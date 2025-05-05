The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
44m

When we go the USA will likely break out in civil war and the Tribulation will likely commence sometime after that. This we know:

1. The Church: Revelation 5:9 And they sung a new song, saying, Thou art worthy to take the book, and to open the seals thereof: for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God by thy blood out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation;

2. Revelation 6:8 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

3. The Martyrs: Revelation 7:9 After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands;

4. Revelation 8:7 The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood, and they were cast upon the earth: and the third part of trees was burnt up, and all green grass was burnt up.

5. Revelation 8:8 And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood;

6. Revelation 8:11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.

7. Revelation 9:18 By these three was the third part of men killed, by the fire, and by the smoke, and by the brimstone, which issued out of their mouths.

Every seal, and trumpet will bring death in to mankind, not all the numbers are listed but this we knowL

Man will be rare very rare:

Isaiah 13:12 I will make a man more precious than fine gold; even a man than the golden wedge of Ophir.

Much will go down when the Rapture happens before the Trib begins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ts1213's avatar
ts1213
2h

Economic downfall...along with the ceaseless and tireless efforts to eradicate us from the face of this earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture