugal, invest in some precious metals? No, don’t be silly, but don’t be so foolish and naive to think that gold will come save you. Proverbs 21:30 says, “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the LORD. [31] The horse is prepared against the day of battle: but safety is of the LORD. You can prepare all you want (and you should and need to the best that you can), but if the Lord is not with you and you are not walking right with him, your preparations in anything are in vain (Psalm 127:1).

Before I give my advice and discuss what the scriptures prescribe us to do, allow me to be VERY clear on where I stand on this. I am NOT anti-gold or anti-precious metals. As a matter of fact, I do own some myself, it’s not a lot at all but it is still something. I am NOT saying you should abstain from buying some. I still believe that gold, silver, platinum, palladium, etc., are more sound and stable than fiat paper money, that is true. I have also said on record before that, say, for example, should a sizable inheritance fall into my lap then I would perhaps consider looking into converting some of that into precious metals. Investing 101: don’t put all your eggs in one basket. If you or someone you are watching doesn’t understand that basic concept then you need to shut them off as they should not be discussing finance.

Internet finance is a joke and a mess. Very few are truthful and honest and have integrity. Most of them just want clicks and clout, make money off monetization and sponsorships, and sell bunk and overpriced courses that peddle the basics and outright bad advice, such as a housing crash that is not going to happen or to invest into precious metals out of fear. I have only seen a couple of channels that I am aware of that honestly say that gold is not an end-all, be-all asset that is always worth something. Consider this proverbial wisdom:

Proverbs 20:14 It is naught, it is naught, saith the buyer: but when he is gone his way, then he boasteth. [15] There is gold, and a multitude of rubies: but the lips of knowledge are a precious jewel.

Many people who sell gold sell through panic and hysterics. Chew on this: this is your typical sales pitch to buy gold: ‘Your dollar is losing purchasing power, your money is fake and worthless, so give me your worthless money and I’ll give the real money!’ Seriously, I want you to really consider this: if our paper money is so worthless and dying like they say that it is (which it is), then why do they want it? Think about it: if they have all this gold and silver at their disposal then why sell it? Why not just hoard it for yourselves and leave us holding the bag? Unless, that is of course, gold and silver are not as valuable as they would have us believe… At the end of the day, they are selling a product, and since gold and silver coins and bars are not something you will be using on a regular basis, they need to gin up a way for you to buy their products. Am I saying that all those selling gold are scams? No, but we also need to remember that it is NOT an impervious thing that can never go bad. And those that are online who are not sellers but are still jockeying for gold are doing so because the more people invest in the asset makes it more valuable. To me, quite frankly, it sounds like Jack and the Beanstalk, trading in your cattle for magic beans; but that is just a myth and those beans won’t ascend to the heavens. I just think it’s quite ridiculous for some of these people to terrify others into buying precious metals when most people are living paycheck-to-paycheck and have little savings, but then need to spend what little they have left on a few coins. I’m sorry, but if you think a few coins or a brick of gold in times of great struggle are going to help you then you truly have drank the yellow-colored Kool-Aid.

To me, first and foremost, you need to pay off existing liabilities and debts. “The borrower is servant to the lender” (Proverbs 22:7). Then, I would prioritize things such as food, water, clothing, protection (metals such as brass and lead), land and housing, livestock and other resources so you can be better self-sufficient and sustaining; and then, once you have your bases covered, perhaps you can invest in some precious metals. Again, I am not against precious metals, but all I am advocating for is nuance and moderation. Consider:

Proverbs 27:23 Be thou diligent to know the state of thy flocks, and look well to thy herds. [24] For riches are not for ever: and doth the crown endure to every generation? [25] The hay appeareth, and the tender grass sheweth itself, and herbs of the mountains are gathered. [26] The lambs are for thy clothing, and the goats are the price of the field. [27] And thou shalt have goats’ milk enough for thy food, for the food of thy household, and for the maintenance for thy maidens. Proverbs 23:4 Labour not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom. [5] Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? for riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven.

Let’s also talk about the fact that these can be confiscated. If it has happened before, it can certainly happen again; and we even see this happen in scripture:

2 Kings 23:31 Jehoahaz was twenty and three years old when he began to reign; and he reigned three months in Jerusalem. And his mother’s name was Hamutal, the daughter of Jeremiah of Libnah. [32] And he did that which was evil in the sight of the LORD, according to all that his fathers had done. [33] And Pharaoh-nechoh put him in bands at Riblah in the land of Hamath, that he might not reign in Jerusalem; and put the land to a tribute of an hundred talents of silver, and a talent of gold. [34] And Pharaoh-nechoh made Eliakim the son of Josiah king in the room of Josiah his father, and turned his name to Jehoiakim, and took Jehoahaz away: and he came to Egypt, and died there. [35] And Jehoiakim gave the silver and the gold to Pharaoh; but he taxed the land to give the money according to the commandment of Pharaoh: he exacted the silver and the gold of the people of the land, of every one according to his taxation, to give it unto Pharaoh-nechoh.

Money issues with Egypt have arisen once again; and this story may sound a bit familiar to FDR’s Confiscation Act in 1933. In the above passage, in order to pay the tribute the people had to turn over their gold and silver. Some people have this haughty, indignant attitude that this cannot happen again, but I think that is just being intellectually and morally dishonest. Most everything has become digitized and stored in a computer somewhere. If the government really wanted to come after it then they will. The Confiscation Act in America did not just involve confiscation but made it illegal to own, so if someone went into town to spend it the gold would be confiscated and the person would go to jail.

With the swipe of a pen, this stuff can be made illegal all over again and rendered useless. And so even if you don’t give it up in exchange for the completely manipulated paper SPOT price value, what good will it be to you then? Burying it out in the backyard certainly will not fix your problem either. Precious metals confiscation is not some ancient concept either. In 2015 and 2016 India, the second most populous country in the world, confiscated a number of citizens’ gold.

There are even other examples outside of scripture when we can glean from that show gold and silver in of itself is not this ‘end-all, be-all’ asset that never goes bad. A good example is what’s known as Potosi Inflation or the “price revolution” incurred around 1540-1640. During this century, Spain discovered large pockets of precious metals (mainly silver) in Potosi, Bolivia, and when the Spanish brought back around 350 tons of precious metals which caused great inflation. Why? Because the money supply drastically expanded. This time period also led to the Great Debasement where England’s King Henry VIII debased the gold silver in the coins several times over - to fund wars of course - to where eventually the currency utilized base metals such as copper, giving rise to what we know refer to as the “Old Coppernose.”

I mention this because if the fable that ‘gold and silver never fails; it has survived all the world’s crisis,’ then I simply ask to explain this important piece of economic and world history. Again, I am not “anti-gold” and “anti-silver,” I am simply trying to emphasize that there is not ‘magical’ about these metals.

Another thing I keep hearing – that central banks ‘must’ be forced to return to a gold standard. Well, no they don’t. Sure, just because they know gold and silver is real money, and because they are buying it by the boatload, does not mean that you and I will be able to transact in it. Everything is going digital: my report on tokenization more than proves that. Even if a central bank claims they are going to back their CBDC with precious metals, there has to be clear proof of convertibility, and even then, who wants to transact in a system in which every transaction is monitored and traced in real-time, and with transactions being tokenized which removes anonymity, which is a big reason why you’d want to have precious metals in the first place.

And this point was recently vindicated by remarks given by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who after much hoopla and speculation that the Treasury and the Federal Reserve are not going to be revaluing the price of gold to a more fair and realistic value. This came after he said in February, "We're going to monetize the asset side of the U.S. balance sheet." This was then taken to mean by precious metal investors that this meant the Treasury would revalue precious metals to a more proper value. But Bessent shot that down last month as bullion dealers and stackers continue to foment that a revaluation is coming. "I said we're gonna mobilize the asset side of the balance sheet, and all the gold bugs said 'He's gonna revalue the gold!' "I can say today we're not revaluing the gold, but...every department head is looking for the assets that we can mobilize," Bessent said, referencing energy leases and federally-owned land as investments which could be part of a US sovereign wealth fund, versus using a revaluation the alleged 8,133 tons in gold reserves to release funds for current government spending or paying down the national debt.

On top of this, now the Trump administration is floating out the idea of revaluing gold in order to purchase Bitcoin instead, which goes back to what I said about central banks’ aspirations to go into full-blown digitalization and tokenization. Of course, such a revaluation assumes there is gold to revalue (which I don’t think they have), and since there is no hurry to audit Fort Knox then I stand in doubt of a lot of this.

You must understand that gold, silver, other precious metals and jewels are simply so-called “artifacts of money.” In other words, they are storages of wealth. All throughout history different countries and peoples used different things considered money. For example, cowrie shells were used as money as far back as 1300 B.C. in China, India, parts of Africa and the Asian Pacific, and were even still regarded as a means of currency into the early 20th century; and those for a long term were used in the slave trade, and were seen as a status of wealth and power. Then you had things like “tally sticks” used during the Middle Ages in the British Isles and even made there way to China, and those were used as a “promissory notes” and representations of debt owed, which eventually in some instances were actually used as a form of currency in trade.

So, what should we do with our money? Well, take note of these verses:

Ecclesiastes 7:11 Wisdom is good with an inheritance: and by it there is profit to them that see the sun. [12] For wisdom is a defence, and money is a defence: but the excellency of knowledge is, that wisdom giveth life to them that have it.

Earlier this year I reposted a piece by Doug Casey (I don’t know all that he believes in so I am not giving a blanket endorsement) who tackled this issue of what happens when money fails. What he said perfectly aligns with the scriptures and Ecclesiastes 7:12. You definitely need to read his remarks, which are as follows:

The Single Wisest Thing You Can Do with Your Money – Doug Casey

There’s a great deal more to becoming rich than buying the right investments and hoping for the best. The most important element in your strategy to win the battle for investment survival is your own psychology. You’ve heard that your attitude helps your health and your golf score; it’ll also improve your earning power.

It’s not enough to liquidate your past financial mistakes. It’s more important to liquidate counterproductive attitudes, approaches, and methods of dealing with problems. The results that someone gets in life are an indication of how sound his approach toward life is. A sound philosophy of life gives good results. People with chaotic, unproductive, unhappy lives usually don’t have anyone to blame but themselves. They rarely have a strategy for living and thus have no foundation on which to build a strategy for investing.

There’s plenty of good advice available on the subject. Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations, Ben Franklin’s autobiography, Norman Vincent Peale’s Power of Positive Thinking, Frank Bettger’s How I Raised Myself from Failure to Success in Selling, and Maxwell Maltz’s Psycho-Cybernetics are all helpful.

One of the important things about the Greater Depression is that it will give you a chance to put your philosophy of life to the test. Almost anyone can get by in good times, but the years to come will separate the real winners from losers. Many will taste the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat firsthand; they won’t need the vicarious pleasure of Saturday afternoon TV sports to experience life.

There is, of course, no guarantee that just because you’ve developed a workable strategy that you won’t still be a casualty in the battle for financial survival. There is such a thing as plain bad luck. But, as Damon Runyon said, the bread may not always go to the wise, nor the race to the swift, nor the battle to the strong—but that’s the way to bet.

Tilt the odds in your favor by developing pro-survival attitudes, and the law of large numbers will take care of the rest.

There are, of course, an almost infinite number of valid attitudes. Anything that works for you is as good as anything that works for me. But since the next step in the strategy (consolidation) deals with gathering physical goods, I don’t want to leave any false impressions.

You may be able to salt away ten bags of silver, a thousand Krugerrands, and enough food to open a restaurant chain, but that’s not nearly as important as knowing how to get them all back again if you should lose them for any reason. That’s one thing no one can ever take away from you, and you can never lose: your attitude towards life.

Scrooge McDuck had the right attitude.

One of the most formative stories I’ve ever read was an Uncle Scrooge comic written in 1953 by Carl Barks at Walt Disney Studios.

It finds Scrooge McDuck at play in his binful of money, diving and wallowing in it, doing what he likes best. As he leaves his bin to go out for his daily routine, it turns out that his nephew, Donald Duck, has decided to play a prank on him by putting a fake newspaper on the park bench with the headline “Coins and Banknotes Now Worthless!…Congress Make Fish the New Money of the Land.”

Scrooge sees it and is stunned. All his cash is worthless. He plops against a tree thinking that he hasn’t even one little minnow with which to buy a crust of bread. By the next frame of the comic book, however, the courageous old duck has picked himself up and is ready to get back in the race, saying, “Well, there’s no cause crying over bad luck. I’ll get a job and start life all over again.”

Soon we find him down at the waterfront talking to a fisherman. He offers to paint the man’s boat for a sackful of fish. Scrooge earns his fish and takes them to a clothing store where business is bad. He trades the fish for a raincoat. Back at the waterfront, he trades the raincoat to another fisherman for two sacks of fish.

Since the fish are getting heavy to carry around, Scrooge trades the two bags to a farmer for an old horse, then trades the horse for ten sacks of fish.

By the end of the day, Scrooge has a mountain of fish: three cubic acres’ worth. As much of the new money as he had of the old. He looks at the cold, clammy fish and asks himself…how to count the new money? By the pound or by the inch? How to keep it? And how to spend it before it goes bad?

Sorrowfully he realizes that fish isn’t as nice to play with as his old money. Fish don’t feel good and they smell bad.

All of the sudden, he doesn’t want to be rich anymore. He hires a trucking fleet to take the mountain of fish to Donald, who always wanted to be rich. Donald’s house is buried under dead fish.

Donald’s joke backfired, but Scrooge proved his point: You can start from scratch if you have the right attitude and come out ahead if you play your cards right.

Scrooge didn’t have a fish to his name when he had to start over, a lot less than you’ll have if you liquidate all your unneeded possessions. They’re costing you money, and tying you down. Transform the junk you’ve accumulated into cash, which you can redeploy the way Scrooge McDuck might.

The next step in your plan is to start earning to add to your grubstake—that is, create more money. It was key to Scrooge’s second fortune, and it’s key to yours.

But it’s necessary to have the skills necessary to provide goods and services to others. Scrooge made his fish fortune by his skills at business, but there are thousands of others.

One of the most important parts of taking control of your life as a step to prospering in the years to come is to educate yourself and gain skills. That means a lot more than just logging eight years in high school and college. Going to college is one thing, but learning to make money is something else. Most people today appear to believe going to college is necessary for getting ahead. It’s not. It may actually be a hindrance.

A lot of people seem to think that simply going to college will bestow an education. In reality, all most people get is a diploma, which is very different. Eric Hoffer, the San Francisco longshoreman who never completed high school but has written such profound books as The True Believer, is an outstanding example of the difference between going to college and getting an education.

Practical, marketable skills are often better acquired in trade schools, through self-teaching efforts, and through experience working from the bottom up in a field. A lot of teachers who finished first in their class couldn’t run a successful hot dog stand and are hardly in a position to help their students learn survival skills.

It would be a tragic mistake to devote all your resources to accumulating gold, hoarding commodities, devising clever tax schemes, and speculating, to the neglect of much more basic intangibles. The government may negate a lot of your efforts through its inflation, taxes, and regulations. And even if you overcome them, market risk—a bad judgement, an unexpected development, a failed brokerage house—can wipe you out. As can fraud, theft, a fire, or a war.

And in the environment coming up, all of those things and many others like them could be greater dangers than they have been in the past. The only thing that’s permanently secure is what you carry in your head: your attitude, your knowledge, your skills.

Who knows what skills may be required in the years to come? What you’re doing now, be it teaching school, practicing law, laying brick, or selling insurance, may be in low demand. But preparing French cuisine, fixing autos, keeping books, or offering financial counsel may be in high demand. Or perhaps the other way around.

The single wisest thing you can do with your money is not buy gold. It’s to take courses and acquire knowledge in other fields, as unrelated to what you are now doing as possible. Anything related to science, and particularly, technology would seem especially suitable. Computer science, medicine, mechanics, agriculture, and electronics are all going to remain in demand.

In the TV series Star Trek, the supremely knowledgeable Mr. Spock bailed the crew out as often as anyone. It’s hard to imagine him unemployed, for that reason. More knowledge can only increase your understanding of the way the world works now, and if it stops working the way it presently does, you’ll be able to continue. It will then no longer be the end of the world if you lose your present job.

And a lot of people will.

Now, whether Casey realizes it or not, what he described is what the King James Bible teaches concerning knowledge and wisdom equated to riches and wealth. Observe these proverbs:

Proverbs 8:1 Doth not wisdom cry? and understanding put forth her voice? [5] O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart. [8] All the words of my mouth are in righteousness; there is nothing froward or perverse in them. [9] They are all plain to him that understandeth, and right to them that find knowledge. [10] Receive my instruction, and not silver; and knowledge rather than choice gold. [11] For wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it. [18] Riches and honour are with me; yea, durable riches and righteousness. [19] My fruit is better than gold, yea, than fine gold; and my revenue than choice silver. [20] I lead in the way of righteousness, in the midst of the paths of judgment: [21] That I may cause those that love me to inherit substance; and I will fill their treasures. Proverbs 16:16 How much better is it to get wisdom than gold! and to get understanding rather to be chosen than silver!

The proverbs need little commentary from me, as the stories referenced by Casey and some of his input explains what these proverbs are instructing at their core; and is therefore why I thought it prudent to share this article, because, whether Casey knows it or not, he described the biblical truth when concerning wealth and riches. As discussed in this report, skills and knowledge are key moving forward. I don’t have all the answers and know all the in-betweens, but when the Western nations collapse in the very near future, what you have learned, acquired, and have practiced and trained in will come in handy. That’s what I believe. I believe that knowledge is power, that knowledge is safety, and that knowledge is happiness; and “Better is a little with righteousness than great revenues without right” (Proverbs 16:8). And again, “Better is little with the fear of the LORD than great treasure and trouble therewith” (Proverbs 15:16); and, “By humility and the fear of the LORD are riches, and honour, and life” (Proverbs 22:4).

You also have to consider the effects of AI and robotics taking over. The threat is real. Most white-collar work is going away because AI agents and algorithms and robots will replace that job. The WEF has said that by 2027, 83 million jobs will have been affected and replaced by AI. The IMF said in January that 60% of jobs will be affected or replaced by AI. I’ve been warning that skills such as coding was fleeting fast, and sure enough in October Google revealed that a quarter of all new code written was done by AI. Even fields such as accounting are becoming outmoded by AI, and replacing certain aspects of that job and similar skills. The list goes on, but corporate drone skills are going away. So, I recommend everyone to “seek the old paths” and learn handiness skills that have been around for a long time. I believe those will be more fruitful and needed moving forward. Even the issue of censorship is going to be a continued issue. The WinePress has been censored and shadow-banned so many times already, and it will only get worse until it flat-out gets removed one way or another, or my ability to say what I want to say gets severely hampered.

Building a wealth of knowledge and wisdom, a skillset, a solid work ethic, charity, honesty and integrity, and a fear and trust in the Lord; these things will get you far and will help you be successful. Money can be a defense, that is undoubtedly true, but as we have seen, even that can fail, so you have to default back to being able to put your wisdom to work in whatever capacity that might be. There are a lot more particulars we could get into, but that’s not pertinent to this study. I realize what I am saying is not going to make some people happy out there, but that’s my analysis of what to do with your money. Again, I am not anti-gold. I am simply advocating for nuance, for moderation and sobriety, and to avoid idolizing something that can deliver when things get really rough, and to not make a decision out of haste and before truly counting the cost because someone beguiled you into making decisions that are not prudent and benefit themselves.

1 Peter 1:6 Wherein ye greatly rejoice, though now for a season, if need be, ye are in heaviness through manifold temptations: [7] That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ: [8] Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory:

Where Do We Go From Here?

Listen, I get it: everything is collapsing around us, people are just dark and detached; money is tight, and you’re worried about what you are going to do moving forward, especially if you are married or still have aspirations for a marriage (like me). SEE: Why The Elites Don’t Want Us Having Children, And What’s Required For A Strong Marriage

“For, when we were come into Macedonia, our flesh had no rest, but we were troubled on every side; without were fightings, within were fears” (2 Corinthians 7:5). There is nothing wrong with being nervous. I would be lying to you if I said I was not nervous and concerned about the future.

So, allow me to throw some things out there the Lord has opened my eyes to and reminded me of, with the help of some brothers and sisters and their counsel.

1 Timothy 6:6 But godliness with contentment is great gain. [7] For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. [8] And having food and raiment let us be therewith content. [9] But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. [11] But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness. [12] Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses. [17] Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy; [18] That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate; [19] Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life.

Moving forward, there is no question things are going to become much more difficult. It’s not going to be easy or pleasant at times. That’s why I have been saying in my last several Christmas messages to savor and enjoy these times while we’ve got them, because things I have no doubt are going to get hairy in the days and years to come. I’m not saying it’s going to all be ‘doom and gloom,’ but we’d be foolish to think it will be a tip-toe through the daffodils. And so therefore “now it is high time to awake out of sleep” (Romans 13:11).

If I may, I’d like to try and present some words of encouragement and exhortation.

I have heard that a lot of brethren out there have been dealing with some real bad depression spells this year. I can attest to this as well. I never really talked about it and tried to keep it to myself and just deal with it, but I remember during the first few months of this year I was really getting down and depressed, this dark and foreboding feeling that loomed over me; so many days it was beginning to really become a struggle to get out of bed and get to work. It just felt like the life was being sucked straight out of me, I was so bitter inside, and, if I can confess to a fault (James 5:16), there were days I just wanted to give up and throw in the towel. Part of this had to do with the fact that I was overworking myself like crazy. As God as my witness, since starting The WinePress I have probably taken absolutely no more than seven days off in total from not posting or writing anything, to celebrate birthdays and Christmas, and that’s really about it. I have been diligent in my labor in sowing seed (2 Corinthians 9:8-11) and trying to get the truth out. The problem, however, was not only was I was overworking myself, the vexation of seeing this stuff and the anticipation of everything that I knew was coming; and I started to become bitter and start to lose a little bit of my faith, and did not realize I was not relying on Christ like I was telling myself I was.

Without getting into too many details, the Lord started to lift my depression as I started to rebalance my work life and refocus my priorities. One thing I have always struggled with and am still working on is stopping fretting over things I have no control over and letting them bother me. Then at one point this year the Lord pushed me to read through Ecclesiastes again. As anyone who is born again and stays in the word knows, you know you can read the same scripture hundreds of times and think you understand what the verses say until the Lord opens your understanding to them, and then you really understand and comprehend what is being said (Colossians 1:9; 1 Corinthians 2:10). Ecclesiastes dropped on my head like an anvil from a skyscraper, and all of a sudden that book came alive to me, and then I finally understood truly for the first time the things that were written there. That’s why I have been writing some sermons lately about the deep truths in Ecclesiastes (and more studies on the way in the future). Furthermore, without going into details, several weeks ago one day I was just overcome with such strong emotion and I broke down and bawled like a baby in prayer to the Lord, something I have not done in quite some time. I’ve learned to bottle things up and keep quiet about things for a long time, and I suppose it finally came to a shattering point and I just had an outpouring. It was quite cathartic and I am glad I got that out of the way.

I know this does not necessarily relate to anything we’ve been examining in this message, but I figured I would at least mention this: “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Romans 12:3); and, “Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God; (2 Corinthians 3:5). Doing so much research and wading through the sewer (metaphorically speaking) was driving me mad, and I could not apprehend that my faith was wavering and weakening, and I was trying so much to depend on myself rather than trusting and giving myself up to the Lord and his will. Sure, I was serving the Lord and doing what I had been called to do, but as Jesus would say, “Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love” (Revelation 2:4).

I bring these things up because I figure it might benefit someone out there who has been struggling a bit as well, and even to the secularist who has managed to get this far into the study and is sick of this detestable world. But simply put, friend, let go. Just let go of this world. I’m not saying we should keep our mouths shut and do nothing, but also realize that we can control only what we can control. Let God take care of the rest. A problem I have always had since I was a small child is sitting still. I have always been full of energy, a fighter at heart and full of tenacity, and so my tendency is to always react and fret over things there is nothing I can do about. I’m still working on it and getting better at it; and I suppose there are plenty of people reading this with a similar issue. Just remember as I have been trying to remember as well: “Stand in awe, and sin not: commune with your own heart upon your bed, and be still. Selah” (Psalm 4:4); and, “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah” (Psalms 46:10-11).

The night Jesus was betrayed said these words to his disciples as well:

John 14:1 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. [2] In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. [3] And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. [4] And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. [5] Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? [6] Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

Our Lord would eventually pray in the garden of Gethsemane: John 17:15: “I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. [16] They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. [17] Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.”

I can say with the upmost confidence that my depression is long gone and am very much revitalized. As I am sure you can relate, it can get quite lonely these days. The days are dark and dreary indeed, and the people love to be lied to on a whim, and have a clear hatred for truth and righteousness, and because of it I started to get jaded and a bit apathetic to a lot of things, and was stuck in a zombified trance unable to get out. Praise be to God for pulling me out of it and setting me straight!

So, brethren, I don’t have all the answers as to where things are headed on a day-to-day basis. We can clearly see where things are heading in the long term, in the “macro” sense, but in the “micro” sense I do not know; but I think if we did know then we would not walk by faith and most definitely act a lot differently than the Lord would have us walk. I covered this in my study on “time and chance happeneth to them all.” What we do know is that things such as world economies are unquestionably going to collapse and get worse, more plandemics are on the way, supply-chain breakdowns and orchestrated famine, more war and chaos, you name it. This we do know. “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (2 Timothy 2:19).

All you can do when there is nothing you can do is do the best that you can. God is not interested in the “results” (1 Timothy 6:3-5): he is only concerned about your faithfulness to him and what he called you to do. The parable of the pounds in Luke 19 makes this very clear, as do other passages. “Whoso keepeth the fig tree shall eat the fruit thereof: so he that waiteth on his master shall be honoured” (Proverbs 27:18). “Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it” (1 Thessalonians 5:24). We need to do what we can within our capacity and “according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”

So as we see the scenario we read about in Genesis 47 playing out again, as concerning as this trend is we must still continue to serve the Lord with all our might and trust in him. In what I contend is probably the most important passage in the scriptures, or at least the one with the most practical application, Proverbs 3:5 says: “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. [6] In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. [7] Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.” Consider also these several passages:

Genesis 18:25 That be far from thee to do after this manner, to slay the righteous with the wicked: and that the righteous should be as the wicked, that be far from thee: Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right? Proverbs 15:25 The LORD will destroy the house of the proud: but he will establish the border of the widow. 1 Corinthians 10:13 There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it. [14] Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.

We know that the current framework and global order we have is being rent and plucked up, and there is no doubt it is going to cause a lot of panic and chaos, and ultimately a lot of death and deeper enslavement. But by the same virtue the Lord has not forsaken us, as long as you are living right and keeping his word. Don’t ever think you can live in sin and do things contrary to the word of God and think he is going to bless that. You reap what you sow (Galatians 6:7-9). But having said that, even though the world continues to become darker and darker, the Lord promises to provide and protect his children in times of need. Nothing we face is anything new (“there is no new thing under the sun”), and the Lord provides for us ways to escape. Now, if you go back and read what the WEF article wrote about life in 2030 they did provide a rather interesting contingency at the end. They wrote:

“My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.”

I don’t know how all of this is going to work, but I know for sure I am NOT going along with this smart city stuff, no way. I’ll die before I get trapped in some place like this, eating ze bugs with my Neuralink implant or whatever. There is an escape. Now how will God work this in our lives, if it is his will to let us escape from this system? I don’t know. What I do know is this: “Though a sinner do evil an hundred times, and his days be prolonged, yet surely I know that it shall be well with them that fear God, which fear before him: But it shall not be well with the wicked, neither shall he prolong his days, which are as a shadow; because he feareth not before God” (Ecclesiastes 8:12-13).

So to repeat: control what you can control, and let the Almighty handle the rest. Remember: “the just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:16-17). As it says in Proverbs 15:25, God will indeed visit and protect the widow and all those that are need of him. This can be seen in this passage as well:

1 Kings 17:9 Arise, get thee to Zarephath, which belongeth to Zidon, and dwell there: behold, I have commanded a widow woman there to sustain thee. [10] So he arose and went to Zarephath. And when he came to the gate of the city, behold, the widow woman was there gathering of sticks: and he called to her, and said, Fetch me, I pray thee, a little water in a vessel, that I may drink. [11] And as she was going to fetch it, he called to her, and said, Bring me, I pray thee, a morsel of bread in thine hand. [12] And she said, As the LORD thy God liveth, I have not a cake, but an handful of meal in a barrel, and a little oil in a cruse: and, behold, I am gathering two sticks, that I may go in and dress it for me and my son, that we may eat it, and die. [13] And Elijah said unto her, Fear not; go and do as thou hast said: but make me thereof a little cake first, and bring it unto me, and after make for thee and for thy son. [14] For thus saith the LORD God of Israel, The barrel of meal shall not waste, neither shall the cruse of oil fail, until the day that the LORD sendeth rain upon the earth. [15] And she went and did according to the saying of Elijah: and she, and he, and her house, did eat many days. [16] And the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail, according to the word of the LORD, which he spake by Elijah.

It’s simple acts of faith such as this that are required. Jesus said, “For your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him” (Matthew 6:8); and, “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered” (Romans 8:26).

One of my favorite Psalms is Psalm 37; and I have often had to reread this passage for comfort and remembrance of what the Lord promises. I am not going to print the entire Psalm, look it up for yourself, but I will post some of the salient verses that pertain to what we are talking about:

Psalm 37:1 Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. [2] For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb. [3] Trust in the LORD, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. [4] Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. [5] Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. [6] And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday. [7] Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass. [8] Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil. [16] A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked. [18] The LORD knoweth the days of the upright: and their inheritance shall be for ever. [19] They shall not be ashamed in the evil time: and in the days of famine they shall be satisfied. [25] I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. [26] He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed. [27] Depart from evil, and do good; and dwell for evermore. [34] Wait on the LORD, and keep his way, and he shall exalt thee to inherit the land: when the wicked are cut off, thou shalt see it. [35] I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree. [36] Yet he passed away, and, lo, he was not: yea, I sought him, but he could not be found. [39] But the salvation of the righteous is of the LORD: he is their strength in the time of trouble. [40] And the LORD shall help them, and deliver them: he shall deliver them from the wicked, and save them, because they trust in him.

Use this as an encouragement, beloved. I don’t know how it’s all going to pan out in the short run, but whatever the situation may be, lean on the Lord and have complete trust in him. Don’t be lazy and slothful and conceited – which is the type of “faith” that these church buildings preach these days, even the supposed old-time “fundamental,” KJB ones – but be diligent in your labor, and be charitable in all that you do (1 Corinthians 13); “be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves” (Matthew 10:16).

Ecclesiastes 2:26 For God giveth to a man that is good in his sight wisdom, and knowledge, and joy: but to the sinner he giveth travail, to gather and to heap up, that he may give to him that is good before God. This also is vanity and vexation of spirit.

It’s also why I wrote what I wrote in my recent marriage sermon, because there was a point where I had begun to think that would be a fallacy and fairytale, but once the Lord slapped me out of my depression and feeling sorry for myself, I was reinvigorated; and now more than ever things such as that are of great desire to me; but I suppose that’s what happens when you stop thinking so much about yourself and start thinking about others before yourself. I’m not too proud to admit to some of my faults.

Now, let me also say this: should ‘worse come to worse,’ and it is not God’s will to lead us out and spare us from some of these things, this coming collapse of the system and persecution really starts to ramp up, as it has many times before, then rest on the promises of God in his word, and have faith and hope in that.

Romans 8:31 What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? [32] He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things? [33] Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth. [34] Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us. [35] Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? [36] As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. [37] Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. [38] For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, [39] Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

I know this message is a bit disjointed and all over the place, but I’ve been holding onto some of these things for a while and I wanted to just get it out there, and hopefully someone will find some usefulness out of this. “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not” (Galatians 6:9). I thought this song is a befitting way to end this message.

Thanks for getting this far, hope you got something out of it as discombobulated as it is. Please continue to keep this ministry in your prayers, and I hope to see you here again for more. And if these things have gotten you thinking and questioning some things, and you are unsure of your relationship with the Lord or questioning if you are truly one of his, then do not delay in seeking his face and calling out to him in truth.

Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. [12] Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. [13] And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.

