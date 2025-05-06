The WinePress News

User's avatar
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
6m

How does one prepare if they are walking with the Lord , yet find themselves trapped in a homeless shelter with chronic pain at this moment in time ? People including the church , act as if it is some judgement from God that they cannot be bothered with

John Shaphat's avatar
John Shaphat
3h

RE: I know for sure I am NOT going to be the Marxist UN Beast’s digitally-marked (SS#) chattel that are happily held captive, from cradle to grave, within Harlot Babylon’s Socialist-eugenics Security System smart city stuff, no way. I’ll die before I (foolishly disobey God’s holy commandment in Revelation 18:4) get trapped and idolatrously enslaved in some place like this, eating ze bugs with my Neuralink implant or whatever. There is an escape out of the UN global village’s idolatrous Socialistic Security System (Rev. 12:14). Now how will God work this in our digitally-marked Socially-Secured lives, if it is his will to let us escape from this Marxist Socialistic Security System?

During the Orwellian “Digital Age” of Neo-Babel’s Global Village all global-e-commerce merchandise, including the souls of men, must be digitally-marked with the identification number (SS#; SIN#) of Socialism’s Security System. Mentally engraved within the consciousness of their hearts (their forehead’s memory) and embedded within their hand-held credit card is the digital name of the Marxist UN Beast. No man can legally buy, sell, engage in the cashless global-e-commerce, obtain a drivers license, a bank account, a passport, an airline ticket or be hired for employment without being branded for life with the Beast’s SS#. From cradle to grave the digitally-marked souls of Neo-Babylonians are happily enslaved as dependent-wards within the Marxist Beast’s Socialistically-Secured UN Global Village.

Masonic Pax American’s Social-Secured citizens are indoctrinated to proudly lay down their patriotic lives in militant defense of licentious Lady Liberty’s Masonic Constitution. Under God’s strong delusion they democratically bow their idolatrous hearts, in a worshipful corporate pledge of allegiance, before the Masonic Statue of Columbia’s sacred image—“Old Glory” (see Daniel 3:16). They are brainwashed chattel, not unlike COVID-19 inoculated beef cattle that permanently bear their master’s digital name stapled to their ear. Contently chewing their cud, these deluded beasts fatten up in the eugenic ‘security’ of the slaughter-house feedlot. Oblivious to the holocaust that awaits their numbered souls, they are like the Third Reich’s ghettoized Jews who were numbered, showered, and thrown into Auschwitz’s ovens.

