Last month, British paper The Telegraph published an article that predicted Russian hackers will down the Western banking system and drain customers’ bank accounts in a crippling and devastating blow, in a day and age where less and less people rely on paper money and physical assets as a store of wealth.

The paper, titled “‘People would really suffer’: the insidious threat to our bank accounts,” contends, “Cyber attacks on Britain’s banking system by hostile states risk mass disruption for consumers – and the drive to go cashless is making the country more vulnerable.”

Here are some excerpts from that piece:

If something is ‘smart’, it’s hackable,” says Professor Alan Woodward, a computer security expert at the University of Surrey. “And we’re totally dependent on digital payment infrastructure. A large-scale cyber attack would have a profound effect on daily life. The country would grind to a halt.”

Teams of sophisticated hackers in Russia, China and North Korea are constantly probing for weaknesses in the country’s banking system, according to Kevin Curran, professor of cyber security at Ulster University. These groups are given free rein and vast resources to launch cyber attacks, he says, and can easily claim that the fallout has nothing to do with them.

“Our absolute reliance on electronic payments opens us up to a lot more nightmare scenarios. There is no in between – either the system is up and running as planned or you’re back to pen and paper, literally.”

[…] But a state like Russia with huge resources behind it has the capacity to exploit these human weaknesses in the system, by “socially engineering” people into allowing their identities to be stolen.

[…] The recent rise [in cyberattacks against Western banks] has been blamed in part on Russian hackers acting in response to sanctions placed on the country and its banks following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Artificial intelligence has allowed hackers to increase the number and sophistication of their attacks.

A worst-case scenario cyber attack would be like the payday glitch “times a thousand”, Mr Moore says.

“It was a catastrophic day for the Barclays outage to occur. The last Friday of the month and nearing the end of the financial year. It lasted three days, but if you were to lengthen the time by days or weeks, you see what a successful attack might look like.”

Hostile states are unlikely to attack multiple banks at once “like in the movies”, according to Professor Curran. Instead, he worries about “smaller, politicised strategic moves” against the sector – particularly a highly disruptive “denial of service” attack which would bring down cloud services and data centres. “Salaries would not be paid and the high street would be hit hard,” he says. “People would really suffer.”

[…] The elimination of cash risks inadvertently playing into the hands of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Professor Woodward keeps a little cash at home in case of disruptions to the financial system. “I’m a professional sceptic because of the industry I work in. If everything collapsed, I’d at least want to be able to buy a loaf of bread. There’s got to be some contingency if the system fails – the obvious one is to have more cash. But there’s no point keeping cash if we get to a stage where people stop accepting it.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 16:29 A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

Obviously this is a propaganda and predictive programming piece trying to fearmonger about this imminent threat from Putin and Xi; repeatedly this tired old ruse that these people are making up the new Axis Nazi powers or whatever. It’s so ridiculous that this narrative continues to get perpetuated over and over again.

Having said that, regulars of The WP know that I have warned of this very thing, and I do believe it is in the cards as one of the next major powerplays that will be unleashed upon the world.

Last month, right around the time The Telegraph pushed out this puff piece, I discussed how the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a deadline to release their CBDC by October. In that report I said:

But after announcing she wants the digital euro in October, a week later the ECB is forced to admit that hardly anyone sees a purpose for it (no kidding!). But in all of their hubris and moxie, basically say that the public is not “financially literate,” which I suppose is true, but then essentially admit that they are going to propagandize the masses even more to get them to accept the CBDC, digital ID and tokenization. This means, as far as I am concerned, by hook or by crook they will force it on people; So we can expect false flag operations to transpire. i.e., ‘Oh, Putin hacked our banking system and all your money is gone, so now we need to create a new financial framework that is more resilient so evil Putin can’t harm us ever again: we’ll show him, we’ll show him how resilient Europe is!” How much you want to bet this is what they might say preceding the enforcement of the digital IDs and CBDCs?

Welp, The Telegraph (pun intended) telegraphed what is probably going to happen: a false flag operation where a “cyberattack,” “hackers” or “EMP” (as it will be called) turns off the lights and empties bank accounts, and in the midst of the MASS HYSTERIA the “solution” will then be to quickly rollout the digital IDs and wallets, and unload the CBDCs, stablecoins and tokenization; and the people will clamor for it, just like they obeyed the Covid edicts and waited with bated breath to take their vaccines, laying aside all logic and reason. It WILL happen again in a similar manner; there is no new thing under the sun: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

WinePress readers know that I have been sounding-off about this for years now, exposing the mainstream propaganda and the predictive programming designed to soften-up the masses minds so they will be ready to receive and accept this powerplay for control.

Moreover, the World Economic Forum sponsored an event called Cyber Polygon that simulated massive cyberattacks and what the fallout would be because of them. Unlimited Hangout has a great article detailing this and I highly recommend that you read it. A snippet of that article reads:

Though Cyber Polygon 2021 is months off, it was preceded by Cyber Polygon 2020, a similar WEF-sponsored simulation that took place last July in which speakers warned of a coming deadly “pandemic” of cyberattacks that would largely target two economic sectors, healthcare and finance. Cyber Polygon 2020 was officially described as “international online training for raising global cyber resilience” and involved many of the world’s biggest tech companies and international authorities, from IBM to INTERPOL. There were also many surprising participants at the event, some of whom have been traditionally seen as opposed to Western imperial interests. For example, the person chosen to open the Cyber Polygon event was the prime minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, and its main host, BI.ZONE, was a subsidiary of the Russian-government-controlled Sberbank. This suggests that the overused “Russian hacker” narrative may be coming to an end or will soon be switched out for another boogeyman more suitable in light of current political realities.

It was Klaus Schwab who gave that infamous warning that a cyber pandemic would make the Covid lockdowns look like child’s play in comparison.

